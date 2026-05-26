This inherently French-feeling ensemble manages to combine the now-trending knee-grazing skirt with a sleek, wearable, heeled ballet flat in a chic and easy look that is easily replicated. Adding texture with a fine-knit jumper, and pop of colour through her tee and paisley print headscarf, her look was all Alexa's own her signature, laidback charm. But, it's the combo of the heels and skirt which really got me thinking. All over France, chic girls have been wearing the same combination over the spring, and Alexa just proved it's a look here to stay come summer.
After recently spotting the combo styled with billowing blouses, singlet tank tops (like Salome Mory above) and loose linen shirts. In each iteration the combo feels both fresh yet timeless, styled yet carefree. With the temperature continuing to increase, the pairing feels like a fail-safe way to shift your summer staples into a fashion-forward mood. Scroll to shop the heeled ballet flat mid skirt trend below.
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Shop Heeled Ballet Flats and Midi Skirts Below:
Reformation
Fleur Linen Skirt
This looks almost identical to Alexa Chungs own.
Reformation
Inez Pump
A best seller.
COS
Cotton Column Skirt
This skirt will see you through autumn.
Tony Bianco
Maddi Heels
The chocolate leather is so rich.
CALVIN KLEIN COLLECTION
Luna Satin Skirt
Style with ballet flats and an apron blouse this summer.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Livia Pumps
The thick block-heel will provide you endless comfort.
SIR.
Elysee Midi Skirt
Simple yet oh, so sophisticated.
Ballerette
Ballet Flats With Heel
The OG heeled ballet flat.
Topshop
Column Midi Skirt With Contrast Stitch Detail
The contrast stitch elevates this midi skirt.
Sézane
Alix Babies
If it's good enough for French girls.
Kookai
Ariel Low Rise Midi Skirt
This skirt has been all over my social media feed as of late.