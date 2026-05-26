If You Want Your Midi Skirt Outfit to Look French—Forget Flip-Flops and Flats and Wear This Shoe Trend Instead

Trust me, this is the French-girl shoe and skirt combo you'll be wearing all summer.

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Alexa Chung heeled ballet flat mid skirt trend
(Image credit: @alexachung)
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As the sun sets on another year of the Cannes Film Festival, I can’t help but reminisce on some the looks we’ve been blessed with on and off the red carpet. From Bella Hadid’s Jane Birkin-inspired ensemble, to the Monegasque-local Kelly Rutherford's prim pencil skirt, the last two weeks have been a treat for fashion people everywhere who are inspired by Riviera style. Never one to miss out on two weeks in the Côte d'Azur, Alexa Chung's most recent Instagram dump summarised her last two weeks on Cannes ’ balmy shores, but it was the last image in her recap that got my full attention. Her festival downtime look? A pair of sleek heeled ballet flats with a structured knee-length midi skirt.

Alexa Chung wears a heeled ballet flat and mini skirt.

(Image credit: @alexachung)

This inherently French-feeling ensemble manages to combine the now-trending knee-grazing skirt with a sleek, wearable, heeled ballet flat in a chic and easy look that is easily replicated. Adding texture with a fine-knit jumper, and pop of colour through her tee and paisley print headscarf, her look was all Alexa's own her signature, laidback charm. But, it's the combo of the heels and skirt which really got me thinking. All over France, chic girls have been wearing the same combination over the spring, and Alexa just proved it's a look here to stay come summer.

salome mory wears the alexa chung heeled ballet flat midi trend

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

After recently spotting the combo styled with billowing blouses, singlet tank tops (like Salome Mory above) and loose linen shirts. In each iteration the combo feels both fresh yet timeless, styled yet carefree. With the temperature continuing to increase, the pairing feels like a fail-safe way to shift your summer staples into a fashion-forward mood. Scroll to shop the heeled ballet flat mid skirt trend below.

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