If the recent 7 For All Mankind show at New York Fashion Week, which saw models dressed in platform heels and skinny jeans, is any indication, it's that heels are officially back. I had personally given up on heels for quite a few years, only occasionally playing with a heeled shoe here and there where I had previously clocking 10,000 steps in them. However, this year's autumn heeled shoe trends may have finally convinced me to open up my shoe rack to them once more.
Indeed, heels are on the rise once more this season, ranging from Dalmatian-patterned vamps to shoes that sound slightly hodgepodge-ish but work so well (ahem, heeled loafers).
Whilst they may not bring the effortless appeal of trainers or loafers, let alone the same levels of comfort, heels exude a level of polish and sophistication that flat shoes simply don't possess.
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There is no stronger proof of this than the fact that ballet flats have shapeshifted into ballet heels for autumn 2026. With a foot-hugging gathered edge, they're an actual step up from the ground-level shoes currently in the mainstream.
The same can be said for heeled loafers. Though the original is classic and elegant, adding a taller heel gives it an edge. Even the beloved YSL loafer has a high-heeled counterpart.
These aren't the only interesting heels sneaking into our shoe collections either. Funky sculptural heels are jazzing up the shoe racks of anyone who's easily bored by basic pumps. Dalmatian print shoes are offering us yet another gorgeous way to wear animal print for autumn.
Cone heels and wedges are demanding attention once more in both tall and short variations. In essence, there is a lot to behold in terms of heel trends.
Even if you feel satiated with the large selection of other autumn shoe trends, look this way, and I guarantee there will be a heel, if not a few, you'll be tempted to wear.
7 Autumn Heeled Shoe Trends for 2026
1. Dalmatian Print Heels
Style Notes: It's clear that animal print trends commanded not just our clothes in 2026, but our shoes, too. Dalmatian, in particular, has stepped in as a softer, less perfect and modish take on polka dots. Dalmatian, and its cousin deer print, are eye-catching but also a touch more minimal than the leopard and cheetah prints that came before it. It's just the right level of colour and pattern, but one that doesn't dominate the rest of your outfit. But that's what shoes are great for, providing just a pinch of something good. Try pairing yours with tailored trousers or knee-length skirts in a similar hue, or use them as the pop of colour in your look.
Shop the Trend:
STAUD
Bea Calf Hair Mules
Mules are essential for transitioning from thong heels to closed-toe shoes come autumn.
Reformation
Natasha Wedge
Mixing two trends in one, these Dalmatian heels also feature a trendy wedge.
Reformation
Inez Pump
Another chic option in a square-toe pump style.
2. Buckle Heels
Style Notes: In spring of 2024, the buckle shoe trend appeared on our radars. Now it's back for autumn 2026, and I'd argue, better placed in this season. Already, when this time of the year arrives, I think of buckled loafers and boots, but the buckle heel trend makes this feel less clunky and maximalist and more refined. Buckles have been minimised and moved from just the ankle to belts over top of razor-sharp pointed toes. Just look to Gucci, Simone Rocha, Marie Adam-Leenaerdt, Marco Rambaldi and others for the return of the shoe belt and buckle.
Shop the Trend:
Miu Miu
Patent Leather Slingbacks With Buckles
The perfect pair for fully embracing buckles but not in a clunky way.
Coach
Margot Slingback
Shop this in a classic, sleek black or a grounded chocolate brown.
TOMMY HILFIGER
Leather Buckle Kitten Heel Slingbacks
The triple buckle feels very nostalgic of the late '90s and early 2000s.
3. Gathered Ballet Pumps
Style Notes: The gathered flats of yesteryear have been elevated—literally. Though ballerinas are still trickling in as a popular flat shoe, their heeled evolution is taking the driver's seat this autumn. Ballerina pumps are a French girl and celeb favourite, but are very quickly becoming a global sensation for this season's wardrobe. The cinched sock perfectly hugs your foot and provides a gentle touch of texture, whereas the block heel gives you a shoe that can be worn for truly any occasion. With satin trousers and skirts, this shoe shines, but just as equally helps dress up your favourite autumn jeans.
Shop the Trend:
Massimo Dutti
High-Heel Ballerinas
This pair will be with you for many autumns to come thanks to the timeless shape and colour.
HERBERT LEVINE
Gather Around 55 Bow-Detailed Gathered Leather Pumps
The almond toe and micro cone heel make this pair feel more svelte than others.
Reformation
Calista Scrunch Heel
The more pointed shape feels even sleeker than the usual rounded ballet flat toe.
4. Cone Heels
Style Notes: The cone heel never needed to disappear to be appreciated, but there has been a notable period of its absence as flats and heels with thicker widths and more symmetrical shapes have reigned over the last few years. But the iconic cone is nothing if not resistant to trends. It's a classic silhouette and one that was celebrated on autumn/winter 2026 runways, whether it was Fendi's cartoonish, more exaggerated homage to the shape, Chanel's classic approach or Miu Miu's micro heel. Cone heels are a spectrum, and you'll have no trouble finding a pair that works with your existing autumn basics.
Shop the Trend:
ME+EM
Taper Heel Pump
If you're after a classic cone heel you can wear now and into spring, this black-brown option is ideal.
Gucci
Vittoria Slingback Pump With Elastic
Two icons in one—the Gucci horsebit and a cone heel.
VICTORIA BECKHAM
Maverick 80 Leather Pumps
These have such a retro aesthetic, but one that works so well with modern-day staples, like indigo jeans.
5. Artistic Heels
Style Notes: Part of being a writer is subjectivity, but when you cover fashion, playing favourites happens too. The freaky footwear trend stands tall as my personal obsession this autumn. Though Margiela's Tabis are the first thing many think of when it comes to weird shoes, this category spans so much more than a big-toe-separated toe box. In fact, this season is spotlighting the actual heel itself. Chanel's pea pod-inspired, cracking egg and butterfly-adorned heels from the haute couture collection speak to this. As do Jean Paul Gaultier's wavy heels that look like they're almost hovering off the ground, or the funky, bendy heels at Ashi Studio and their dangling bell detail that's reminiscent of an anglerfish.
Shop the Trend:
Chloé
Jelly Mule
The jelly summer shoe that won all of our hearts over is now available in a grape-like hue, perfect for autumn.
MIISTA FTW
Gaelle Sandals
Yes, that is in fact an upside-down heel. Miista always has funky heels and shapes to choose from, including these.
MAISON MARGIELA
Tabi 30 Split-Toe Leather Pumps
A staple for avant garde dressers since 1988.
6. Heeled Loafers
Style Notes:Loafers inherently have a heel, albeit a short one. However, this autumn, the height of said heel has risen to the point where it's not just a loafer but an actual heeled loafer. Though there are plenty of classic options featuring sleek black leather and familiar silhouettes, the runways expanded the style this season. For instance, Zimmermann's wide-set loafer heel proves that this trend can fit neatly into bohemian autumn dressing, not just more polished wardrobes. These shoes serve as an excellent replacement for boots or more traditional high heels and are a great go-to for autumn work outfits.
Shop the Trend:
Gucci
Galleria Loafer
If you're looking to invest in a high-quality pair of loafers with a sleek heel, Gucci's pair are it. They're inspired by Milan's intricate and historic arcades.
Miu Miu
Suede Loafers With Buckle
Miu Miu's heeled loafers feel supremely set for the season with the warm gold buckles and brown suede uppers.
Phoebe Philo
Man's Slipper 20
These have the sleekest little heel and a very minimalist shape for a slip-on that you can pair with anything.
7. Wedge Mules
Style Notes: Replacing our sculptural wedge sandals are more vintage-inspired wedge heels with autumn-ready closed toes. Khaite and Alaïa's wedges are perfect starting points if you want dependable and sophisticated. But if the artistic/freaky shoe trend has grabbed your heart, Balenciaga's glass-like wedges and Ferragamo's, not quite a heel, not quite a wedge shoes are exceptionally unique. Wedge mules are useful in that they feel as elegant as a kitten heel but provide a more interesting visual element with the connected heel and slightly more coverage. Not to mention, they're an undeniably versatile choice, as you can pair them with anything, from Bermuda shorts to dresses to wool trousers.
Shop the Trend:
ALAÏA
75 Suede Point-Toe Wedge Mules
Brown suede is synonymous with autumn. I love the sharp point and block wedge of this specific shoe.
ZIMMERMANN
Atelier Velvet Mules
Another great colour and material option for the season, and one that'll work well with other boho trends.
Bottega Veneta
Scaletta Pump
There are so many fascinating aspects of this shoe, from the almost-wedge heel to the rubber cleat-like sole.
Melissa Epifano Varley is a writer and editor who covers fashion, home, and beauty. She has over seven years of experience and has written for Forbes, InStyle, People, The Zoe Report, and Byrdie. She has also served as the editor-in-chief of Real Homes and lifestyle editor at The Spruce and ran her own wide-fit footwear line for over three years. She graduated a year early from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. Melissa has won the PPA Next Gen Award and currently covers fashion, trend, and shopping content for Who What Wear. She’s passionate about helping readers discover their own sense of style in their wardrobes and homes—whether that’s through products, trends, or concepts that they deeply resonate with and makes them feel their best. She’s originally from the U.S. but is now based in Bath where she spends her free time reading books, creatively writing, and taking part in more esoteric endeavours like reiki and tarot.