Fashion People Are Over Sandal Season—6 Polished Trainer Looks They'll Be Wearing in Autumn

Features

It took until last year for me to wear trainers outside the gym. Sporty footwear has never felt very ‘me’, and I was always more confident in boots, loafers and sandals in the summer. But 2023's Adidas Samba craze finally converted me, and ever since, I've found myself wearing sneakers almost daily. I don't expect this to change with autumn's arrival, a season that calls for comfort and ease as we adjust to falling temperatures.

I'll be starting by recreating a handful of outfits I've saved on Instagram, each of which meets my core criteria: versatile layers to combat the chill, chic elements that elevate the casual footwear and clean, simple silhouettes that are as wearable as they are stylish. And of course, each look is anchored by a sleek sneaker.

Keep scrolling for six easy autumn trainer outfits—featuring cult styles and back-in-stock bestsellers—you'll live in this season and beyond.

AUTUMN TRAINER OUTFITS:

1. Jumper + Slip Skirt + Yellow Trainers

Autumn trainer outfits: @francescasaffari wears a jumper with a slip skirt and trainers

(Image credit: @francescasaffari)

Style Notes: Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66 trainers aren't just a huge 2024 trend piece—they're also the flash of colour your autumn outfits need to keep them from feeling too heavy. Pair with a floor-skimming skirt and a cosy knit for the perfect balance of style and comfort.

Shop the look:

Topshop Knitted Boxy Fluffy Crew Jumper in Grey
Topshop
Knitted Boxy Fluffy Crew Jumper in Grey

Meet your new favourite jumper.

Bella Silk Skirt
Reformation
Bella Silk Skirt

This elegant piece is easy to dress down for everyday wear.

Chain-Strap Shoulder Bag
Charles & Keith
Chain-Strap Shoulder Bag

Charles & Keith's designer-looking bags always impress us.

Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66
onitsuka tiger
Mexico 66

Get them before they sell out (again).

2. Ribbed Maxi Dress + Sporty Trainers

Autumn trainer outfits: @aysha.sow wears a ribbed dress with trainers

(Image credit: @aysha.sow)

Style Notes: We say it every autumn, but a knitted dress truly is the ultimate all-in-one outfit. Use trainers to add a touch of cool to this comfy silhouette.

Shop the look:

Cap-Sleeve Rib Dress - Off White - Arket Gb
Arket
Cap-Sleeve Rib Dress

Such an easy piece to slip on and go.

Triomphe Oversized Square-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses
CELINE EYEWEAR
Triomphe Oversized Square-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses

Future heirloom sunnies.

327 Suede and Mesh Sneakers
NEW BALANCE
327 Suede and Mesh Sneakers

New Balance is up there with Adidas as a key sneaker brand.

3. Leather Jacket + Baggy Jeans + Leopard Trainers

Autumn trainer outfits: @louisahatt wears a leather jacket with jeans and trainers

(Image credit: @louisahatt)

Style Notes: While I'm sad summer's almost over, I am excited to bust out my jacket collection—starting with a leather or faux leather cover-up. Teamed with a pair of trending leopard-print trainers, this is set to be your most complimented outfit.

Shop the look:

Clean Bonded Leather Jacket
Whistles
Clean Bonded Leather Jacket

Louisa's exact jacket.

Clean Cut Long-Sleeved T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut Long-Sleeved T-Shirt

Swap your short-sleeve for a long-sleeve tee.

Wide High Jeans
H&M
Wide High Jeans

H&M is one of my go-to brands for affordable, good-quality denim.

Super-Star Sabot Distressed Leopard-Print Calf Hair Slip-On Sneakers
GOLDEN GOOSE
Super-Star Sabot Distressed Leopard-Print Calf Hair Slip-On Sneakers

Leopard print never goes out of style.

4. Blazer + Leggings + Chunky Trainers

Autumn trainer outfits: @samantheah wears a blazer with leggings and trainers

(Image credit: @samantheah)

Style Notes: The summer-to-autumn transition is all about rediscovering old loves that have sat at the back of your wardrobe for months. Set the tone for the season with your most-loved blazer and best-fitting leggings, then balance out the look with a chunky sneaker.

Shop the look:

Boxy Single-Breasted Blazer
The Frankie Shop
Boxy Single-Breasted Blazer

A boxy blazer is an autumn essential.

New Look Curves Black Contour Leggings
New Look
Flex High Waisted Leggings

These are great value.

Women's Daily Stride Ribbed Comfort Crew Socks
Lululemon
Women's Daily Stride Ribbed Comfort Crew Socks

Complete with cushioning for extra comfort.

Office New Balance Mr530 Trainers
New Balance
Mr530 Trainers White Silver

Everyday kicks.

5. Jumper + Wide-Leg Trousers + Classic Trainers

Autumn trainer outfits: @fakerstrom wears a blue jumper with wide-leg trousers and trainers

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

Style Notes: If I could only wear one combination for the rest of my life, I might just choose wide-leg trousers with trainers. This high-low pairing hits the sweet spot between dressy and casual and works with so many top options.

Shop the look:

M&S Supersoft crew neck jumper
M&S Collection
Supersoft Crew Neck Jumper

Size up for a slouchy fit.

Tailored Linen-Blend Trousers
COS
Tailored Linen-Blend Trousers

Yes, you can carry your linen pieces into autumn.

Adidas Samba Og Trainers - White/black - Arket Gb
adidas
Samba Og Trainers

These iconic kicks need no introduction.

6. Cardigan + Denim Midi Skirt + White Trainers

Autumn trainer outfits: @kimturkington wears a cardigan with a denim skirt and trainers

(Image credit: @kimturkington)

Style Notes: All signs are pointing to denim midi skirts continuing their winning streak and staying in the spotlight for AW24. Style yours for weekend wear with a relaxed cardi and minimal trainers.

Shop the look:

Buttoned Knit Cardigan
& Other Stories
Buttoned Knit Cardigan

Made from an alpaca and wool blend, this will keep you warm on crisp autumn days.

Crew-Neck T-Shirt - White - Arket Gb
Arket
Crew-Neck T-Shirt

Once you buy the white, you'll want one in every colour.

Rylie Denim Maxi Skirt
hush
Rylie Denim Maxi Skirt

Just add tights on colder mornings.

Flannels Veja Esplar Trainers
VEJA
Veja Esplar Trainers

These trainers are beloved in the influencer community.

