Fashion People Are Over Sandal Season—6 Polished Trainer Looks They'll Be Wearing in Autumn

It took until last year for me to wear trainers outside the gym. Sporty footwear has never felt very ‘me’, and I was always more confident in boots, loafers and sandals in the summer. But 2023's Adidas Samba craze finally converted me, and ever since, I've found myself wearing sneakers almost daily. I don't expect this to change with autumn's arrival, a season that calls for comfort and ease as we adjust to falling temperatures.

I'll be starting by recreating a handful of outfits I've saved on Instagram, each of which meets my core criteria: versatile layers to combat the chill, chic elements that elevate the casual footwear and clean, simple silhouettes that are as wearable as they are stylish. And of course, each look is anchored by a sleek sneaker.

Keep scrolling for six easy autumn trainer outfits—featuring cult styles and back-in-stock bestsellers—you'll live in this season and beyond.

AUTUMN TRAINER OUTFITS:

1. Jumper + Slip Skirt + Yellow Trainers

Style Notes: Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66 trainers aren't just a huge 2024 trend piece—they're also the flash of colour your autumn outfits need to keep them from feeling too heavy. Pair with a floor-skimming skirt and a cosy knit for the perfect balance of style and comfort.

Shop the look:

Topshop Knitted Boxy Fluffy Crew Jumper in Grey £42 SHOP NOW Meet your new favourite jumper.

Reformation Bella Silk Skirt £228 SHOP NOW This elegant piece is easy to dress down for everyday wear.

Charles & Keith Chain-Strap Shoulder Bag £59 SHOP NOW Charles & Keith's designer-looking bags always impress us.

onitsuka tiger Mexico 66 £130 SHOP NOW Get them before they sell out (again).

2. Ribbed Maxi Dress + Sporty Trainers

Style Notes: We say it every autumn, but a knitted dress truly is the ultimate all-in-one outfit. Use trainers to add a touch of cool to this comfy silhouette.

Shop the look:

Arket Cap-Sleeve Rib Dress £99 SHOP NOW Such an easy piece to slip on and go.

CELINE EYEWEAR Triomphe Oversized Square-Frame Tortoiseshell Acetate Sunglasses £440 SHOP NOW Future heirloom sunnies.

NEW BALANCE 327 Suede and Mesh Sneakers £120 SHOP NOW New Balance is up there with Adidas as a key sneaker brand.

3. Leather Jacket + Baggy Jeans + Leopard Trainers

Style Notes: While I'm sad summer's almost over, I am excited to bust out my jacket collection—starting with a leather or faux leather cover-up. Teamed with a pair of trending leopard-print trainers, this is set to be your most complimented outfit.

Shop the look:

Whistles Clean Bonded Leather Jacket £449 SHOP NOW Louisa's exact jacket.

COS Clean Cut Long-Sleeved T-Shirt £35 SHOP NOW Swap your short-sleeve for a long-sleeve tee.

H&M Wide High Jeans £25 SHOP NOW H&M is one of my go-to brands for affordable, good-quality denim.

GOLDEN GOOSE Super-Star Sabot Distressed Leopard-Print Calf Hair Slip-On Sneakers £520 SHOP NOW Leopard print never goes out of style.

4. Blazer + Leggings + Chunky Trainers

Style Notes: The summer-to-autumn transition is all about rediscovering old loves that have sat at the back of your wardrobe for months. Set the tone for the season with your most-loved blazer and best-fitting leggings, then balance out the look with a chunky sneaker.

Shop the look:

The Frankie Shop Boxy Single-Breasted Blazer £345 SHOP NOW A boxy blazer is an autumn essential.

New Look Flex High Waisted Leggings £20 SHOP NOW These are great value.

Lululemon Women's Daily Stride Ribbed Comfort Crew Socks £38 SHOP NOW Complete with cushioning for extra comfort.

New Balance Mr530 Trainers White Silver £100 SHOP NOW Everyday kicks.

5. Jumper + Wide-Leg Trousers + Classic Trainers

Style Notes: If I could only wear one combination for the rest of my life, I might just choose wide-leg trousers with trainers. This high-low pairing hits the sweet spot between dressy and casual and works with so many top options.

Shop the look:

M&S Collection Supersoft Crew Neck Jumper £18 SHOP NOW Size up for a slouchy fit.

COS Tailored Linen-Blend Trousers £110 SHOP NOW Yes, you can carry your linen pieces into autumn.

adidas Samba Og Trainers £95 SHOP NOW These iconic kicks need no introduction.

6. Cardigan + Denim Midi Skirt + White Trainers

Style Notes: All signs are pointing to denim midi skirts continuing their winning streak and staying in the spotlight for AW24. Style yours for weekend wear with a relaxed cardi and minimal trainers.

Shop the look:

& Other Stories Buttoned Knit Cardigan £87 SHOP NOW Made from an alpaca and wool blend, this will keep you warm on crisp autumn days.

Arket Crew-Neck T-Shirt £17 SHOP NOW Once you buy the white, you'll want one in every colour.

hush Rylie Denim Maxi Skirt £79 SHOP NOW Just add tights on colder mornings.