Fashion People Are Over Sandal Season—6 Polished Trainer Looks They'll Be Wearing in Autumn
It took until last year for me to wear trainers outside the gym. Sporty footwear has never felt very ‘me’, and I was always more confident in boots, loafers and sandals in the summer. But 2023's Adidas Samba craze finally converted me, and ever since, I've found myself wearing sneakers almost daily. I don't expect this to change with autumn's arrival, a season that calls for comfort and ease as we adjust to falling temperatures.
I'll be starting by recreating a handful of outfits I've saved on Instagram, each of which meets my core criteria: versatile layers to combat the chill, chic elements that elevate the casual footwear and clean, simple silhouettes that are as wearable as they are stylish. And of course, each look is anchored by a sleek sneaker.
Keep scrolling for six easy autumn trainer outfits—featuring cult styles and back-in-stock bestsellers—you'll live in this season and beyond.
AUTUMN TRAINER OUTFITS:
1. Jumper + Slip Skirt + Yellow Trainers
Style Notes: Onitsuka Tiger's Mexico 66 trainers aren't just a huge 2024 trend piece—they're also the flash of colour your autumn outfits need to keep them from feeling too heavy. Pair with a floor-skimming skirt and a cosy knit for the perfect balance of style and comfort.
Shop the look:
2. Ribbed Maxi Dress + Sporty Trainers
Style Notes: We say it every autumn, but a knitted dress truly is the ultimate all-in-one outfit. Use trainers to add a touch of cool to this comfy silhouette.
Shop the look:
Future heirloom sunnies.
3. Leather Jacket + Baggy Jeans + Leopard Trainers
Style Notes: While I'm sad summer's almost over, I am excited to bust out my jacket collection—starting with a leather or faux leather cover-up. Teamed with a pair of trending leopard-print trainers, this is set to be your most complimented outfit.
Shop the look:
Leopard print never goes out of style.
4. Blazer + Leggings + Chunky Trainers
Style Notes: The summer-to-autumn transition is all about rediscovering old loves that have sat at the back of your wardrobe for months. Set the tone for the season with your most-loved blazer and best-fitting leggings, then balance out the look with a chunky sneaker.
Shop the look:
Complete with cushioning for extra comfort.
5. Jumper + Wide-Leg Trousers + Classic Trainers
Style Notes: If I could only wear one combination for the rest of my life, I might just choose wide-leg trousers with trainers. This high-low pairing hits the sweet spot between dressy and casual and works with so many top options.
Shop the look:
6. Cardigan + Denim Midi Skirt + White Trainers
Style Notes: All signs are pointing to denim midi skirts continuing their winning streak and staying in the spotlight for AW24. Style yours for weekend wear with a relaxed cardi and minimal trainers.
Shop the look:
Made from an alpaca and wool blend, this will keep you warm on crisp autumn days.
Bébhinn Campbell is an Edinburgh-based fashion and lifestyle writer and editor. She started her first blog at age 14 and went on to intern at print and digital publications in Berlin and London, including Dazed & Confused and Indie magazine.
A job at a fashion startup took Bébhinn from Ireland to Scotland in 2019, where she now works as a freelance journalist and copywriter covering everything from travel and interiors to styling advice. As a contributor to Who What Wear, Bébhinn always keeps her eyes peeled for emerging trends and looks worth writing about. She prides herself on her ability to cut through the noise and identify solid investment buys, exciting new brands and fresh takes on classic design.
In her spare time, Bébhinn enjoys perusing Edinburgh’s best vintage shops, working through her out-of-control book collection and watching dog reels on Instagram.
