I Practically Collect Flat Shoes, But I Have a Gap in My Collection for This New Trending Style
I don’t know about you, but unless I’m heading to a particularly special occasion—and honestly, even then—you can bet I’ll be wearing flats. Whether it’s trainers, mary janes, ballet flats, or my personal favourite, loafers, rarely does a day go by when I don’t slip into something comfortably grounded. My collection serves me well, but every so often, I find myself craving something with a little more impact. And just when I thought I had all my bases covered, I stumbled across the flat-shoe trend that’s about to shake up my wardrobe in the best way. Enter: buckle loafers.
The moment of revelation came when I spotted Simone Ashley stepping out in Milan for Prada’s autumn/winter 2025 runway show, effortlessly styling an elegant twist on the classic loafer. At first glance, her shoes seemed simple enough—glossy burgundy leather, a short block heel and that timeless loafer structure. But it was the oversized buckle detail that, in my opinion, took them to the next level.
Paired with a chic grey miniskirt, a green quarter-zip jumper, and a crisp sky-blue shirt, Ashley’s loafer choice made her outfit feelpolished, timeless, and effortlessly cool simultaneously. And while the emergence of this trend caught me off guard, the more I thought about it, the more I realised the clues had been there all along.
For the past few seasons, runways have been leaning into bold, eye-catching hardware, from cinched waist belts to buckle-adorned ballet flats. Given fashion’s ongoing love affair with all things belted and buckled, it was only a matter of time before the trend made its way to loafers. And now that it has, I can’t stop thinking about how this simple yet striking detail breathes new life into the classic shoe.
If you’re looking for an easy way to update your footwear collection for 2025, buckle loafers are the answer. Scroll on to shop our edit of the best pairs to buy now.
SHOP BUCKLE LOAFERS:
Style with a minidress or use these to dress up your favourite jeans.
I predict these sleek burgundy loafers will be a sell-out style this season.
The supple suede finish gives the a more relaxed energy than patent styles.
Buckle detailing has been a key silhouette this season, and I can't see the trend slowing down anytime soon.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
