I don’t know about you, but unless I’m heading to a particularly special occasion—and honestly, even then—you can bet I’ll be wearing flats. Whether it’s trainers, mary janes, ballet flats, or my personal favourite, loafers, rarely does a day go by when I don’t slip into something comfortably grounded. My collection serves me well, but every so often, I find myself craving something with a little more impact. And just when I thought I had all my bases covered, I stumbled across the flat-shoe trend that’s about to shake up my wardrobe in the best way. Enter: buckle loafers.

The moment of revelation came when I spotted Simone Ashley stepping out in Milan for Prada’s autumn/winter 2025 runway show, effortlessly styling an elegant twist on the classic loafer. At first glance, her shoes seemed simple enough—glossy burgundy leather, a short block heel and that timeless loafer structure. But it was the oversized buckle detail that, in my opinion, took them to the next level.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paired with a chic grey miniskirt, a green quarter-zip jumper, and a crisp sky-blue shirt, Ashley’s loafer choice made her outfit feelpolished, timeless, and effortlessly cool simultaneously. And while the emergence of this trend caught me off guard, the more I thought about it, the more I realised the clues had been there all along.

For the past few seasons, runways have been leaning into bold, eye-catching hardware, from cinched waist belts to buckle-adorned ballet flats. Given fashion’s ongoing love affair with all things belted and buckled, it was only a matter of time before the trend made its way to loafers. And now that it has, I can’t stop thinking about how this simple yet striking detail breathes new life into the classic shoe.

If you’re looking for an easy way to update your footwear collection for 2025, buckle loafers are the answer. Scroll on to shop our edit of the best pairs to buy now.

SHOP BUCKLE LOAFERS:

Vagabond Shoemakers Ellis Loafers £140 SHOP NOW Style with a minidress or use these to dress up your favourite jeans.

Marni Burgundy Leather Bambi 3.0 Loafer With Double Buckle £735 SHOP NOW I predict these sleek burgundy loafers will be a sell-out style this season.

Stradivarius Buckle Detail Loafers £36 SHOP NOW Style with crisp white socks or wear without.

Ganni Black Feminine Buckle Loafers £365 £219 SHOP NOW Shop these while they're on sale.

Roger Vivier Viv Rangers Buckled Suede Loafers £840 SHOP NOW The supple suede finish gives the a more relaxed energy than patent styles.

Sandro Paris Buckle Loafers £379 SHOP NOW Buckle detailing has been a key silhouette this season, and I can't see the trend slowing down anytime soon.

Church's Lana R Leather Brogues £980 SHOP NOW These also come in a glossy black style.