The 2 Tank Top Trends That Make Every Outfit Look Peak 2025

There's no denying that the classic white tank top reigns supreme in our summer wardrobes and probably always will. While a basic tank is the rock-solid foundation for our warm-weather looks, it's an item that can easily start to feel stale once you've reached for the same one over and over for years. This summer, two specific tank top styles are arriving to give the humble tank some much-needed oomph.

Ribbed and racer neck styles have been at the top of our piles for far too long and this season is bumping them to the back in favor of dramatic scoop-neck and flattering V-neck styles that are both casual and evening-ready at the same time. Both of these necklines bring a much more forward silhouette to whatever you choose to style them with, be it tailored Bermuda shorts, a full maxi skirt, or even just jeans. The verdict is in and summer 2025's updated wardrobe basics are officially here. See and shop both the scoop-neck and V-neck tank trends here.

Scoop-Neck Tanks

The S/S 2025 runways gave us the first glimpse that this style would be arriving this season. Toteme, Ralph Lauren, and Gucci all featured tank-top looks in their collections that were marked by a dramatic plunging scooped neckline and a fluid shape. Many of these tanks are arriving in silk and knitted fabrications that make them far more elevated and evening-ready than your average ribbed tank.

Toteme spring/summer 2025 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Toteme)

Elsa Hosk wearing a scoop-neck tank

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Ilirida Krasniqi wearing a scoop-neck tank

(Image credit: @iliridakrasniqi)

Stephanie Broek wearing a scoop-neck tank

(Image credit: @stephaniebroek)

@modedamour wearing a scoop-neck tank top

(Image credit: @modedamour)

Andrea Ricci wearing a scoop-neck tank

(Image credit: @andrea____ricci)

Shop the Scoop-Neck Tank Trend

Satin Scoop Neck Tank
Nordstrom
Satin Scoop Neck Tank

Barb Scoop Washed-Satin Tank
LESET
Barb Scoop Washed-Satin Tank

Cashmere Tank Top
Saint Laurent
Cashmere Tank Top

Mini Ribbed Top
ZARA
Mini Ribbed Top

Lula Top
Anna October
Lula Top

Romy Crepe Top, Black
Almada Label
Romy Crepe Top, Black

Aritzia,

TnA
Solstice Tank

Ruby Scoop Neck Tank
Reiss
Ruby Scoop Neck Tank

V-Neck Tanks

V-neck silhouettes have been deemed "dated" for far too long, so it makes sense that summer 2025 is bringing them back, albeit in a very forward way. This season's V-neck tanks are defined by a high V-neckline and white shoulders for a more full-coverage look that feels so forward and chic. Dare I say these could already be replacing boat-neck tops as the go-to?

Flore Flore V-Neck Tank

(Image credit: @floreflore.world)

Eliza Huber wearing a V-neck tank

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Shop the V-Neck Tank Trend

Dewi Organic Cotton Tank Top
Flore Flore
Dewi Organic Cotton Tank Top

Wren Knit Top
Reformation
Wren Knit Top

Stretch Ribbed Top
ZARA
Stretch Ribbed Top

Soft Lounge V-Neck Tank Top
SKIMS
Soft Lounge V-Neck Tank Top

Heidi Top
KHAITE
Heidi Top

Ntials Cool-Fresh™ Jersey V-Neck Tank
Lysse
Ntials Cool-Fresh™ Jersey V-Neck Tank

Double-V Line Blend Tank
Nordstrom
Double-V Line Blend Tank

V-Neck Knit Top 100% Linen
Massimo Dutti
V-Neck Knit Top 100% Linen

Maya Cotton V-Neck Tank
Michael Stars
Maya Cotton V-Neck Tank

Ribbed-Knit Hooded Tank Top
COS
Ribbed-Knit Hooded Tank Top

