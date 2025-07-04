The 2 Tank Top Trends That Make Every Outfit Look Peak 2025
There's no denying that the classic white tank top reigns supreme in our summer wardrobes and probably always will. While a basic tank is the rock-solid foundation for our warm-weather looks, it's an item that can easily start to feel stale once you've reached for the same one over and over for years. This summer, two specific tank top styles are arriving to give the humble tank some much-needed oomph.
Ribbed and racer neck styles have been at the top of our piles for far too long and this season is bumping them to the back in favor of dramatic scoop-neck and flattering V-neck styles that are both casual and evening-ready at the same time. Both of these necklines bring a much more forward silhouette to whatever you choose to style them with, be it tailored Bermuda shorts, a full maxi skirt, or even just jeans. The verdict is in and summer 2025's updated wardrobe basics are officially here. See and shop both the scoop-neck and V-neck tank trends here.
Scoop-Neck Tanks
The S/S 2025 runways gave us the first glimpse that this style would be arriving this season. Toteme, Ralph Lauren, and Gucci all featured tank-top looks in their collections that were marked by a dramatic plunging scooped neckline and a fluid shape. Many of these tanks are arriving in silk and knitted fabrications that make them far more elevated and evening-ready than your average ribbed tank.
Shop the Scoop-Neck Tank Trend
V-Neck Tanks
V-neck silhouettes have been deemed "dated" for far too long, so it makes sense that summer 2025 is bringing them back, albeit in a very forward way. This season's V-neck tanks are defined by a high V-neckline and white shoulders for a more full-coverage look that feels so forward and chic. Dare I say these could already be replacing boat-neck tops as the go-to?
Shop the V-Neck Tank Trend
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.
