And just like that, London Fashion Week has drawn to a close. Between far too many Blank Street Blondie Matchas, show reports written in the back of our Volvo chariot and endless after parties, this crown jewel event certainly showcased that Great British fashion need not be relegated to the runway. Of course, you’d only need to look at the street style on offer for proof on that front.
From Burberry’s show at Chelsea College of Arts in the West to Sinead Gorey’s soirée at an iconic Shoreditch strip club in the East, the ensembles on display were as eclectic and significant as the façade of the city itself. Take any silhouette spotted on the front row and you’ll realise there is no such thing as a uniform for stylish denizens. As a result, the outfits on display ranged from knitwear encrusted with sequin motifs to pleated skirts speckled with hardware and many a vintage Mulberry Bayswater.
As someone who attended all five days, it’s an understatement to describe the looks that flooded the cobblestone streets and cement pavements before each show as high-octane at its finest. These were ensembles that fired on all cylinders, mixing texture, colour, print and sequin with reckless abandonment. The only rules of engagement were to come as you are, whether that be in ladylike pencil skirts or in low-rise jeans and UggBoots, as some stalwart fashion editors were spotted in.
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Still, there were a few underlying themes that I noticed running through some of the strongest looks of the week. Long gone are the days where fashion trickles down from the runway. So, it’s only a matter of time before these outfits show up on the runway themselves. But knowing how attuned the stylish tastemakers of London are, I’m hedging my bets on these ensembles cropping up everywhere come October. Without further ado, scroll through for the 7 key street style trends of London Fashion Week.
The 7 Key Street Style Trends From London Fashion Week September 2026
1. To Tie For
Style Notes: Given how unpredictable British weather can be in September, it would be unwise to leave the home without a fine-knit jumper or oversized shirt to tide you over when the skies turn grey. Instead of hiding it away, however, the London Fashion Week street style set argued for incorporating it into your look. From Lydia Tár-esque sweaters thrown over shoulders to jumpers tied around the waist à la the Celine spring/summer 2027 men's show, practicality need not be a wanton virtue when you’re running from show to show.
Shop the Trend:
Rise & Fall
Women's Wool V-Neck Jumper
COS
Merino V-Neck Jumper
440ME
Cotton Relaxed Long Sleeve Crew
2. Check Me Out
Style Notes: Fashion’s love with polka dots has run its course, with London Fashion Week attendees pledging allegiance to another print: checks. Of course, with Burberry on the schedule, there was always going to be an increase in the heritage brand's trademark Nova Checks. Still, from Somerset House to the Old Bailey for Simone Rocha’s latest runway, checks showed up in full force. Plaid shirt days are clearly upon us.
Shop the Trend:
Reformation
Cove Cashmere Oversized Crew
With Nothing Underneath
The Classic
Mango
Fluid Midi Checked Skirt
3. Big Coat Energy
Style Notes: The street style at London Fashion Week always delivers excellent coat sightings, and this season was no different. (After all, most shows are presented only a stone’s throw away from the heart of modern tailoring on Savile Row.) From the tuxedo offering at Erdem to the witchy takes outside of Bora Aksu, these are pieces that do a lot of the heavy lifting, literally acting like a suit of armour in a full-throttle week.
Shop the Trend:
Almada Label
Shea Shearling Coat
Reformation
Rosemary Coat
Massimo Dutti
Long Coat With Scarf
4. IDGAF Denim
Style Notes: You can always spot a seasoned fashion editor from a mile away. Instead of chintzy sequins, statement jackets and a hairstyle that’s been gelled to the gods, they wear basic white T-shirts, casual jeans and some variation of an inconspicuous leather jacket. These types of attendees prove that looking your best does not need to come with all the bells and whistles. Sometimes, excessive styling is best reserved for the runway and not the front row.
Shop the Trend:
AGOLDE
Lana Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
MANGO
High Waist Straight Jeans
Sezane
New 70's Trousers
5. Skirt Chaser
Style Notes: We here at Who What Wear UK have waxed lyrical about printed skirts, specifically our adoration for Versace’s face skirt from Dario Vitale’s sole collection as creative director. At London Fashion Week, we proved to be in good company, with that piece cropping up all over the city. Elsewhere, Chopova Loewena’s trademark carabiner skirts continued to be a hit, especially outside of the bowling alley where they staged their latest show, whilst brocade and jacquard styles seen on Dries Van Noten’s autumn/winter 2026 collection also proved popular.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Zw Collection Printed Midi Skirt
Prada
Floral Print Linen Skirt
DRIES VAN NOTEN
Floral-Print Jacquard Georgette Midi Skirt
6. Ruff(led) and Ready
Style Notes: As the runways have indicated, fashion is currently enthralled with all things bohemian. From velvet devoré to oversized glasses, this nomadic and eclectic sensibility is permeating the sartorial zeitgeist, regardless of what aesthetic you identify with. Ruffles are one such motif, cropping up everywhere from Ashley Williams’s oversized and Polly Pocket-esque dresses to the gothic trims of Alexander McQueen dresses.
Shop the Trend:
Free People
Forever Young Bloomer Pants
Dôen
Fernanda Dress
H&M
Frill-Trimmed Blouse
7. Hold Tight
Style Notes: A little bit Miss Havisham, a little bit Brideshead Revisited. Tights are one of those perennial British staples that are worth their weight in your underwear drawer. With the right colour and denier, they can completely overhaul your look. Cementing that as gospel are the likes of New York-based trend forecaster Mandy Lee, also known as @oldloserinbrooklyn, and British journalist and blogger, Susanna Lau, a.k.a @susiebubble. From optic whites to high-octane blues, this small but mighty staple will always prove useful.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's SEO Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.