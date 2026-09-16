Live From New York: The Top NYFW Street Style Trends of the Season

Fact: New Yorkers have great style 365 days a year. When fashion week rolls into town, however, the outfits are a real sight to behold. This season, the industry's top editors, critics, buyers, influencers, and models all brought their A game to New York Fashion Week, and these pictures prove it.
After sifting through hundreds of street style images captured in the past week, I noticed a few prominent themes. On one end of the spectrum, bold dressers are seemingly enthralled with one specific animal print. No, it's not leopard! Tiger print is the pattern of choice these days, and I'm certainly not complaining. Those who favor a minimalist look nixed colors and prints altogether, instead opting for sleek outfits reminiscent of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy's wardrobe. Scroll down to see examples of my four favorite NYFW street style trends this season.
The Best NYFW Street Style Trends of the Season
1. CBK Minimalism
Many showgoers eschewed prints, colors, embellishments, and extras in favor of black-and-white color palettes, sleek silhouettes, and minimal accessories. Worthy of '90s icons, these straightforward outfits were utterly timeless and completely elegant.
2. Fit to Be Tied
This season, tons of women tied sweaters around their waists and shoulders. For some, it provided a bright pop of color against an otherwise neutral outfit, and others chose sweaters that matched their outfits. It's arguably the easiest styling trick of all time, yet it can really pack a punch.
3. A Classic Combo
What's more timeless than a white button-down shirt and a pair of blue jeans? Nothing. This season, the fashion set showed off several different ways to wear the classic outfit combo that will never go out of style. Each person put their own spin on it: Some added lots of jewelry, and others kept the accessories minimal. I also noticed a variety of denim silhouettes, from straight-leg to baggy.
4. Tiger Print
Leopard has long been the animal print of choice for fashion week attendees, but this season, tiger print has surged in popularity. The styling options are endless. You can play up the pattern's boldness with bright colors or balance it with all-black pieces.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern in 2011—back when the site only published a single story per day. (We have since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC and lives in Los Angeles. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she is now the Associate Director of Fashion News. From the Oscars to the Met Gala, she leads the site's entire red carpet coverage strategy. She specializes in celebrity and fashion news but also enjoys writing travel features and runway reports. She frequently contributes to WWW's social accounts and has a sizable following on her personal TikTok.