6 Skirt Colour Trends That Will Transform Your Spring 2026 Wardrobe

If you’re anything like me, you’re guilty of wearing jeans a little too often, prompting every outfit to feel, well, a little predictable. So, we turn to skirts as a chic solution—and luckily, the most recent runways are bursting with inspiration. It seems we’re all starting to get a bit sick of trousers.
First up on the agenda when searching for the perfect skirt? Colour. There are far more options than the classic black pencil to rely on. Think beach-ready cream, soft watercolour shades and a tougher turn back to safari chic, prompted by Isabel Marant’s recent looks. Lara Croft would absolutely approve. All are proof that there’s something to suit almost everyone, as each House turns to different sources of inspiration for their Spring/Summer 26 catwalks.
The overarching message, however, seems to be that it’s time to be playful. The minimalist, clean aesthetic is slowly slipping away to make room for bolder shades, tactile textures and retro designs that still hold fond memories (hello, denim mini skirts). Just scroll below to see the six skirt colour trends to note now.
Spring Skirt Colour Trends to Note:
1. Tomato Red
Style Notes: Matthieu Blazy’s first show for Chanel was one of the most highly anticipated events of the season, prompting a host of trends to emerge from the runway. One of the most dynamic looks? A tomato-red skirt, proving the shade is still firmly in fashion’s favour.
Shop the Look:
Jigsaw
Satin Bias Midi Skirt
This satin midi feels a bit more polished than classic cotton.
SIR
Ligera Midi Skirt in Orange
Sir is the Australian label we're loving right now.
MANGO
Short Knitted Skirt
Add loafers, socks, a white shirt and chunky knit to take this skirt into the preppy trend.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Alrose Satin Midi Skirt
I'm willing to bet almost every cool girl you follow on Instagram owns at least one item from The Frankie Shop.
2. Safari Khaki
Style Notes: Prepare to see safari chic take over as a key trend for Spring/Summer 26, with Isabel Marant leading the way as cargos, camo and khaki start to take over. So, not only are we in search of skirts in a forest-green shade, but also those with a utilitarian edge: deep pockets, pleats and hardware.
Shop the Look:
COS
Pleated Metallic Wool-Blend Skirt
Reiss
Suede Zip-Pocket Mini Skirt in Khaki Green
Maje
Cotton Pleated Maxi Skirt
RÓHE
Belted Wool Maxi Skirt
3. Watercolour Rainbow
Style Notes: Colour trends don’t solely refer to block shades, and Zimmermann makes a strong case for soft rainbows. Think colour combinations that appear to be painted with watercolours, or the signature tones of Missoni and Emilio Pucci—two brands that took over every chic woman’s wardrobe last summer and are set to do so again.
Shop the Look:
PUCCI
Printed Cotton-Voile Maxi Skirt
This Pucci print is slightly more subtle than bolder colourways, making it even easier to style.
Missoni
Wave Lamé Maxi Skirt in Multicoloured
A simple tank top and flip flops will effortlessly pair with this skirt.
Zimmermannwear
Luna Fanned Maxi Skirt
This is the Zimmermann find plucked straight from the runway.
Anthropologie
Cotton-Linen Floral Scallop Maxi Skirt
Soft florals effortlessly slot into the watercolour rainbow colour palette.
4. Seaside Cream
Style Notes: Cream skirts have long been a Spring/Summer staple, but this season we’re seeing a rise in designs with extra flair. Think sequins, shells, embroidery, and skirts that look just as chic at a beach club as they would at a bar, led by Loewe’s beading and Balmain’s shell-adorned styles.
Shop the Look:
STAUD
Staud Embellished Ciara Midi Skirt
Consider this embellished midi your new go-to evening staple.
ZIMMERMANN
Daylight Broderie Anglaise Linen Maxi Skirt
Add sandals and a linen shirt and you'll have a chic summer look in an instant.
Toteme
Petal Skirt Ecru
With a more formal pencil-like fit, this skirt works just as well at the office as it does on the weekend.