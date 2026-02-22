6 Skirt Colour Trends That Will Transform Your Spring 2026 Wardrobe

Tomato red, butter yellow and denim blue are just some of the skirt colour trends to have on your radar for 2026.

Lauren Cunningham's avatar
By
published
in Features
SKIRT COLOUR TRENDS 2026
(Image credit: LAUNCHMETRICS)
Jump to category:

If you’re anything like me, you’re guilty of wearing jeans a little too often, prompting every outfit to feel, well, a little predictable. So, we turn to skirts as a chic solution—and luckily, the most recent runways are bursting with inspiration. It seems we’re all starting to get a bit sick of trousers.

First up on the agenda when searching for the perfect skirt? Colour. There are far more options than the classic black pencil to rely on. Think beach-ready cream, soft watercolour shades and a tougher turn back to safari chic, prompted by Isabel Marant’s recent looks. Lara Croft would absolutely approve. All are proof that there’s something to suit almost everyone, as each House turns to different sources of inspiration for their Spring/Summer 26 catwalks.

The overarching message, however, seems to be that it’s time to be playful. The minimalist, clean aesthetic is slowly slipping away to make room for bolder shades, tactile textures and retro designs that still hold fond memories (hello, denim mini skirts). Just scroll below to see the six skirt colour trends to note now.

Spring Skirt Colour Trends to Note:

1. Tomato Red

SPRING 2026 SKIRT COLOUR TRENDS

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; Chanel)

Style Notes: Matthieu Blazy’s first show for Chanel was one of the most highly anticipated events of the season, prompting a host of trends to emerge from the runway. One of the most dynamic looks? A tomato-red skirt, proving the shade is still firmly in fashion’s favour.

Shop the Look:

2. Safari Khaki

Style Notes: Prepare to see safari chic take over as a key trend for Spring/Summer 26, with Isabel Marant leading the way as cargos, camo and khaki start to take over. So, not only are we in search of skirts in a forest-green shade, but also those with a utilitarian edge: deep pockets, pleats and hardware.

SPRING 2026 SKIRT COLOUR TRENDS

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; Isabel Marant)

Shop the Look:

3. Watercolour Rainbow

SPRING 2026 SKIRT COLOUR TRENDS

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; Zimmermann)

Style Notes: Colour trends don’t solely refer to block shades, and Zimmermann makes a strong case for soft rainbows. Think colour combinations that appear to be painted with watercolours, or the signature tones of Missoni and Emilio Pucci—two brands that took over every chic woman’s wardrobe last summer and are set to do so again.

Shop the Look:

4. Seaside Cream

SPRING 2026 SKIRT COLOUR TRENDS

(Image credit: Launchmetrics; Loewe)

Style Notes: Cream skirts have long been a Spring/Summer staple, but this season we’re seeing a rise in designs with extra flair. Think sequins, shells, embroidery, and skirts that look just as chic at a beach club as they would at a bar, led by Loewe’s beading and Balmain’s shell-adorned styles.

Shop the Look: