This "Ugly" Shirt Trend From the '00s Is Officially Back

Humor me: You're taken back to the early aughts; what trends do you expect to see everywhere? Baguette bags? Statement belts, perhaps? Don't get me wrong, many trends have become synonymous with that era, but none were as prolific as polo shirts, IMHO. You could spot this sportswear staple everywhere, from the runway to the red carpet. American sportswear brands such as Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, and Tommy Hilfiger may have championed this top in their collections, but the celebrity set made it cool. More specifically, without rappers fully embracing polos within the public sphere (to the point where many were double-layering them), this "dated" item would have never made the dent in pop culture that it did. Of course, that's not to say that this item has always been beloved.

Like all trends, its rapid rise eventually led to it being regarded as the most "ugly" or "tacky" trend of that period. Personal feelings aside, in the past few months, we've begun to see the polo shirt trend pop off again. While it's easy to assume that its rise again can be solely attributed to its proliferation in the S/S 24 and F/W 23 runway collections, that's not the whole truth. With the boom of fashion aesthetics such as "tenniscore" or "country club chic"—fueled by the blockbuster film Challengers—we've seen sportswear take a big swing in recent seasons. That's occurred in tandem with the embrace of activewear staples by stars, including Bella Hadid, Rihanna, and Hailey Bieber. Considering all of these factors, it's unsurprising that we've seen this shirt style returning to the game.

But if you're dubious about how this shirt has become stylish again, keep scrolling. Ahead, I've rounded up a few polo shirt outfit ideas from the runway and the streets. Plus, I've rounded up the 20 best polo shirts to inspire you to embrace your inner sporty spice. If these examples can't prove to you that this shirt is scoring points in the courts of public opinion again, nothing will.

On the Runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Pictured: Gucci S/S 24)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Pictured: Loewe S/S 24)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spolight; Pictured: Miu Miu S/S 24)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Pictured: Dries Van Noten S/S 24)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Pictured: Lacoste F/W 23)

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Pictured; Tommy Hilfiger F/W 24)

On the Streets

Shop the Trend

COS Knitted Polo Shirt $89 SHOP NOW Whoever said polos couldn't be polished, never saw this one.

Miu Miu Cotton Piqué Polo Shirt $1150 SHOP NOW Fresh off the runway.

SUNDRY Shrunken Polo $88 SHOP NOW I'm in love the fit of this polo.

ZARA Ribbed Polo Shirt $28 SHOP NOW Minimalists, you've met your match.

Saks Potts Serena Stripe Long Sleeve Polo $260 SHOP NOW A top that can make you travel back in time to the aughts (in a good way).

Madewell Cutaway Hem Polo Top $72 SHOP NOW Love, love, love.

Rails Arya Top $158 SHOP NOW The contrasting white collar on this top is so chic.

Dries Van Noten Colorblocked Cotton-Blend Sweatshirt $920 $644 SHOP NOW The lace up detail on the collar gives this classic top a lovely twist.

Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Polo Shirt $110 SHOP NOW One could argue this is the original shirt that started it all...

MANGO Contrasting Stripes Cotton Polo Shirt $30 SHOP NOW Pair this polo with a pair of cool kicks to really up the ante.

House of Sunny Rugby Shirt $140 SHOP NOW The assignment was aced.

J.Crew Cashmere Cropped Sweater-Polo $118 $85 SHOP NOW Come fall, you'll live in this cropped polo.

Stateside Graphic Cropped Polo $158 $111 SHOP NOW Perfect for pretending your the star of Challengers.

K.ngsley Riis Deco Polo $550 SHOP NOW Rugby striped polos are having a renaissance.

Sporty & Rich Mila Cable Embroidered Tipped Polo Sweater $160 SHOP NOW Country club membership not required.

Banana Republic Cece Sweater Polo $100 $48 SHOP NOW Honestly, surprised this it's sold out yet.

LIONESS Rugby Jersey $69 SHOP NOW Pro tip: opt for an oversized fit to make this style feel a bit cooler.

Tory Sport Tech Piqué Cropped Polo Tennis Tank $148 SHOP NOW Points were scored by this polo, in my mind.

Lacoste Zip Neck Rib Knit Polo $155 $93 SHOP NOW It's serving.