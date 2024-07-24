This "Ugly" Shirt Trend From the '00s Is Officially Back

Humor me: You're taken back to the early aughts; what trends do you expect to see everywhere? Baguette bags? Statement belts, perhaps? Don't get me wrong, many trends have become synonymous with that era, but none were as prolific as polo shirts, IMHO. You could spot this sportswear staple everywhere, from the runway to the red carpet. American sportswear brands such as Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, and Tommy Hilfiger may have championed this top in their collections, but the celebrity set made it cool. More specifically, without rappers fully embracing polos within the public sphere (to the point where many were double-layering them), this "dated" item would have never made the dent in pop culture that it did. Of course, that's not to say that this item has always been beloved.

Like all trends, its rapid rise eventually led to it being regarded as the most "ugly" or "tacky" trend of that period. Personal feelings aside, in the past few months, we've begun to see the polo shirt trend pop off again. While it's easy to assume that its rise again can be solely attributed to its proliferation in the S/S 24 and F/W 23 runway collections, that's not the whole truth. With the boom of fashion aesthetics such as "tenniscore" or "country club chic"—fueled by the blockbuster film Challengers—we've seen sportswear take a big swing in recent seasons. That's occurred in tandem with the embrace of activewear staples by stars, including Bella Hadid, Rihanna, and Hailey Bieber. Considering all of these factors, it's unsurprising that we've seen this shirt style returning to the game.

But if you're dubious about how this shirt has become stylish again, keep scrolling. Ahead, I've rounded up a few polo shirt outfit ideas from the runway and the streets. Plus, I've rounded up the 20 best polo shirts to inspire you to embrace your inner sporty spice. If these examples can't prove to you that this shirt is scoring points in the courts of public opinion again, nothing will.

On the Runway

a photo showing the polo shirt trend in Gucci's S/S 24 show with a model wearing a gold chain, white shorts, red platform loafers and a Gucci bag

a photo of the polo shirt trend worn on the runway with a model wearing a gray polo with navy long shorts and fisherman sandals

a photo of the photo shirt trend on Miu Miu's spring runway with a model wearing a navy polo under a gray shirt and duster jacket with yellow hot pants, a stuffed brown handbag, and loafers

a photo of the photo shirt trend on Dries Van Noten's spring runway with a model wearing a rugby stripe polo shirt with a white pencil skirt and printed socks and printed pointed heels

a photo of the photo shirt trend on Lacoste's fall runway with a model wearing a green polo with matching green trousers with a pleated skirt layered over and matching sneakers

a photo of the photo shirt trend on Tommy Hilfiger's spring runway with a model wearing a chevron blazer over a stripe polo shirt with a black pleated mini skirt and black boots

On the Streets

a photo of a polo outfit idea with a woman wearing a stripped green and brown polo shirt with a pleated tan mini skirt with brown mules and a brown shoulder bag

a photo of a polo outfit idea with a woman wearing a blue jacket over a striped polo shirt with baggy jeans and white sneakers

a photo of a polo outfit idea with a woman wearing a blue jacket over a blue button-down shirt and gray polo styled with a navy mini pleated skirt and brown bag

a photo of a polo outfit idea with a woman wearing rugby navy stripe polo with gray sweat pant shorts, white socks, and black loafers

a photo of a polo outfit idea with a woman wearing a navy blazer over a striped polo with a black mini skirt and white sneakers

a photo of a polo outfit idea with a woman wearing a striped polo with baggy jeans and loafers

Shop the Trend

Knitted Polo Shirt
COS
Knitted Polo Shirt

Whoever said polos couldn't be polished, never saw this one.

Cotton Piqué Polo Shirt
Miu Miu
Cotton Piqué Polo Shirt

Fresh off the runway.

Shrunken Polo
SUNDRY
Shrunken Polo

I'm in love the fit of this polo.

Ribbed Polo Shirt
ZARA
Ribbed Polo Shirt

Minimalists, you've met your match.

Serena Stripe Long Sleeve Polo
Saks Potts
Serena Stripe Long Sleeve Polo

A top that can make you travel back in time to the aughts (in a good way).

Cutaway Hem Polo Top
Madewell
Cutaway Hem Polo Top

Love, love, love.

Rails Arya Top
Rails
Arya Top

The contrasting white collar on this top is so chic.

Dries Van Noten Colorblocked Cotton-Blend Sweatshirt
Dries Van Noten
Colorblocked Cotton-Blend Sweatshirt

The lace up detail on the collar gives this classic top a lovely twist.

Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Polo Shirt

Polo Ralph Lauren
Classic Fit Polo Shirt

One could argue this is the original shirt that started it all...

Contrasting Stripes Cotton Polo Shirt
MANGO
Contrasting Stripes Cotton Polo Shirt

Pair this polo with a pair of cool kicks to really up the ante.

Rugby Shirt
House of Sunny
Rugby Shirt

The assignment was aced.

Cashmere Cropped Sweater-Polo

J.Crew
Cashmere Cropped Sweater-Polo

Come fall, you'll live in this cropped polo.

Graphic Cropped Polo
Stateside
Graphic Cropped Polo

Perfect for pretending your the star of Challengers.

Riis Deco Polo
K.ngsley
Riis Deco Polo

Rugby striped polos are having a renaissance.

Mila Cable Embroidered Tipped Polo Sweater
Sporty & Rich
Mila Cable Embroidered Tipped Polo Sweater

Country club membership not required.

Cece Sweater Polo
Banana Republic
Cece Sweater Polo

Honestly, surprised this it's sold out yet.

Rugby Jersey
LIONESS
Rugby Jersey

Pro tip: opt for an oversized fit to make this style feel a bit cooler.

Tech Piqué Cropped Polo Tennis Tank

Tory Sport
Tech Piqué Cropped Polo Tennis Tank

Points were scored by this polo, in my mind.

Zip Neck Rib Knit Polo
Lacoste
Zip Neck Rib Knit Polo

It's serving.

Dégradé Cotton-Blend Piqué Polo Shirt

LOEWE
Dégradé Cotton-Blend Piqué Polo Shirt

Leave it to Loewe to make us fall in love with polo shirts again.

Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a fashion editor living in New York City. What began as a hobby (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a career dedicated to storytelling through various forms of digital media. She started her career at the print publication 303 Magazine, where she wrote stories, helped produce photo shoots, and planned Denver Fashion Week. After moving to Los Angeles, she worked as MyDomaine's social media editor until she was promoted to work across all of Clique's publications (MyDomaine, Byrdie, and Who What Wear) as the community manager. Over the past few years, Jasmine has worked on Who What Wear's editorial team, using her extensive background to champion rising BIPOC designers, weigh in on viral trends, and profile stars such as Janet Mock and Victoria Monét. She is especially interested in exploring how art, fashion, and pop culture intersect online and IRL. 

