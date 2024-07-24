This "Ugly" Shirt Trend From the '00s Is Officially Back
Humor me: You're taken back to the early aughts; what trends do you expect to see everywhere? Baguette bags? Statement belts, perhaps? Don't get me wrong, many trends have become synonymous with that era, but none were as prolific as polo shirts, IMHO. You could spot this sportswear staple everywhere, from the runway to the red carpet. American sportswear brands such as Ralph Lauren, Lacoste, and Tommy Hilfiger may have championed this top in their collections, but the celebrity set made it cool. More specifically, without rappers fully embracing polos within the public sphere (to the point where many were double-layering them), this "dated" item would have never made the dent in pop culture that it did. Of course, that's not to say that this item has always been beloved.
Like all trends, its rapid rise eventually led to it being regarded as the most "ugly" or "tacky" trend of that period. Personal feelings aside, in the past few months, we've begun to see the polo shirt trend pop off again. While it's easy to assume that its rise again can be solely attributed to its proliferation in the S/S 24 and F/W 23 runway collections, that's not the whole truth. With the boom of fashion aesthetics such as "tenniscore" or "country club chic"—fueled by the blockbuster film Challengers—we've seen sportswear take a big swing in recent seasons. That's occurred in tandem with the embrace of activewear staples by stars, including Bella Hadid, Rihanna, and Hailey Bieber. Considering all of these factors, it's unsurprising that we've seen this shirt style returning to the game.
But if you're dubious about how this shirt has become stylish again, keep scrolling. Ahead, I've rounded up a few polo shirt outfit ideas from the runway and the streets. Plus, I've rounded up the 20 best polo shirts to inspire you to embrace your inner sporty spice. If these examples can't prove to you that this shirt is scoring points in the courts of public opinion again, nothing will.
On the Runway
On the Streets
Shop the Trend
A top that can make you travel back in time to the aughts (in a good way).
The lace up detail on the collar gives this classic top a lovely twist.
One could argue this is the original shirt that started it all...
Pair this polo with a pair of cool kicks to really up the ante.
Leave it to Loewe to make us fall in love with polo shirts again.
Jasmine Fox-Suliaman is a fashion editor living in New York City. What began as a hobby (blogging on Tumblr) transformed into a career dedicated to storytelling through various forms of digital media. She started her career at the print publication 303 Magazine, where she wrote stories, helped produce photo shoots, and planned Denver Fashion Week. After moving to Los Angeles, she worked as MyDomaine's social media editor until she was promoted to work across all of Clique's publications (MyDomaine, Byrdie, and Who What Wear) as the community manager. Over the past few years, Jasmine has worked on Who What Wear's editorial team, using her extensive background to champion rising BIPOC designers, weigh in on viral trends, and profile stars such as Janet Mock and Victoria Monét. She is especially interested in exploring how art, fashion, and pop culture intersect online and IRL.
