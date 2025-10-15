I’ve Tested Dozens of Designer Bags, But This Elegant Tote Always Wins Me the Most Compliments

As somewhat of a handbag collector, I'm often asked what my favourite bag is. The fact is that it's not that simple. To me, different handbags serve different purposes. For an evening out, it's my Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 that keeps my small essentials together, but when heading to a sunny destination, I rely on my Loewe basket bag, which can be filled to the brim with everything and anything I might need on the flight as well as when heading to the beach. But one bag has come to the fore as my most used, and most complimented, and that's my Polène Cyme bag.
Polène first burst onto the scene in 2016 with a clear aesthetic centred around high-quality styles in classic silhouettes that have a distinctly high-end look. Quickly, it became a favourite of fashion people and celebrities, even featuring on the arm of Kate Middleton. The bags themselves are understated, with simple gold-embossed branding subtly placed amongst the smooth leather accessories. Whilst I could while away the day sharing the best Polène bags with you, and I previously have, it's the Cyme that deserves a little time in the spotlight.
The Cyme is a perfect example of Polène's design prowess. It features a bold silhouette, thoughtful design details and exquisite fabrics, which all come together to create one seriously chic and practical bag. The hexagonal shape gives structure to the tote, whilst the magnetic sides allow the wearer to manipulate the shape and expand the sides when extra room is needed, whilst still keeping the elegant look of the bag when at maximum capacity.
What draws the fashion set to Polène's designs is the thoughtful details in every bag. For the Cyme, the double straps cemented it as my most-used bag. Featuring both long and short straps that are directly attached, I often find myself moving between the two on a day out, carrying in hand at one minute, and swiftly switching to a shoulder bag once my coffee order has arrived. It's smart, it's practical, and it shows that the brand doesn't just create beautiful bags, but really considers the wearer.
The Cyme is available in two sizes, the mini and the original, and a series of shades, including new palette editions for autumn/winter 2025. What's more, all the shades come in both sizes, so you won't have to adjust your choice due to the palette. I have the original size, which comfortably holds my laptop for work every day, plus plenty of extras, and I'll admit I'm eyeing up the mini version too.
Keep scrolling to shop the Polène Cyme Bag and shop more elegant tote bags we adore.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. Over eight years of fashion industry experience, Florrie has honed her skills from styling e-commerce photoshoots to personal shopping. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer. Now, as the Shopping Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them.