If there’s one thing fashion girls are always on the hunt for, it’s the elusive mix of comfort and chic. And just when we thought our closets had reached peak flat-shoe selection with loafers, ballet flats, and cool sneakers, a new trend has emerged to claim the spotlight: slippers. No, not the kind you shuffle around the house in, but a more elevated, fashion-forward take on the cozy classic. Think luxe materials like satin, suede, and leather crafted into silhouettes that blur the line between loungewear and everyday wear.

The slipper-inspired styles feel fancy yet approachable. These aren’t your standard mule slides—they have a softer, more relaxed shape that mimics the feel of traditional house slippers while still looking perfectly polished. Celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner, and Laura Harrier have already mastered the art of styling this comfortable shoe style.

Whether you’re in NYC heading to and from the office or living in Los Angeles and slipping into them after Pilates, slippers are the new commuter shoes you’re about to see all the fashion insiders wearing.

To make sure your footwear selection is stocked with the latest It-girl shoe style, we’re sharing our top slipper picks.

Shop Slippers We Love

Logo Slipper Mules
Miu Miu
Logo Slipper Mules

Minimalist silhouette with a sleek designer logo.

Leather Mules
ALAÏA
Leather Mules

Also available in white and beige raffia.

Ines - Camel
Tkees
Ines Slippers

These look so expensive (and they are on sale).

Elaine Ballet Mules
Jeffrey Campbell
Elaine Ballet Mules

Ballet-meets-slipper trend.

Suede Slippers
CHARVET
Suede Slippers

Camel or pink—which color do you favor?

Toy Leather Slippers
LOEWE
Toy Leather Slippers

The collapsible heel detail is so functional.

Wool Slippers
Miu Miu
Wool Slippers

A FarFetch exclusive.

MM6 Maison Margiela Anatomic-Toe Leather Slippers
MM6 Maison Margiela
Anatomic-Toe Leather Slippers

Okay, these are so cool.

Mellow Studded Leather Slippers
Tory Burch
Mellow Studded Leather Slippers

Pair these with your favorite cropped jeans.

Slippers
H&M
Slippers

Simple and affordable.

Frances Silk-Blend Slippers
The Row
Frances Silk-Blend Slippers

Pure luxury.

Satin Slippers
Ancient Greek Sandals
Satin Slippers

The satin material and jewel-tone hue… We're obsessed.

Leather-Trim Espadrille Slippers
TOTEME
Leather-Trim Espadrille Slippers

These are perfect for vacation too.

Slippers for Women - Dark Green - Smooth Leather
Lucrin Geneva
Smooth Leather Slippers

This style is available in over 20 color options.

Lido Velour Slippers
SAINT LAURENT
Lido Velour Slippers

Very chic.

Glove Slides
Proenza Schouler
Glove Slides

Bound to fit like a glove.

Kensington Slippers
Kurt Geiger London
Kensington Slippers

An under-$100 way to try out the trend.

Logo-Appliqué Interwoven Slippers
Prada
Logo-Appliqué Interwoven Slippers

Slip right into these now through the end of summer.

Patricia green 'diana' Slipper
Patricia Green
Diana Slippers

Five-star-hotel vibes.

Folding-Heel Leather Slippers
LEMAIRE
Folding-Heel Leather Slippers

Another collapsible back option for your wardrobe.

Elyse Star-Stud Slippers
Stella McCartney
Elyse Star-Stud Slippers

Cozy and comfortable.

St. Agni Soft Square Toe Flats
Shopbop
St. Agni Soft Square Toe Flats

The square-toe detail is everything here.

Simon Miller Studded Bubble Slippers
Shopbop
Simon Miller Studded Bubble Slippers

Studs for a statement slipper option.

Cagole Studded Leather Slippers
Balenciaga
Cagole Studded Leather Slippers

To match your Balenciaga bag.

