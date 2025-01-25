Found: The It-Girl Commuter Shoes You'll See Everywhere in 2025
If there’s one thing fashion girls are always on the hunt for, it’s the elusive mix of comfort and chic. And just when we thought our closets had reached peak flat-shoe selection with loafers, ballet flats, and cool sneakers, a new trend has emerged to claim the spotlight: slippers. No, not the kind you shuffle around the house in, but a more elevated, fashion-forward take on the cozy classic. Think luxe materials like satin, suede, and leather crafted into silhouettes that blur the line between loungewear and everyday wear.
The slipper-inspired styles feel fancy yet approachable. These aren’t your standard mule slides—they have a softer, more relaxed shape that mimics the feel of traditional house slippers while still looking perfectly polished. Celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner, and Laura Harrier have already mastered the art of styling this comfortable shoe style.
Whether you’re in NYC heading to and from the office or living in Los Angeles and slipping into them after Pilates, slippers are the new commuter shoes you’re about to see all the fashion insiders wearing.
To make sure your footwear selection is stocked with the latest It-girl shoe style, we’re sharing our top slipper picks.
Shop Slippers We Love
