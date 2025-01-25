If there’s one thing fashion girls are always on the hunt for, it’s the elusive mix of comfort and chic. And just when we thought our closets had reached peak flat-shoe selection with loafers, ballet flats, and cool sneakers, a new trend has emerged to claim the spotlight: slippers. No, not the kind you shuffle around the house in, but a more elevated, fashion-forward take on the cozy classic. Think luxe materials like satin, suede, and leather crafted into silhouettes that blur the line between loungewear and everyday wear.

The slipper-inspired styles feel fancy yet approachable. These aren’t your standard mule slides—they have a softer, more relaxed shape that mimics the feel of traditional house slippers while still looking perfectly polished. Celebrities like Jennifer Lawrence, Kendall Jenner, and Laura Harrier have already mastered the art of styling this comfortable shoe style.

Whether you’re in NYC heading to and from the office or living in Los Angeles and slipping into them after Pilates, slippers are the new commuter shoes you’re about to see all the fashion insiders wearing.

To make sure your footwear selection is stocked with the latest It-girl shoe style, we’re sharing our top slipper picks.

Shop Slippers We Love

Miu Miu Logo Slipper Mules $1020 SHOP NOW Minimalist silhouette with a sleek designer logo.

ALAÏA Leather Mules $1150 SHOP NOW Also available in white and beige raffia.

Tkees Ines Slippers $130 $65 SHOP NOW These look so expensive (and they are on sale).

Jeffrey Campbell Elaine Ballet Mules $148 SHOP NOW Ballet-meets-slipper trend.

CHARVET Suede Slippers $450 SHOP NOW Camel or pink—which color do you favor?

LOEWE Toy Leather Slippers $750 SHOP NOW The collapsible heel detail is so functional.

Miu Miu Wool Slippers $1020 SHOP NOW A FarFetch exclusive.

MM6 Maison Margiela Anatomic-Toe Leather Slippers $467 SHOP NOW Okay, these are so cool.

Tory Burch Mellow Studded Leather Slippers $278 SHOP NOW Pair these with your favorite cropped jeans.

H&M Slippers $35 $17 SHOP NOW Simple and affordable.

The Row Frances Silk-Blend Slippers $990 $372 SHOP NOW Pure luxury.

Ancient Greek Sandals Satin Slippers $257 SHOP NOW The satin material and jewel-tone hue… We're obsessed.

TOTEME Leather-Trim Espadrille Slippers $380 $228 SHOP NOW These are perfect for vacation too.

Lucrin Geneva Smooth Leather Slippers $198 SHOP NOW This style is available in over 20 color options.

SAINT LAURENT Lido Velour Slippers $750 SHOP NOW Very chic.

Proenza Schouler Glove Slides $720 SHOP NOW Bound to fit like a glove.

Kurt Geiger London Kensington Slippers $85 SHOP NOW An under-$100 way to try out the trend.

Prada Logo-Appliqué Interwoven Slippers $1150 SHOP NOW Slip right into these now through the end of summer.

Patricia Green Diana Slippers $99 SHOP NOW Five-star-hotel vibes.

LEMAIRE Folding-Heel Leather Slippers $415 SHOP NOW Another collapsible back option for your wardrobe.

Stella McCartney Elyse Star-Stud Slippers $735 SHOP NOW Cozy and comfortable.

Shopbop St. Agni Soft Square Toe Flats $295 SHOP NOW The square-toe detail is everything here.

Shopbop Simon Miller Studded Bubble Slippers $375 $188 SHOP NOW Studs for a statement slipper option.

Balenciaga Cagole Studded Leather Slippers $496 $446 SHOP NOW To match your Balenciaga bag.