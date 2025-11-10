If Fashionable Clothing Is Your Thing (Okay, Obviously)—These 29 New Nordstrom Items Will Interest You

Trend-forward sweaters, cool jeans, beautiful coats, and more.

There are a few goals I try to achieve when putting together an outfit. And yes, creating a fashionable look made up of modern and relevant pieces is certainly one of them. You too? I had a feeling. Nordstrom is consistently a source of these said pieces, and I often turn to the retailer when I'm looking for chic items that will help create a fashionable ensemble.

Below, I curated an edit of all of the new Nordstrom winter clothing items I gravitated toward because of their inherently stylish nature. I'm referring to everything from beautiful knits that you'll want to live in to stunning coats that will absolutely garner compliments. Keep scrolling for shopping inspiration.