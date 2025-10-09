I Was a VIP Nordstrom Stylist, and I Just Got Back From France—I Wore These 7 Items to Look Chic in Paris

Below are seven items Koszarek packed to elevate her looks while remaining comfortable. As you'll see, the pieces are easy yet chic (items Parisians often gravitate toward). Keep scrolling for visual and shopping inspiration.
Cashmere Cardigan
"A cashmere cardigan was a key piece I wore often in Paris. It was the perfect light layer, and I loved tying it over my shoulders for that Parisian touch."
Sneakers
"Sneakers were my shoes of choice in Paris. I wore them with jeans and skirts, and I felt chic, modern, and comfortable while shopping and sightseeing."
Wide- and Straight-Leg Jeans
"Jeans were one of my most-worn pieces in Paris. I felt chic and blended in wearing straight- and wide-leg styles."
Trench Coat
"Wearing a trench coat in Paris made me feel instantly chic. I saw them everywhere, and it was the outer layer that made my outfits look polished and put-together."
Scarves
"Scarves were the accessory I reached for to finish my outfits. They added that Parisian touch and made me feel effortlessly chic."
Blazer/Short Jacket
"Blazers and short jackets were key pieces I wore in Paris. They were the finishing touch that made my outfits feel pulled-together."
Structured Handbag
"In Paris, a structured handbag was all I needed to feel chic from day to night."
