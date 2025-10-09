I Was a VIP Nordstrom Stylist, and I Just Got Back From France—I Wore These 7 Items to Look Chic in Paris

Parisian-inspired looks.

A Nordstrom stylist wearing a trench coat in Paris.
(Image credit: Sandy Koszarek)
Fashion people often consider Paris to be the epicenter of style, and yes, Sandy Koszarek—the content creator behind Stylish Sandy and a former VIP Nordstrom stylist who has spent decades working in the industry—certainly is captivated by the City of Light. In fact, she recently visited Paris. While soaking up everything the city had to offer, she, too, aimed to look chic while out and about in Paris.

Below are seven items Koszarek packed to elevate her looks while remaining comfortable. As you'll see, the pieces are easy yet chic (items Parisians often gravitate toward). Keep scrolling for visual and shopping inspiration.

Cashmere Cardigan

A Nordstrom stylist wearing a black cashmere sweater around her shoulders in Paris.

(Image credit: Sandy Koszarek)

"A cashmere cardigan was a key piece I wore often in Paris. It was the perfect light layer, and I loved tying it over my shoulders for that Parisian touch."

Sneakers

A Nordstrom stylist wearing sneakers in Paris.

(Image credit: Sandy Koszarek)

"Sneakers were my shoes of choice in Paris. I wore them with jeans and skirts, and I felt chic, modern, and comfortable while shopping and sightseeing."

Wide- and Straight-Leg Jeans

A Nordstrom stylist wearing straight-leg white jeans in Paris.

(Image credit: Sandy Koszarek)

"Jeans were one of my most-worn pieces in Paris. I felt chic and blended in wearing straight- and wide-leg styles."

Trench Coat

A Nordstrom stylist wearing a tan trench coat in Paris.

(Image credit: Sandy Koszarek)

"Wearing a trench coat in Paris made me feel instantly chic. I saw them everywhere, and it was the outer layer that made my outfits look polished and put-together."

Scarves

A Nordstrom stylist wearing a patterned neck scarf in Paris.

(Image credit: Sandy Koszarek)

"Scarves were the accessory I reached for to finish my outfits. They added that Parisian touch and made me feel effortlessly chic."

Blazer/Short Jacket

A Nordstrom stylist wearing a cropped houndstooth jacket in Paris.

(Image credit: Sandy Koszarek)

"Blazers and short jackets were key pieces I wore in Paris. They were the finishing touch that made my outfits feel pulled-together."

Structured Handbag

A Nordstrom stylist wearing a structured handbag in Paris.

(Image credit: Sandy Koszarek)

"In Paris, a structured handbag was all I needed to feel chic from day to night."

