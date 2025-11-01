I Just Don't Think These 29 Premium-Looking, Affordable Nordstrom Items Will Even Be In Stock by Cyber Week

Nordstrom is one of my go-to spots for fashion items, period. I not only shop at the retailer for my wardrobe, but it's also a frequent source to uncover special gems for you, dear readers, as well. The under $100 section is particularly noteworthy, filled with relevant basics, cool shoe styles, trend-forward staples, and more.
While the retailer is sure to have great pieces on sale come Cyber Week time, there are so many strong fashion pieces on the site right now that I doubt will be in stock by the time Black Friday rolls around. Aka, these pieces are already showing lower stock alerts and/or have high viewership (you can see how many fellow customers are viewing items on the product pages), so they probably won't make it to a potential markdown moment. Below you'll find an edit of the best affordable Nordstrom items that look premium thanks to forward design details and cuts. Keep scrolling if you're interested in adding something new to your wardrobe to kick off the season or want to jump on a coveted piece as a holiday gift.
This color is so rich looking.
Open Edit
Satin Midi Skirt
A satin skirt teamed with a sweater is beautiful for the season.
Expensive-looking loafers.
Open Edit
Cable Boatneck Sweater
A cable-knit sweater always feels premium.
MANGO
Mid Rise Balloon Jeans
Topshop
Oversize Polo Sweatshirt
Topshop
Faux Leather Wide Leg Pants
Also picture the knit above with these trousers.
MANGO
Medium Pebbled Faux Leather Handbag
Open Edit
Twist Reversible Sweater
This sweater is actually reversible.
adidas
Tokyo Low Top Suede Sneakers
Can't go wrong with these cool sneakers.
MANGO
Tie Neck Textured Shirt
Nordstrom
One-Button V-Neck Rib Cardigan
MANGO
Elise High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
COACH
Plaza 18 Natural Grain Leather Shoulder Bag
Topshop
Johnny Collar Sweater
I really want this sweater.
MANGO
Corduroy Collar Denim Jacket
A barn jacket continues to be a fall staple.
Open Edit
Lace Trim Satin Midi Skirt
Lace-trim skirts are seriously trending.
Nordstrom
Maddox Ballet Flats
You can style these flats with so many different outfits.
Wit & Wisdom
Cable Stitch Twofer Tie Sleeve Sweater
Topshop
Ruffle Button Front Knit Top
Birkenstock
Zermatt Genuine Shearling Lined Slipper
Okay, I had to include these slipper clogs because they're a great gift idea before they sell out.
MANGO
Rib Long Sleeve Polo Sweater
Sanctuary
Fair Isle Crewneck Sweater
This sweater just screams the holiday season.
Levi's
Ribcage High Waist Wide Leg Jeans
Free People
Tilly Rib Long Sleeve Button-Up Top
This top comes in a range of colors.
Topshop
Cinch Low Rise Relaxed Jeans
MANGO
Faux Leather Collar Denim Jacket
Treasure & Bond
Pointelle Wool & Cashmere Sweater
MANGO
Seamed Detail Flare Leggings
These flared leggings also come in brown.
MANGO
Funnel Neck Sweater
Nordstrom
Liza Slingback Pointed Toe Pumps
CITY BLUES
Village Satin Drawstring Wide Leg Pants
Reformation
Elio One-Shoulder Top
ALDO
Meleahh Faux Leather Tote
Topshop
High Waist Barrel Jeans