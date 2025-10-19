But it can't just be any type of run-of-the-mill deal. I'm talking about the kind shopping steal that hits that rare sweet spot between quality, cut, and price. The kind of deal that feels like a secret handshake between fashion insiders. So when fashion TikTok began buzzing about a certain COS cashmere sweater, likening it to a very high-profile designer version that’s quietly sat at the top of every fashion person’s wishlist, I dropped everything to investigate. Frankly, I had to see what the hype was about.
Technically, I ordered the navy version online the moment I saw it—but my patience lasted all of 36 hours. The buzz was too loud and the stakes were too high, so a few days before my package was even set to arrive, I made a beeline to the COS store in SoHo on my lunch break, hoping to try it on in person. Fashion emergencies happen, and in this New York City, same-day gratification is a luxury of its own.
Hanging on the rack, the COSChunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater in Beige immediately stood out. There’s a noticeable difference when cashmere is actually thick—the weight, the plushness, the drape. This wasn’t the flimsy, borderline see-through cashmere you often find at lower-price points (of which my closet is already filled with.) As a cashmere snob, I have high expectations and, with the last sweater in my size hanging discreetly at the back of the rack, I made a beeline for the fitting room.
Fit: Relaxed silhouette with dropped shoulders and wide ribbed trims at crew‑neck, cuffs & hem.
Size Range: XS to L
Price: $350 for the women’s version
The fabric is 100% certified recycled cashmere, which means it's not only soft—it’s sustainable. It has that rich, slightly fuzzy surface texture that reads very uptown, but the relaxed silhouette makes it feel Brooklyn-appropriate too. Think: perfect for a chilly Sunday getting brunch, or layered under a trench coat for your morning walk to the F train. If you're into an oversize fit, this one is perfect—albeit almost a bit too big. I sized down from my typical size of an XL due to the limited size range, and felt that the L was just oversize enough without looking too baggy or sloppy.
Although I own three beige sweaters already, this one made me almost regret ordering it in navy—the color is so luxe and went perfectly with the black jeans I was wearing that day. Typically, I find cashmere sweaters to have thinner, understated cuffs and crewnecks, so I appreciated this chunky version with wider details along my wrists and neck.
At $350, it’s not exactly an impulse buy—but it is a smart one. Its more elusive (and four-digit-priced) counterpart from that stealth-luxury label retails for somewhere around $1,500, and regularly sells out before it ever hits shelves. So yes, by opting for COS, I effectively saved $1,200, and got the look, feel, and quiet confidence of a designer piece that no one needs to know didn’t cost the price of my rent, and then some. That's what I call girl math.
If you’re building your fall wardrobe—or just looking for that one piece that makes your morning outfit decisions easier—I can’t recommend this sweater enough. Just do yourself a favor and don’t wait. TikTok has spoken, and COS SoHo can only restock so fast.
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.