FYI: Fashion People in Spain Are Wearing This Elegant Pant Trend Instead of Wide-Leg Jeans

Throughout much of 2024 and into early 2025, Jennifer Lopez made headlines over her rumored—and now confirmed—split from Ben Affleck. But with that chapter behind her, she's refocusing on her career, performing around the world on her Up All Night tour and setting fashion trends along the way. Case in point: she's recently swapped her signature wide-leg jeans for a pair of tailored wide-leg trousers.

Spotted in Spain last week before her concert, Lopez wore a glamorous-meets-edgy outfit: a cropped white button-down shirt, a baseball cap, platform sandals, and wide-leg beige trousers.

On Jennifer Lopez: Elie Saab shoes

The look stood out not just because she ditched her typical denim, but because of her pant color choice. Beige—one of 2025’s biggest color trends—is timeless, sophisticated, and endlessly versatile. The neutral hue pairs effortlessly with everything from crisp whites and creams to bold tones like red or cerulean blue. Plus, they're lightweight and breathable, perfect for summer, especially when you're tired of skirts and dresses by mid-July. With that said, if you're inspired to re-create the look, keep scrolling.

ALL THE WAYS Tara Button Up Top $58 SHOP NOW You can't beat this price for a designer-passing cropped blouse. Reformation Malia Mid Rise Wide Leg Pleated Trouser Pants $198 SHOP NOW The styling possibilities are endless. Chinese Laundry Theresa Platform Sandals $90 $60 SHOP NOW If you follow J.Lo's street style, you know she loves wearing a nice pair of platform sandals.

Reformation Mason Pants $188 SHOP NOW The Mason pants are a top-selling pair for a reason. Aritzia The Effortless Pants $148 $104 SHOP NOW If you've been thinking about adding Aritzia's iconic Effortless Pants to your wardrobe, now's the perfect time since they're more than $40 off. Sportmax Salvo Pleated Grain De Poudre Wool Wide-Leg Pants $615 SHOP NOW Fashion people always come back to Sportmax for high-quality, timeless, and well-fitting pants. Gap 365 High Rise Pleated Trousers $90 $71 SHOP NOW An everyday staple. Heroine Sport Daja Pants $198 SHOP NOW The blend of nylon and spandex makes these lightweight and flexible.