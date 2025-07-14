FYI: Fashion People in Spain Are Wearing This Elegant Pant Trend Instead of Wide-Leg Jeans

Hold the wide-leg jeans—Jennifer Lopez was spotted in Spain wearing wide-leg khaki pants. Scroll down to see and shop her look.

Jennifer Lopez wears a J hat, white cropped blouse, wide-leg khaki trousers and platform heels.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
Throughout much of 2024 and into early 2025, Jennifer Lopez made headlines over her rumored—and now confirmed—split from Ben Affleck. But with that chapter behind her, she's refocusing on her career, performing around the world on her Up All Night tour and setting fashion trends along the way. Case in point: she's recently swapped her signature wide-leg jeans for a pair of tailored wide-leg trousers.

Spotted in Spain last week before her concert, Lopez wore a glamorous-meets-edgy outfit: a cropped white button-down shirt, a baseball cap, platform sandals, and wide-leg beige trousers.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Elie Saab shoes

The look stood out not just because she ditched her typical denim, but because of her pant color choice. Beige—one of 2025’s biggest color trends—is timeless, sophisticated, and endlessly versatile. The neutral hue pairs effortlessly with everything from crisp whites and creams to bold tones like red or cerulean blue. Plus, they're lightweight and breathable, perfect for summer, especially when you're tired of skirts and dresses by mid-July. With that said, if you're inspired to re-create the look, keep scrolling.

Get the Look

Tara Button Up Top
ALL THE WAYS
Tara Button Up Top

You can't beat this price for a designer-passing cropped blouse.

Malia Mid Rise Wide Leg Pleated Trouser Pants
Reformation
Malia Mid Rise Wide Leg Pleated Trouser Pants

The styling possibilities are endless.

Theresa Platform Sandal
Chinese Laundry
Theresa Platform Sandals

If you follow J.Lo's street style, you know she loves wearing a nice pair of platform sandals.

Shop More Chic Wide-Leg Beige Pants

Reformation Mason Petite Pants
Reformation
Mason Pants

The Mason pants are a top-selling pair for a reason.

The Effortless Pant™ Wider
Aritzia
The Effortless Pants

If you've been thinking about adding Aritzia's iconic Effortless Pants to your wardrobe, now's the perfect time since they're more than $40 off.

Salvo Pleated Grain De Poudre Wool Wide-Leg Pants
Sportmax
Salvo Pleated Grain De Poudre Wool Wide-Leg Pants

Fashion people always come back to Sportmax for high-quality, timeless, and well-fitting pants.

365 High Rise Pleated Trousers
Gap
365 High Rise Pleated Trousers

An everyday staple.

Daja Pants
Heroine Sport
Daja Pants

The blend of nylon and spandex makes these lightweight and flexible.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

