FYI: Fashion People in Spain Are Wearing This Elegant Pant Trend Instead of Wide-Leg Jeans
Hold the wide-leg jeans—Jennifer Lopez was spotted in Spain wearing wide-leg khaki pants. Scroll down to see and shop her look.
Throughout much of 2024 and into early 2025, Jennifer Lopez made headlines over her rumored—and now confirmed—split from Ben Affleck. But with that chapter behind her, she's refocusing on her career, performing around the world on her Up All Night tour and setting fashion trends along the way. Case in point: she's recently swapped her signature wide-leg jeans for a pair of tailored wide-leg trousers.
Spotted in Spain last week before her concert, Lopez wore a glamorous-meets-edgy outfit: a cropped white button-down shirt, a baseball cap, platform sandals, and wide-leg beige trousers.
On Jennifer Lopez: Elie Saab shoes
The look stood out not just because she ditched her typical denim, but because of her pant color choice. Beige—one of 2025’s biggest color trends—is timeless, sophisticated, and endlessly versatile. The neutral hue pairs effortlessly with everything from crisp whites and creams to bold tones like red or cerulean blue. Plus, they're lightweight and breathable, perfect for summer, especially when you're tired of skirts and dresses by mid-July. With that said, if you're inspired to re-create the look, keep scrolling.
Get the Look
Shop More Chic Wide-Leg Beige Pants
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
