This Necklace Trend Is Timeless, Radiates Wealth and Makes Everything You Wear Look So Classy
Looking elegant isn’t as hard as you might think, nor does it require investing in a whole new wardrobe. Sometimes, it’s the small things that hold the secret to elevating a look, and that’s certainly the case with the timeless jewellery I always associate with stylish people.
Take Meghan Markle’s latest look. Wearing a classic floor-length gown to Gala in L.A., what really made her ensemble feel high end was her choice of jewellery. Sitting neatly at the nape of her neck, Markle's tennis necklace added a glimmering point of interest to her black-tie ensemble. Compromising what I have to assume is continuous strand of diamonds set in silver or perhaps white gold, this classic jewellery item instilled a classy and elegant finish that made her red carpet styling feel all the more refined. However, a tennis necklace isn’t a piece of jewellery that should be reserved for best—I always see fashion people wearing theirs with lowkey outfits—think a cardigan, jeans and a T-shirt.
Regardless of what you wear them with, tennis necklaces exude a luxurious charm that often belies their price point. Nowadays, there are a variety of necklaces cast in different stones and metals available that look very much like the real thing, so finding an affordable option is more realistic than ever.
While traditional designs featuring diamonds and gold can cost thousands, contemporary alternatives using different materials offer the same opulent appeal at a fraction of the price, giving you a rich-looking payoff no matter the budget.
With Christmas on the approach, I have to say, finding a better gift to open on the morning of the 25th would be a hard task. To shop the elegant jewellery trend that would make any fashion person's heart flutter (and that I’d very much like to receive as a present this year), read on to discover our edit of the best tennis necklaces at different price points below.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST TENNIS NECKLACES:
I always use silver jewellery to brighten up my darker winter looks.
Style over a white tee for an uncomplicated, but incredibly chic look.
This timeless necklaces is a staple you'll come back to year after year.
This looks so much more expensive than it is.
I always come back to Mejuri for their chic collection of jewels—this one features real diamonds and solid gold.
Can you imagine waking up to this on Christmas morning?
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
