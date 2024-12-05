This Necklace Trend Is Timeless, Radiates Wealth and Makes Everything You Wear Look So Classy

Looking elegant isn’t as hard as you might think, nor does it require investing in a whole new wardrobe. Sometimes, it’s the small things that hold the secret to elevating a look, and that’s certainly the case with the timeless jewellery I always associate with stylish people.

Take Meghan Markle’s latest look. Wearing a classic floor-length gown to Gala in L.A., what really made her ensemble feel high end was her choice of jewellery. Sitting neatly at the nape of her neck, Markle's tennis necklace added a glimmering point of interest to her black-tie ensemble. Compromising what I have to assume is continuous strand of diamonds set in silver or perhaps white gold, this classic jewellery item instilled a classy and elegant finish that made her red carpet styling feel all the more refined. However, a tennis necklace isn’t a piece of jewellery that should be reserved for best—I always see fashion people wearing theirs with lowkey outfits—think a cardigan, jeans and a T-shirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Regardless of what you wear them with, tennis necklaces exude a luxurious charm that often belies their price point. Nowadays, there are a variety of necklaces cast in different stones and metals available that look very much like the real thing, so finding an affordable option is more realistic than ever.

While traditional designs featuring diamonds and gold can cost thousands, contemporary alternatives using different materials offer the same opulent appeal at a fraction of the price, giving you a rich-looking payoff no matter the budget.

With Christmas on the approach, I have to say, finding a better gift to open on the morning of the 25th would be a hard task. To shop the elegant jewellery trend that would make any fashion person's heart flutter (and that I’d very much like to receive as a present this year), read on to discover our edit of the best tennis necklaces at different price points below.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST TENNIS NECKLACES:

Thomas Sabo Silver Necklace With White Stones £160 SHOP NOW I always use silver jewellery to brighten up my darker winter looks.

Daphine Chris 18kt Gold Tennis Necklace £280 SHOP NOW Add some sparkle to your day.

Astrid & Miyu Tennis Chain Necklace in Silver £100 SHOP NOW Style over a white tee for an uncomplicated, but incredibly chic look.

Ralph Lauren Silver Plated Cubic Zirconia Necklace £129 SHOP NOW This timeless necklaces is a staple you'll come back to year after year.

Missoma Classic Tennis Necklace £475 SHOP NOW Style this on its own or layer it up with other necklaces.

Oma The Label Tennis White Gold-Plated Brass and Crystal Necklace £85 SHOP NOW This looks so much more expensive than it is.

Mejuri 14k Yellow Gold Tennis Necklace £6100 SHOP NOW I always come back to Mejuri for their chic collection of jewels—this one features real diamonds and solid gold.

Orelia Luxe Tennis Necklace £75 SHOP NOW Style this with a v-neck dress or pair with a simple tee.