It's True—Fashion People Are Ditching Leather Jackets for This Elevated Fall Alternative

Fashion insiders are quietly trading in their staple leather jackets for something a little more unexpected this fall. Enter plaid jackets. While moto silhouettes will always hold their edge, it's the tailored, heritage-inspired plaid outerwear that's quickly becoming the go-to for anyone wanting to look polished with minimal effort. We're seeing everything from oversize cuts to cropped, structured versions, and they're already dominating early fall street style.
Plaid jackets strike that ideal balance between preppy and elevated, making them surprisingly versatile for day-to-night dressing. Style one over slouchy trousers and a simple tee for a cool off-duty vibe, or throw it over a knit dress with boots to instantly feel more pulled-together. The pattern itself feels rich and layered, which lends any outfit an expensive-looking touch—even when the rest of the look is made up of simple basics.
Designers and fashion-forward retailers alike are clearly betting big on plaid this season. Everyone from The Row to Free People has their own version in the mix, and subtle neutral tones, punchy color combos, and even fringe details are making the rounds. Whether you're into a classic tartan or something more muted and modern, there's a plaid jacket out there that's ready to be your fall signature.
If your outerwear lineup could use a fresh update, consider this your cue. A plaid jacket is the kind of piece that instantly elevates whatever you're wearing without trying too hard. It reads smart, seasonal, and stylish—exactly the kind of energy we want to channel this fall.
See the outfit inspiration below and shop our favorite plaid jackets along the way.
Get the look: plaid jacket + white tank + white capris + oversize bag
THE ROW
Tavishina Check Long Coat
Get the look: plaid jacket + cropped trousers + gold jewelry
Gap
Plaid Barn Jacket
Get the look: plaid jacket + plaid matching set + moto boots
Miu Miu
Checked Fabric Blouson Jacket
Get the look: plaid jacket + gray T-shirt + loose trousers + long necklace
Rhone
Mirage Printed Anorak Jacket
Get the look: lightweight plaid jacket + tank + camel denim shorts + heeled sandals
Tory Burch
Nylon Plaid Golf Jacket
Get the look: jacket with plaid lining + black dress + bangles + ballet flats
Sézane
Clyde Coat
Get the look: plaid jacket + black jeans + black boots
Free People
Reggie Blazer
Get the look: long plaid jacket + white tank + white pants + nude bag
Madewell
Double-Breasted Trench Coat in Plaid
Get the look: cropped plaid jacket + cargo pants + butter-yellow bag
Favorite Daughter
The Cropped Charles Plaid Trench Coat
Get the look: long plaid trench coat + black trousers + black leather bag
Avec Les Filles
Oversized Plaid Maxi Trench Coat
Get the look: lightweight plaid jacket + white pants + brown bag
Tibi
Jules Wool Gingham Bomber Jacket
Get the look: plaid jacket + matching plaid dress + knee-high boots
Reformation
Irene Linen Jacket
Get the look: plaid jacket + micro shorts + bright bag
We the Free
Perfect in Plaid Pullover
Get the look: plaid blazer + striped button-down shirt + white trousers
Z Supply
Elite Blazer
Get the look: long plaid jacket + black capris + pointed-toe slingback heels