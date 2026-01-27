If you’re looking for the online-shopping equivalent of a double feature, there's always COS followed by Zara. I decided to spend the morning scrolling through both of their new arrivals sections, and everything I found is under $200.
At COS, the $45 Clean Cut T-Shirt doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but I could see this becoming a reliable go-to if you’re looking for a new plain t-shirt. The Cropped-Sleeve Merino Wool Polo Shirt also stood out (I can’t resist a slightly preppy polo). I love all of the merino wool pieces COS carries, including the Tailored Merino Wool-Blend Mini Dress. When I scrolled past the Chenille Mock-Neck Vest, I was reminded of the enduring power of a sleeveless mock neck (I'm such a fan of these). Another favorite is the Curved A-Line Midi Skirt.
Over at Zara, I spotted Amelia Grey modeling the Short Polka Dot Tie Dress and the Short Batwing Sleeve Combination Dress. A few other standouts included the if-I-wore-orange Fine Knit Wool Jumper and the Asymmetric Midi Dress. Below, shop all of the finds that caught my eye.
Audry Hiaoui is a writer based in New York. For Who What Wear, she specializes in emerging designers, independent labels, and brand discovery, as well as interviews both on and off camera. Her writing has appeared in AnOther, Wonderland, Office, Interview, Love, and i-D, among others, with multiple cover stories and features in print, and she has worked as an editorial producer for Vogue during fashion months. She holds a master's degree in journalism and documentary filmmaking from City, University of London, and has an extensive background in film, having worked for Sundance Film Festival, SXSW, and Vice UKas well as on various projects including documentaries and music videos and most recently as a writer's assistant on an upcoming HBO/A24 series.