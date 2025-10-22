I'm a Mom in Australia—These Are the Wardrobe Staples I Rely On in My Daily Life

Ailie Smith with a baby stroller.
(Image credit: @ailieway)
There are a few TikTok accounts I find myself returning to again and again, and one of them is Ailie Smith's. I love how her wardrobe has that perfect balance between practical and interesting. It's laid-back and easy to move in, yet it's still chic and intentional—a combination I'm endlessly inspired by and always gravitate toward. She also has niche taste, and I've discovered so many emerging brands through her that I might not have come across otherwise.

Based near Newcastle, Australia, Smith is a creative stylist, content creator, and mother. I don't have children myself yet, but if I was a busy mom, I'd be using her shopping recommendations for guidance all the time. Truthfully, though, I already do. Kids or not, she's an incredible fashion reference.

"It's hard to master the art of building out a long-lasting wardrobe that will carry you through the years and different seasons of life. I'm a 32-year-old mum of two, and for the first time in my life, I don't feel resistance when it comes to dressing myself," Smith told me. "The key is having a strong base—go-tos for every occasion. I will be forever updating my wardrobe, base pieces included, but I've found that now I have a nice foundation to fall back on. I can explore my personal sense of style a little more, knowing I can pair these pieces back with my core wardrobe and watch the magic unfold. As a mum, I'm prioritizing comfort and quality—clothes that can be sent to the wash week after week after week. I also want to look good! Some keywords or features of the clothes I gravitate to are comfortable, oversize, quality, uncategorized, effortfully effortless, and elevated."

Below, Smith shares her current go-tos, what's on her wish list, and the accessories she wears to elevate her everyday looks.

Ailie Smith wearing elevated basics.

(Image credit: @ailieway)

Ailie Smith wearing a bright dress on a beach.

(Image credit: @ailieway)

Ailie Smith wearing a red top with black capris.

(Image credit: @ailieway)

Current Go-Tos

Wish-List Items

Accessories to Elevate Outfits With

