I'm a Mom in Australia—These Are the Wardrobe Staples I Rely On in My Daily Life

There are a few TikTok accounts I find myself returning to again and again, and one of them is Ailie Smith's. I love how her wardrobe has that perfect balance between practical and interesting. It's laid-back and easy to move in, yet it's still chic and intentional—a combination I'm endlessly inspired by and always gravitate toward. She also has niche taste, and I've discovered so many emerging brands through her that I might not have come across otherwise.
Based near Newcastle, Australia, Smith is a creative stylist, content creator, and mother. I don't have children myself yet, but if I was a busy mom, I'd be using her shopping recommendations for guidance all the time. Truthfully, though, I already do. Kids or not, she's an incredible fashion reference.
"It's hard to master the art of building out a long-lasting wardrobe that will carry you through the years and different seasons of life. I'm a 32-year-old mum of two, and for the first time in my life, I don't feel resistance when it comes to dressing myself," Smith told me. "The key is having a strong base—go-tos for every occasion. I will be forever updating my wardrobe, base pieces included, but I've found that now I have a nice foundation to fall back on. I can explore my personal sense of style a little more, knowing I can pair these pieces back with my core wardrobe and watch the magic unfold. As a mum, I'm prioritizing comfort and quality—clothes that can be sent to the wash week after week after week. I also want to look good! Some keywords or features of the clothes I gravitate to are comfortable, oversize, quality, uncategorized, effortfully effortless, and elevated."
Below, Smith shares her current go-tos, what's on her wish list, and the accessories she wears to elevate her everyday looks.
Current Go-Tos
ST. AGNI
Baby Organic Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
"These Organic Cotton Baby T-Shirts are the best to come across my desk. They are so comfortable and lightweight. The perfect cut and the color options… One of each, please. For a longline option, I adore Friends With Frank's The Baby Tee."
ST. AGNI
Paneled Mid-Rise Wide-Leg Organic Jeans
"Speaking of St. Agni, I haven't had to worry about what I'll wear with any of my tops ever since purchasing these panel jeans. The oversize silhouette and mid-rise fit give such a cool and relaxed look. I just feel so good when wearing these."
DEIJI STUDIOS
Belted Pleated Striped Wool Straight-Leg Pants
"The details in these trousers had me obsessed at first sight—the wide-leg cut with the pleating detail, the belt and tie, the white micro-stripe on the gray fabric, and 100% wool. A wardrobe favorite."
Lee Mathews
Lewis Coat
"I encourage anyone reading this to purchase a ‘Personality Coat’ for their wardrobe. Something that you're completely drawn to that encapsulates your style—so when you wear something simple, the coat can hero or when it's cold and your outfit is covered, you can still express your personal style. Points if you wear it for 15+ years, have it become your signature trademark, and pass it down as an heirloom. What fashion is all about."
Assembly Label
Lola Barrel Pant
"Pant party—sorry, but these are too good not to share. An everydayer. And don't be shy of white when momming. White is easier to bleach stains out of!"
Deiji Studios
Double Layered Jacket in Black
"This bomber saw me through my first six months postpartum with my second. Anytime I was flying out the door, it was an easy grab and throw on. It looked great over my baby carrier for walks, at coffee catch-ups, errands, and appointments. It's gorg, warm, and has pockets. (Pockets are important.)"
Wish-List Items
Jenni Kayne
Merino Tee
"If you're like me and you've been struggling to find the perfect white longline T-shirt, look no further. The Jenni Kayne [top ticks] that lightweight, drapey, perfect-length-sleeve box, and the COS Oversized Cotton T-Shirt [has] a more casual look. The white T is my most-worn item of clothing ever, and I know people throw the term 'cost per wear' around a lot, but truthfully, my white-T-shirt purchases would be in the negatives by now."
Saint
The Resort Set
"So chic I can't take it, this set could truly take you from couch to café, beach to bar. Wear it separately, together, buttoned or unbuttoned. All you have to do is pair a different shoe and handbag. So versatile and so beautiful."
Babaà
Jumper No. 15
"I have had a Babaà jumper on my wish list for years. I believe this is the ultimate mom jumper, especially in those early cuddly days. You and your beb wrapped in wool during your first winter together to having the piece evolve from lounge pants to denim jeans to shorts in the spring. So sweet. Just think of the pics."
Flore Flore
Jill T-Shirt
"Or anything from Flore Flore really. Personally, I am loving a little V-neck these days. It brings a certain sophistication to an outfit, which helps distract from the peanut butter marks on my pants or my unruly postpartum hair regrowth."
Leset
Laura Scoop Neck Tank
"Tanks are tricky when you're breastfeeding (me). You want to look for a thick strap to hide your feeding bra, and you want something thick and quality so it doesn't stretch out too much."
DONNI.
The Silk Stripe Crop Pant
"An elevated elastic-waistband pant, the silk pants by Donni feature a fun side-stripe detail and cut off at the ankle for something a little different. So cute with some flip-flops and any of the aforementioned tees or tanks. I'm in love."
Accessories to Elevate Outfits With
AGMES
Celia Small Recycled Silver Hoop Earrings
"Such a simple but impactful addition to any outfit. I love the organic look to these hoops, and they are the best size in my opinion. I love to wear these with a simple tee and trou but notice myself reaching for them anytime I'm headed out somewhere a little nicer. The hoop that can do it all."
MERRMA
Umber River Claw Clip
"Your new emotional support hair claw—and such a fun and different design. So many cool colors available too."
mansur gavriel
Dance Ballerina
"There are many a ballerina flat on the market right now, but these buttery-soft (and butter colored) ones have my heart."
MERRMA
Mica Headband
"Baby hair regrowth, who? A chic and cool way to style your hair. I love the extra-width design, which really takes it to the next level—not to mention the beaded element elevating any simple outfit."
DRAGON DIFFUSION
Bamboo Triple Jump Woven Leather Tote
"A big, beautiful tote bag that doubles as a baby bag. That's the secret sauce when you're a fashion mum. I have a smaller secondary bag, which is basically a condensed nappy bag that I pop into any of my nicer bags when I'm out and about. Just leave the bulk in the car!"
Lee Mathews
LM Workroom Hat
"I just adore this addition to an everyday outfit. Playground, lake walks, beach, playdates… Mum chic at its finest."
Olga Joan
Sun Ray Necklace Onyx
"Adding a beaded necklace to an outfit is such an easy way to add a little bit of fun (and color) to an outfit. Olga Joan have the most incredible range and colors. I have the Onyx XL, Smoky Quartz L, and Smoky Quartz S, which get so much wear!"
Olga Joan
Headscarf in Chartreuse
"Speaking of Olga Joan accessories, the colors on offer are generous and beautiful. I find I tend to purchase a lot of blacks, off-whites, browns, and navy when it comes to clothes, so when shopping for accessories, I like to let loose a little. It's an inexpensive way to add color to your wardrobe and a little dopamine to your outfits."
Chimi
Lilah
"I'm really into a big sunglass right now, paired with a layered outfit in winter or a bikini top and linen pant in summer. They give me this instant cool girl persona when wearing them, and these Chimis are perf."
Nike
Botanical Stitch Air Rift
"We want to be comfy. We wanna look cool. I recently purchased these Air Rifts, and I can't wait to style them with a long A-line skirt, some Tekla boxers, or my activewear. Fun!"