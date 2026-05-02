If you're a Zara fan and/or simply want chic shopping inspiration for spring and summer, this will interest you. As the shopping director at Who What Wear, I spend a large portion of my time sourcing the market to curate edits for you, dear readers. And this time around, I focused on Zara's new arrivals specifically.
Everything I love is modern (yes, fashionable) but all highly versatile. Think elevated basics. Each item can be styled with a range of different pieces to create numerous standout outfits. For example, a forward tank that could be worn with shorts, a cardigan, and flip-flops or dressed up with a blazer, trousers, and heels.
Keep scrolling to shop the chicest Zara items right now.
It's all about the contrast here.
ZARA
Z1975 High Waist Straight Long Length Jeans
ZARA
Linen Pocket Shirt Zw Collection
A linen shirt is a staple.
ZARA
Zw Collection Linen Shorts
And here are the coordinating shorts.
ZARA
Short Sleeve Knit Cardigan With Lace Trim
There's actually lace trim!
ZARA
Ribbed Knit Halter Top