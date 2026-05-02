I'm a Shopping Director—These New Zara Basics Are the Most Fashionable and Can Be Worn With Many Different Outfits

Versatile and chic!

Bobby Schuessler's avatar
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The best Zara basics
(Image credit: Zara)

If you're a Zara fan and/or simply want chic shopping inspiration for spring and summer, this will interest you. As the shopping director at Who What Wear, I spend a large portion of my time sourcing the market to curate edits for you, dear readers. And this time around, I focused on Zara's new arrivals specifically.

Everything I love is modern (yes, fashionable) but all highly versatile. Think elevated basics. Each item can be styled with a range of different pieces to create numerous standout outfits. For example, a forward tank that could be worn with shorts, a cardigan, and flip-flops or dressed up with a blazer, trousers, and heels.

Keep scrolling to shop the chicest Zara items right now.