Reformation Rarely Goes on Sale—Now Its Most Elegant Knitwear Is 50% Off

Reformation's winter sale has arrived with 50% off exquisite knitwear. Find the best deals below.

Florrie Alexander's avatar
By
published
in Deals
Model wears black scoop neck cardigan, model wears cable knit jumper and leather skirt, model wears blue v-neck cashmere jumper and white silk trousers
(Image credit: Who What Wear UK)

The winter chill has set in, and knitwear has claimed its staple status in our wardrobes once more. For the foreseeable months, cosy layers will continue to be a key part of everyday dressing, and with that in mind, I headed over to one brand that always gets it right: Reformation. From classic silhouettes to more contemporary designs, the sustainable brand has become a well-known favourite amongst stylish people and celebrities alike, and right now, so many of its best-selling styles are included in the winter 50% off sale!

Woman wears black scoop neck cardigan and blue jeans

The Karina Regenerative Wool Scoop Neck Cardigan (was £248, now £124)

(Image credit: Reformation)

As such a hero of our wardrobes, a timeless edge is key when investing in knitwear, whether high street or high end. And Reformation consistently offers up classic designs and modern accents that will hold their place in our wardrobes for years to come. With a focus on quality compositions, this concise list of standout sale knitwear all have a luxury infusion, whether that's cashmere, wool or alpaca, bringing a naturally cosy edge to cold-weather dressing.

Whether you're searching for an easy cardigan that will be your reliable layering piece through winter, spring, and beyond, or need an oversized crew neck to bundle up in, Reformation's 50% off winter sale has you covered. Personally, I've already added the Karina wool cardigan to my basket, with a fitted silhouette and elegant scoop neckline that brings together style and substance. Also high on my list is the Remi Cashmere V Neck in a soft blue shade that is going to be a key colour for 2026.

As Reformation's sale buys tend to move fast, let's get straight to the good bits. Scroll on to explore the best knitwear in the Reformation 50% off winter sale.

Shop 50% Off Reformation Knitwear Right Now