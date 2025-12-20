Reformation Rarely Goes on Sale—Now Its Most Elegant Knitwear Is 50% Off

The winter chill has set in, and knitwear has claimed its staple status in our wardrobes once more. For the foreseeable months, cosy layers will continue to be a key part of everyday dressing, and with that in mind, I headed over to one brand that always gets it right: Reformation. From classic silhouettes to more contemporary designs, the sustainable brand has become a well-known favourite amongst stylish people and celebrities alike, and right now, so many of its best-selling styles are included in the winter 50% off sale!
As such a hero of our wardrobes, a timeless edge is key when investing in knitwear, whether high street or high end. And Reformation consistently offers up classic designs and modern accents that will hold their place in our wardrobes for years to come. With a focus on quality compositions, this concise list of standout sale knitwear all have a luxury infusion, whether that's cashmere, wool or alpaca, bringing a naturally cosy edge to cold-weather dressing.
Whether you're searching for an easy cardigan that will be your reliable layering piece through winter, spring, and beyond, or need an oversized crew neck to bundle up in, Reformation's 50% off winter sale has you covered. Personally, I've already added the Karina wool cardigan to my basket, with a fitted silhouette and elegant scoop neckline that brings together style and substance. Also high on my list is the Remi Cashmere V Neck in a soft blue shade that is going to be a key colour for 2026.
As Reformation's sale buys tend to move fast, let's get straight to the good bits. Scroll on to explore the best knitwear in the Reformation 50% off winter sale.
Shop 50% Off Reformation Knitwear Right Now
Reformation
Dana Cashmere Crew Sweater
Made from 95% recycled cashmere and 5% cashmere.
Reformation
Clara Crew Cardigan
Layer up with long-sleeved tops now, or throw over light dresses when summer arrives.
Reformation
Remi Cashmere V Neck
Brighten up your colour palette with a touch of ice blue.
Reformation
Fabian Crew Sweater
Stripes are eternally chic.
Reformation
Karina Regenerative Wool Scoop Neck Cardigan
I just know this cardigan won't stick around for long.
Reformation
Spence Scarf Sweater
With a matching scarf for the ultimate cold-weather pairing.
Reformation
Jude Brushed Alpaca Crew
Bring a tactile finish to your winter looks with this brushed alpaca crew neck.
Reformation
Adela Regenerative Wool Cable Sweater
Cable knits are just so classic, and Reformation plays with the silhouette with voluminous sleeves and a cropped length.
Reformation
Campbell Cotton Polo Sweater
Buy now, wear all through spring and summer.
Reformation
Hannah Crew Cardigan
With intricate ribbing throughout for a point of difference.
Reformation
Jadey Cashmere Oversized V-Neck Sweater
Yes, even the beloved Jadey sweater is now 50% off.
Reformation
Holden Regenerative Wool Cardigan
Another great cardigan that you'll call upon year after year.
Reformation
Ettie Regenerative Merino Midi Skirt
The sweeping length of this skirt is so chic.
Reformation
Brooklyn Cotton Polo Sweater
I'd move fast if you're interested in this sleek polo.
Reformation
Clara Crew Cardigan
A black cardigan will always be a useful addition to any capsule wardrobe.
Reformation
Livia Regenerative Merino Sweater Dress
I've tried on this pretty dress and can confirm its incredibly sleek.
Reformation
Meadow Regenerative Merino Cardigan
Whilst I love the fitted shape of this cardigan, the real standout is the scoop neckline.