I'm a Shopping Director—These 40 Cool Gifts From Nordstrom Will Make Anyone Happy

I'm writing this during the second week of November, which only means one thing. Yes, holiday shopping is top of mind. It feels like such a cliché saying "I can't believe it's already that time of year" (and yes, I can sense an eye roll), but it's true. Like, what? But here we are. I've been buying many gifts for loved ones from Nordstrom and thought a bit of shopping inspiration from the retailer could help streamline your gift-sourcing journey. Oh, Nordstrom has a stellar selection of $100-and-under gifts, so I focused specifically on presents in this price range that could work for everyone on your list. Happy holidays and happy shopping.
Sweaters
Nordstrom
Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
Nordstrom consistently brings it in the sweater department. The $100-and-under section is filled with go-to silhouettes like this can't-go-wrong cashmere sweater. Nordstrom cashmere is wildly soft and lasts.
Topshop
Exposed Seam Relaxed Fit Cardigan
All in Favor
Oversize Cable Knit Sweater
MANGO
Fleur Ruffle Cardigan
Sneakers and Slippers
UGG
Scuffette Ii Slippers
Shoes are basically my love language. Yours too? Thought so. Whether it's a dreamy pair of slippers like this silhouette from Ugg or cool sneakers (hey there, Adidas), any style in this selection will be a crowd pleaser.
adidas
Tokyo Low Top Suede Sneakers
Free People
Snowball Faux Fur Slippers
PUMA
Speedcat Og Sneakers
Beauty Sets
DIOR
'diorshow Volume & Definition Essentials Set
Luxury beauty for under $100: check. Elevate anyone's beauty regimen with these sets. I'm particularly into designer beauty sets that come with an added pouch to use either for beauty items while traveling or even to store chargers and other essentials.
Le Labo
Hinoki Body & Hair Travel Set
111SKIN
Jetsetter Wallet Skin Care Set (limited Edition) $48 Value
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte's Hollywood Mini Brushes Set
Men's Fashion
Nordstrom
Italian Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater
Any man (myself included) will appreciate a great sweater in a modern hue like this versatile Nordstrom pick. I also rounded up other picks I'd be happy to receive, including a stylish scarf, cozy lounge pants, and legit Polo Ralph Lauren socks.
Barbour
Galingale Tartan Scarf
UGG®
Evander Lounge Pants
Polo Ralph Lauren
3-Pack Crew Socks
Accessories
If you're looking for a nice accessory to treat a loved one, consider this list featuring that glorious Nordstrom cashmere, along with other fashion-person staples like this baseball hat, cute sunnies, and a gorgeous Coach wallet.
Polo Ralph Lauren
Classic Sport Cotton Twill Baseball Cap
COACH
Essential Leather Card Holder
Le Specs
Outta Love 51mm Oval Sunglasses
Fragrance Sets
Gucci
Miniature Fragrance Set
Nordstrom's beauty section is stocked with fragrance sets from the best brands, including Gucci, Chloé, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, and Marc Jacobs. Consider one of these sets if someone is looking to explore a new signature 2026 scent.
Marc Jacobs
Daisy Fragrance Set
Maison Francis Kurkdjian
Discovery Fragrance Wardrobe for Her Set
Chloé
Signature Fragrance Minis Set
Home Finds
FLAMINGO ESTATE
Heritage Extra Virgin Olive Oil
For the hostess in the group, anything from Flamingo Estate (our editors can't get enough of the brand) will be a winner. Fun candles and tablescape accents could also be of interest to win the holiday gifting game.
Boy Smells
Christmas Tree Candle
PIECEWORK PUZZLES
Cheese Set of 4 Linen Napkins
BRITISH COLOUR STANDARD
Assorted 6-Pack Stripe Dinner Candles
Grooming Items
CHANEL
Bleu De Chanel After Shave Lotion
Bleu de Chanel smells incredible, and I'd be thrilled to receive this aftershave lotion because it's one of those luxurious items that feel so special. Nordstrom also nailed other grooming staples that could be great stocking stuffers.
MALIN+GOETZ
The Bright Side Gift Set
Jack Black
Luxury Size Double-Duty Face Moisturizer Spf 20 $155 Value
Creed
Men's Inspiration Fragrance Discovery Set