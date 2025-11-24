I'm a Shopping Director—These 40 Cool Gifts From Nordstrom Will Make Anyone Happy

From gorgeous sweaters to cool home items.

Nordstrom gifts
(Image credit: @bobbyschuessler; Nordstrom)
Jump to category:
Bobby Schuessler's avatar
By
published
in News

Welcome to Retail Therapy—Who What Wear Shopping Director Bobby Schuessler's digest of everything that matters in shopping. He spends his days uncovering special gems to elevate a wardrobe, and it's all curated right here for you, dear readers. Think of Bobby as your personal shopper, and this is the exclusive list of items that get a yes from him, period.

I'm writing this during the second week of November, which only means one thing. Yes, holiday shopping is top of mind. It feels like such a cliché saying "I can't believe it's already that time of year" (and yes, I can sense an eye roll), but it's true. Like, what? But here we are. I've been buying many gifts for loved ones from Nordstrom and thought a bit of shopping inspiration from the retailer could help streamline your gift-sourcing journey. Oh, Nordstrom has a stellar selection of $100-and-under gifts, so I focused specifically on presents in this price range that could work for everyone on your list. Happy holidays and happy shopping.

Sweaters

Sneakers and Slippers

Beauty Sets

Men's Fashion

Accessories

Fragrance Sets

Home Finds

Grooming Items