My Predictions are Always Right—This Comfy Shoe Trend is Making a Comeback

If one thing is clear about the biggest shoe trends of the last two years, its that we've collectively swapped painful (but beautiful) heels for something a little more practical. At last, comfort reigns supreme! And if you didn't buy a pair of ballet flats, dad sandals, mesh shoes, retro trainers or kitten heels recently, I salute you for managing to stay in the minority, but the latest comfy shoe to be resurrected from the past is one we didn't see coming. Wedges are officially back on the agenda, and my feet are not complaining.

Don't believe me? As soon as any piece causes a viral moment you know you're about to have a fully fledged trend on your hands, and as the front row at the Chloé AW'24 show comprised of Sienna Miller, Georgia May Jagger, Jerry Hall, Liya Kebede, and Kiernan Shipka all in identical wooden wedges, the internet immediately lost its mind. These were not the cork heeled, maximalist wedges that we've been avoiding for the last 20 years, these were chic, understated heels with versatile wearability, and it makes total sense for the wedge to be the It summer shoe of 2024.

Before I lose you fully at the thought of teetering around on platforms, designers are also backing sleeker, pared-back styles with a demi-heel and minimalist finish. Thanks to Bottega Veneta and Khaite's sculptural take on wedges back in 2023, streamlined non-platform silhouettes are cropping up in collections for SS'24, and a deep dive into NET-A-PORTER's shoe section brings up so many quietly luxurious pairs from St Agni, Magda Butrym, and of course, Chloé, that I'm convinced us this isn't just a one-off shoe moment—it's a fully fledged movement.

Now that spring has finally arrived and we're ready to kick off our tall boots in favour of something a little more heatwave-ready, keep scrolling to see the very best wedges stepping off the runways and into fashion people's feeds in 2024.

How Influencers are Wearing Wedges Now

Style Notes: Take notes on Monikh's easy layers for tips on how to style wedges for spring. Her slouchy maxi and loose trench are the laidback (but polished) way to dress up a colour-pop shoe.

Style Notes: Lizzy's barely-there heel is perfect for those accustomed to flat sandals and easing their way to a subtle heeled shoe. Ideal for summer in the city, or holidaying by the beach.

Style Notes: Nothing says summer quite like a bare leg and strappy sandal, and if you thought white shoes were "out", Lucy Williams proves that even monochrome shoes can make a statement when paired with a tonal outfit.

Shop the Best Wedge Shoes on The Market Right Now:

Siopi 40 Leather Wedge Mules
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Siopi 40 Leather Wedge Mules

Such an elegant low-heel.

Leather Wedge Sandals
ST. AGNI
Leather Wedge Sandals

Monikh's exact pair.

Leather Wedge Sandals
ST. AGNI
Leather Wedge Sandals

They also come in black and white colourways too.

Appliquéd Leather Wedge Sandals
MAGDA BUTRYM
Appliquéd Leather Wedge Sandals

I love the thong detail.

+ Net Sustain Twill Wedge Sandals
ST. AGNI
+ Net Sustain Twill Wedge Sandals

These shoes will go with everything.

Lthr Wdg Sndls 12
ZARA
Lthr Wdg Sndls 12

No one will believe that these are from the high street.

Marion 90 Mesh and Leather Wedge Mules
KHAITE
Marion 90 Mesh and Leather Wedge Mules

Khaite are experts in fashion-forward wedges.

Wedge-Heeled Leather Sandals
H&M
Wedge-Heeled Leather Sandals

These could have stepped straight off the runway.

Tulip Wedges
Seychelles
Tulip Wedges

The woven heel is such a nice touch.

Rubber Platform Wedge Sliders
COPERNI
Rubber Platform Wedge Sliders

Not for the faint hearted.

Westport Woven Platforms
Matisse
Westport Woven Platforms

Imagine how good these will look with white dresses or blue denim.

Chora Leather Wedge Sandals
ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS
Chora Leather Wedge Sandals

My dream holiday shoe.

40 Python-Effect Leather Wedge Mules
JIL SANDER
40 Python-Effect Leather Wedge Mules

There are closed-toe mules too.

Leather Straps Sandals - Women
Mango
Leather Straps Sandals

A very convincing dupe for Jil Sander.

Wedge-Heeled Sandals
H&M
Wedge-Heeled Sandals

A zesty pop of colour on a simple outfit.

Angel Alarcon Wedge Mule Heels
Angel Alarcon
Angel Alarcon Wedge Mule Heels

That sculptural heel is a masterpiece.

Wedge Heeled Sandal - Women
Mango
Wedge Heeled Sandal

This could be an everyday summer shoe.

Suede Wedge Open Toe Mules
M&S Collection
Suede Wedge Open Toe Mules

The suede finish is so premium.

Leather Wedge Mules
M&S Collection
Leather Wedge Mules

But they look just as sleek in black leather too.

Anise 85 Patent-Leather Wedge Sandals
JIMMY CHOO
Anise 85 Patent-Leather Wedge Sandals

A party shoe that will last all night long.

