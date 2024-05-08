My Predictions are Always Right—This Comfy Shoe Trend is Making a Comeback

If one thing is clear about the biggest shoe trends of the last two years, its that we've collectively swapped painful (but beautiful) heels for something a little more practical. At last, comfort reigns supreme! And if you didn't buy a pair of ballet flats, dad sandals, mesh shoes, retro trainers or kitten heels recently, I salute you for managing to stay in the minority, but the latest comfy shoe to be resurrected from the past is one we didn't see coming. Wedges are officially back on the agenda, and my feet are not complaining.



Don't believe me? As soon as any piece causes a viral moment you know you're about to have a fully fledged trend on your hands, and as the front row at the Chloé AW'24 show comprised of Sienna Miller, Georgia May Jagger, Jerry Hall, Liya Kebede, and Kiernan Shipka all in identical wooden wedges, the internet immediately lost its mind. These were not the cork heeled, maximalist wedges that we've been avoiding for the last 20 years, these were chic, understated heels with versatile wearability, and it makes total sense for the wedge to be the It summer shoe of 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images; JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP)

Before I lose you fully at the thought of teetering around on platforms, designers are also backing sleeker, pared-back styles with a demi-heel and minimalist finish. Thanks to Bottega Veneta and Khaite's sculptural take on wedges back in 2023, streamlined non-platform silhouettes are cropping up in collections for SS'24, and a deep dive into NET-A-PORTER's shoe section brings up so many quietly luxurious pairs from St Agni, Magda Butrym, and of course, Chloé, that I'm convinced us this isn't just a one-off shoe moment—it's a fully fledged movement.



Now that spring has finally arrived and we're ready to kick off our tall boots in favour of something a little more heatwave-ready, keep scrolling to see the very best wedges stepping off the runways and into fashion people's feeds in 2024.

How Influencers are Wearing Wedges Now

Style Notes: Take notes on Monikh's easy layers for tips on how to style wedges for spring. Her slouchy maxi and loose trench are the laidback (but polished) way to dress up a colour-pop shoe.

Style Notes: Lizzy's barely-there heel is perfect for those accustomed to flat sandals and easing their way to a subtle heeled shoe. Ideal for summer in the city, or holidaying by the beach.

Style Notes: Nothing says summer quite like a bare leg and strappy sandal, and if you thought white shoes were "out", Lucy Williams proves that even monochrome shoes can make a statement when paired with a tonal outfit.

Shop the Best Wedge Shoes on The Market Right Now:

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Siopi 40 Leather Wedge Mules £200 SHOP NOW Such an elegant low-heel.

ST. AGNI Leather Wedge Sandals £265 SHOP NOW Monikh's exact pair.

ST. AGNI Leather Wedge Sandals £265 SHOP NOW They also come in black and white colourways too.

MAGDA BUTRYM Appliquéd Leather Wedge Sandals £730 SHOP NOW I love the thong detail.

ST. AGNI + Net Sustain Twill Wedge Sandals £251 SHOP NOW These shoes will go with everything.

ZARA Lthr Wdg Sndls 12 £119 SHOP NOW No one will believe that these are from the high street.

KHAITE Marion 90 Mesh and Leather Wedge Mules £870 SHOP NOW Khaite are experts in fashion-forward wedges.

H&M Wedge-Heeled Leather Sandals £65 SHOP NOW These could have stepped straight off the runway.

Seychelles Tulip Wedges £108 SHOP NOW The woven heel is such a nice touch.

COPERNI Rubber Platform Wedge Sliders £530 SHOP NOW Not for the faint hearted.

Matisse Westport Woven Platforms £54 SHOP NOW Imagine how good these will look with white dresses or blue denim.

ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Chora Leather Wedge Sandals £205 SHOP NOW My dream holiday shoe.

JIL SANDER 40 Python-Effect Leather Wedge Mules £900 SHOP NOW There are closed-toe mules too.

Mango Leather Straps Sandals £100 SHOP NOW A very convincing dupe for Jil Sander.

H&M Wedge-Heeled Sandals £22 SHOP NOW A zesty pop of colour on a simple outfit.

Angel Alarcon Angel Alarcon Wedge Mule Heels £120 SHOP NOW That sculptural heel is a masterpiece.

Mango Wedge Heeled Sandal £50 SHOP NOW This could be an everyday summer shoe.

M&S Collection Suede Wedge Open Toe Mules £55 SHOP NOW The suede finish is so premium.

M&S Collection Leather Wedge Mules £55 SHOP NOW But they look just as sleek in black leather too.