My Predictions are Always Right—This Comfy Shoe Trend is Making a Comeback
If one thing is clear about the biggest shoe trends of the last two years, its that we've collectively swapped painful (but beautiful) heels for something a little more practical. At last, comfort reigns supreme! And if you didn't buy a pair of ballet flats, dad sandals, mesh shoes, retro trainers or kitten heels recently, I salute you for managing to stay in the minority, but the latest comfy shoe to be resurrected from the past is one we didn't see coming. Wedges are officially back on the agenda, and my feet are not complaining.
Don't believe me? As soon as any piece causes a viral moment you know you're about to have a fully fledged trend on your hands, and as the front row at the Chloé AW'24 show comprised of Sienna Miller, Georgia May Jagger, Jerry Hall, Liya Kebede, and Kiernan Shipka all in identical wooden wedges, the internet immediately lost its mind. These were not the cork heeled, maximalist wedges that we've been avoiding for the last 20 years, these were chic, understated heels with versatile wearability, and it makes total sense for the wedge to be the It summer shoe of 2024.
Before I lose you fully at the thought of teetering around on platforms, designers are also backing sleeker, pared-back styles with a demi-heel and minimalist finish. Thanks to Bottega Veneta and Khaite's sculptural take on wedges back in 2023, streamlined non-platform silhouettes are cropping up in collections for SS'24, and a deep dive into NET-A-PORTER's shoe section brings up so many quietly luxurious pairs from St Agni, Magda Butrym, and of course, Chloé, that I'm convinced us this isn't just a one-off shoe moment—it's a fully fledged movement.
Now that spring has finally arrived and we're ready to kick off our tall boots in favour of something a little more heatwave-ready, keep scrolling to see the very best wedges stepping off the runways and into fashion people's feeds in 2024.
How Influencers are Wearing Wedges Now
Style Notes: Take notes on Monikh's easy layers for tips on how to style wedges for spring. Her slouchy maxi and loose trench are the laidback (but polished) way to dress up a colour-pop shoe.
Style Notes: Lizzy's barely-there heel is perfect for those accustomed to flat sandals and easing their way to a subtle heeled shoe. Ideal for summer in the city, or holidaying by the beach.
Style Notes: Nothing says summer quite like a bare leg and strappy sandal, and if you thought white shoes were "out", Lucy Williams proves that even monochrome shoes can make a statement when paired with a tonal outfit.
Shop the Best Wedge Shoes on The Market Right Now:
