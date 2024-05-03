Sienna Just Wore the Mango Trench Coat Everyone's Talking About

Sienna Miller is a #MangoGirl. Maybe not in an official capacity like the cool roll-call of influencers the brand enlists regularly to showcase their latest collections, but Miller wears Mango more than you might expect for some of her A-list status. Her favourite category within the Spanish high-street store? Well, it has to be the outerwear: in recent years she has chosen a shearling duffle coat and a simple, oversized crombie style (in both grey and cream versions which was also endorsed by the likes of Alexa Chung and Katie Holmes) from the brand, all of which have ended up selling like hotcakes and lighting up the internet. The same could be said for a cropped leather jacket she chose to wear back in 2020.

Yesterday, Miller continued her winning Mango streak with a chic trench coat which launched last week as part of the highly-documented Victoria Beckham collaboration. The range focused on simplicity, creating VB's signature long lines and classic silhouettes with subtle adaptations. For example, the trench coat worn by Miller looks pared back at first glance, but take a second peek and you'll start to notice some interesting design details such as the split sides, layered storm flaps and voluminous sleeves. These subtle differences help elevate a basic trench into designer-looking territory, and, along with the fact this is a 100% cotton fabric, it helps to explain the £300 price point. Add some suitably oversized shades, gold jewellery, Western-inspired ankle boots peeking out of true-blue straight-leg jeans, and you have a fail-safe combination that works not only for a superstar but busy women up and down the country.

Sienna Miller wears trench coat from Victoria Beckham x Mango

On Sienna Miller: Victoria Beckham x Mango 100% Cotton Trench Coat (£300)

