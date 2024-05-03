Sienna Just Wore the Mango Trench Coat Everyone's Talking About
Sienna Miller is a #MangoGirl. Maybe not in an official capacity like the cool roll-call of influencers the brand enlists regularly to showcase their latest collections, but Miller wears Mango more than you might expect for some of her A-list status. Her favourite category within the Spanish high-street store? Well, it has to be the outerwear: in recent years she has chosen a shearling duffle coat and a simple, oversized crombie style (in both grey and cream versions which was also endorsed by the likes of Alexa Chung and Katie Holmes) from the brand, all of which have ended up selling like hotcakes and lighting up the internet. The same could be said for a cropped leather jacket she chose to wear back in 2020.
Yesterday, Miller continued her winning Mango streak with a chic trench coat which launched last week as part of the highly-documented Victoria Beckham collaboration. The range focused on simplicity, creating VB's signature long lines and classic silhouettes with subtle adaptations. For example, the trench coat worn by Miller looks pared back at first glance, but take a second peek and you'll start to notice some interesting design details such as the split sides, layered storm flaps and voluminous sleeves. These subtle differences help elevate a basic trench into designer-looking territory, and, along with the fact this is a 100% cotton fabric, it helps to explain the £300 price point. Add some suitably oversized shades, gold jewellery, Western-inspired ankle boots peeking out of true-blue straight-leg jeans, and you have a fail-safe combination that works not only for a superstar but busy women up and down the country.
SHOP SIENNA'S LOOK
Hannah Almassi is the Editor in Chief of Who What Wear UK. Hannah has been part of the the Who What Wear brand since 2015, when she was headhunted to launch the UK sister site and social channels, implement a localised content strategy and build out the editorial team. She joined following a seven-year tenure at Grazia magazine, where she led front-of-book news, fashion features and shopping specials as fashion news and features editor. With experience in both print and digital across fashion and beauty, Hannah has over 16 years in the field as a journalist, editor, content strategist and brand consultant. Hannah has interviewed industry heavyweights such as designers including Marc Jacobs and Jonathan Anderson through to arbiters of taste including Katie Grand and Anna Dello Russo. A skilled moderator and lecturer specialising in the shift to digital media and e-commerce, Hannah’s opinion and work has been sought by the likes of CNBC, BBC, The Sunday Times Style, The Times, The Telegraph and MatchesFashion.com, among many others. Hannah is often called upon for her take on trends, becoming known as a person with their finger of the pulse of what’s happening in the fashion space for stylish Brits. Hannah currently resides in Eastbourne with her photographer husband, incredibly busy son and highly Instagrammable cat.
