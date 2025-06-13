Put Down the Skinny Jeans—*This* Is the Denim Trend Everyone Everywhere Is Wearing With Sandals

They're not straight-leg jeans either.

Backgrid)
(Image credit: Backgrid/Levi's/Zara)
By
published
in News

It might not be officially summer yet, but with the warm weather rolling in, it’s the perfect time to let your toes breathe and slip into those sandals. Whether you go for elevated flip-flops, kitten-heel mules, or strappy flats, the possibilities are endless. But if you're planning to pair your sandals with jeans, there's one style that will take your outfit to a whole new level: wide-leg jeans. Don’t just take our word for it—take a cue from Jennifer Lopez, who recently stepped out in wide-leg jeans and sandals.

Recently, J.Lo was spotted in L.A. heading to brunch, effortlessly mastering a casual yet polished look. She paired a striped button-down shirt with a suede belt and a leather shoulder bag, creating a chic and relaxed vibe. At the bottom, she opted for a pair of heeled sandals and wide-leg jeans—a denim style that’s become a signature for her. While the pants choice might have seemed like a simple afterthought, it was actually the perfect element to bring the outfit together. Their long, flowing fit not only elongated her legs but also added a refined, polished touch that didn't make it look like she was trying too hard. The wide-leg design also subtly covered her shoes, allowing just a few toes to peek through for an extra dose of elegance.

J.Lo wears a stripe button-down shirt, brown belt, wide-leg jeans, and a black shoulder bag.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Chloé sunglasses

So here’s the takeaway: Next time you’re reaching for sandals and want to pair them with jeans, skip the skinnies and straight-legs, and opt for wide-leg jeans instead. Don’t know where to find the perfect pair? Keep scrolling—we’ve rounded up the best options that will have you stepping into summer with style.

Shop the Best Wide-Leg Jeans:

Wide Ultra High Jeans
H&M
Wide Ultra High Jeans

Looking for affordable denim? H&M is your answer.

l
Levi's
Ribcage Wide Leg Jeans

For those who desire a wide-leg hem yet prefer a slimmer fit through the thighs.

Addyson High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Addyson High Rise Wide Leg Jeans

These look a lot like J.Lo's.

Trf Extra Wide-Leg High-Waist Jeans
ZARA
Trf Extra Wide-Leg High-Waist Jeans

Style with a white tee, a belt, and flip-flops.

Dane High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
KHAITE
Dane High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

We love Khaite jeans, especially this pair with the almost-white, light-blue wash.

Franka Pleated High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
AGOLDE
Franka Pleated High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

When in doubt, turn to Agolde for cute and comfortable jeans.

Cloud Loose Wide Jeans – Washed Blue – Women – Arket Gb
ARKET
Cloud Loose Wide Jeans

An editor fave.

Volume Wide-Leg Jeans
COS
Volume Wide-Leg Jeans

Love.

The Bubble Cropped Frayed High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans
FRAME
The Bubble Cropped Frayed High-Rise Barrel-Leg Jeans

This black pair is also super chic.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸