A Year Ago I'd Never Have Worn This Shoe Colour—Now It's the Chicest Thing Going

If you’d told me a year ago that brown heels would be topping my wishlist this season, I wouldn’t have believed you. At the time, ballet flats were the shoe of choice, and the red trend was dominating—there didn’t seem to be much space for richer, more demure tones. Oh, how things have changed.
As autumn approaches, rich, earthy shades are suddenly everywhere, and brown heels are breaking through as a key way to tap into the trend. They offer the versatility of a neutral with a little more depth than cream or white, all the while feeling softer and less harsh than black.
Surprisingly easy to style, chocolate heels work easily across a wardrobe. With warm neutrals—camel, beiges, burgundys—it looks refined and considered. Paired with crisp whites or soft creams, it adds dimension and interest, while still feeling light and fresh.
It’s no surprise then that the style is cropping up across the board. On the high street, brands like H&M, Reformation and Zara have all released sleek iterations, while designers from Prada to Jimmy Choo are giving the shade their stamp of approval.
Scroll on to shop the best brown heels available now to style this season and well beyond.
Shop Brown Heels:
H&M
Heeled Sandals
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Reformation
Serenity Bare Sandal
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
& Other Stories
Pointed Slingback Pumps
The satin finish gives these such an elevated energy.
H&M
Pointed Leather Court Shoes
Style with denim or pair this with a swishy skirt.
Stuart Weitzman
Stuart Power Suede Pumps
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Prada
Suede Slingback Pumps
Add a luxurious was of colour to your autumn rotation.
Massimo Dutti
High-Heel Sandals With Open Toe
These are some of the chicest shoes I've come across this season.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.