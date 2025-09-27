Jeans aren’t their everyday uniform, but when they do wear them, it always feels like a statement. Their approach to denim is refreshingly different—never obvious, never formulaic, and always styled with a head-turning twist. Instead of defaulting to sneakers and a white t-shirt, they are quite good at creating a look that feels artful and unique—with interesting footwear being the foundation of this experimentative form of getting dressed.
With fall having kicked off, I took some time to scroll through my favorite Copenhagen fashion girls Instagram feed and what really stood out to me the most as something that was unique to them was the way the shoes they styled their jeans with. Rather than sticking with the expected, fashion people in Copenhagen are embracing shoes that make an impact—boat shoes that lean effortlessly preppy, ballet flats that nod to nostalgia, and even thong sandals that make denim feel unfussy and effortless. These aren’t the pairings you’d typically expect, but that’s exactly the point. It’s less about following a rulebook and more about showing how one unexpected shoe choice can completely transform a look. And honestly? It’s the inspiration I didn’t know I needed to start rethinking my own jeans rotation.
Boat Shoes
Boat shoes started off as a controversial trend yet slowly they have taken over amongst the fashion crowd and the naysayers are next to be seen in this comfortable and cool shoe that Miu Miu put back on the map. I love the way they give a classic outfit an offbeat, borrowed-from-the-boys twist. Leave it to scandinavian women to show off this shoe style first.
Reformation
Fia Boat Loafer
Isabel Marant
Fitza Loafer
Free People
Treasure Chest Boat Shoes
Free People
Yachting Day Boat Shoes
Statement Socks and Loafers
Fashion people in Copenhagen know that socks aren’t just practical—they’re the whole point. Layering colorful or patterned socks under sleek loafers adds a playful dimension to a simple denim look. It’s one of those small styling tricks that looks intentional but never try-hard.
Tory Burch
Classic Platform Lug Sole Loafer
Old Navy
Sheer Crew Sock 3-Pack for Women
Miu Miu
Ruches Nappa Leather Loafers
jcrew
Sheer Bootie Socks Three-Pack
Ballet Flats
The return of ballet flats has been unstoppable, and the Copenhagen set has fully embraced styling them with denim. The sweetness of the shoe balanced with the laid-back ease of jeans will never not be perfect. This is a look that instantly feels French girl–adjacent but with a Scandinavian twist.
Shopbop
Veronica Beard Ellie Flats
DOLCEVITA
Gibsen Ballet Flats Blush Satin
COACH®
Abigail Flat
Nordstrom
Maddox Ballet Flat
Pointed Toe Boots
Sharp pointed boots instantly elevate denim, transforming even the most casual pair of jeans into something chic. Copenhagen girls are leaning into everything from sleek black styles to bold animal print versions, proving that this shoe shape is more versatile than it looks. The key is letting the pointed toe peek out just so from under the hem of jeans, my personal favorite way to style them.
Shopbop
Versace Booties T.55 Calf Leather
Mikki Up Boot - 5 / Dark Brown / Leather
RAYE
Karina Boot
Jeffrey Campbell
Timeline Boots
Dolce Vita
Aldy Pointed Toe Knee High Boot
Thong Sandals
Thong sandals are usually reserved for summer dresses, but in Copenhagen, styling them with jeans is an every day occurrence for an unexpected pairing. The combination brings a relaxed, minimalist vibe that feels polished enough for the city but still casual. It’s the kind of styling move that looks like it wasn’t overthought, which makes it all the more appealing.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.