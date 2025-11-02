6 Anti-Trend Shoes Experienced Shoppers Are Wearing With Jeans

If you spend a lot of time in jeans, especially this time of year, you probably put some thought into what shoes to wear with them. Trendy shoes are great and serve their purpose, but time and again, I want to wear classic shoes with jeans. My denim outfits never fail to look polished and elevated when I choose a, well, boring pair of shoes over a flashier one. I know I'm not alone in this mindset, as I regularly see well-dressed women who are clearly experienced shoppers wearing basic, low-key shoes with their jeans.

So far this fall, there are a handful of specific classic shoes that I keep seeing styled with jeans of every type. Each is timeless and elegant, and the following denim outfits are likely to inspire you to swap the latest It shoes for the classics. Scroll on to take them in for yourself and shop the denim-complementing shoe styles in question.

With Classic Loafers

I think we can all agree you can't go wrong with jeans and a pair of loafers. It's kind of preppy, kind of '90s, and very chic.

Person wearing jeans with loafers.

(Image credit: @cocoschiffer)

With Slingback Pumps

If you want to dress up your jeans, follow the lead of cool French woman Sylvie Mus and put on a pair of slingback pumps. Any heel height will do, but I'm partial to kitten heels.

Person wearing jeans with slingback pumps.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

With Plain White Sneakers

Colorful sneakers are great, but for the cleanest and most elegant look, sleek white ones are the ticket.

Person wearing jeans with white sneakers.

(Image credit: @kristenmarienichols)

With Black Leather Knee-High Boots

Given that fall is in full swing, boots are probably on your mind. Black leather knee-high boots, whether heeled or flat, are the most essential footwear staple. Whether you tuck your jeans, as seen here, or wear wide-leg jeans over the boots, you'll look like the most experienced shopper.

Person wearing jeans with knee-high boots.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

With Ballet Flats

At this point, ballet flats have become a 2020s classic as opposed to a flat-shoe trend. These are the shoes to wear if you want your jeans outfits to look pretty above all else.

Person wearing jeans with ballet flats.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

With Block-Heel Ankle Boots

Everyone is saying block heels are back, but did they ever really leave? When paired with colored jeans, they look as modern as can be.

Person wearing jeans with block-heel ankle boots.

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

