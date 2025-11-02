6 Anti-Trend Shoes Experienced Shoppers Are Wearing With Jeans

If you spend a lot of time in jeans, especially this time of year, you probably put some thought into what shoes to wear with them. Trendy shoes are great and serve their purpose, but time and again, I want to wear classic shoes with jeans. My denim outfits never fail to look polished and elevated when I choose a, well, boring pair of shoes over a flashier one. I know I'm not alone in this mindset, as I regularly see well-dressed women who are clearly experienced shoppers wearing basic, low-key shoes with their jeans.
So far this fall, there are a handful of specific classic shoes that I keep seeing styled with jeans of every type. Each is timeless and elegant, and the following denim outfits are likely to inspire you to swap the latest It shoes for the classics. Scroll on to take them in for yourself and shop the denim-complementing shoe styles in question.
With Classic Loafers
I think we can all agree you can't go wrong with jeans and a pair of loafers. It's kind of preppy, kind of '90s, and very chic.
Shop Classic Loafers
Reformation
Ani Ruched Loafers
Nordstrom
Benson Loafers
G.H.BASS
Whitney Leather Loafers
MARGAUX
The Marlowe Loafers
With Slingback Pumps
If you want to dress up your jeans, follow the lead of cool French woman Sylvie Mus and put on a pair of slingback pumps. Any heel height will do, but I'm partial to kitten heels.
Shop Slingback Pumps
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pumps
Staud
Sebastian Slingback Heels
ZARA
Leather Slingback Shoes
Toteme
Croc-Effect Leather Slingback Pumps
With Plain White Sneakers
Colorful sneakers are great, but for the cleanest and most elegant look, sleek white ones are the ticket.
Shop Plain White Sneakers
Reebok
Club C 85 Classic Lace Up Sneakers
Vans
Authentic Sneakers
COACH
High Line Sneakers
Nike
Cortez Lt Sneakers
With Black Leather Knee-High Boots
Given that fall is in full swing, boots are probably on your mind. Black leather knee-high boots, whether heeled or flat, are the most essential footwear staple. Whether you tuck your jeans, as seen here, or wear wide-leg jeans over the boots, you'll look like the most experienced shopper.
Shop Black Leather Knee-High Boots
Reformation
Remy Knee High Kitten Heel Boots
Madewell
The Lexie Tall Boots
Sam Edelman
Sylvia Knee High Boots
Tony Bianco
Ripley Boots
With Ballet Flats
At this point, ballet flats have become a 2020s classic as opposed to a flat-shoe trend. These are the shoes to wear if you want your jeans outfits to look pretty above all else.
Shop Ballet Flats
Schutz
Arissa Square Toe Ballet Flats
Madewell
Francine Suede Ballet Flats
ZARA
Soft Leather Ballet Flats With Bow
The Row
Leather Bow Ballerina Flats
With Block-Heel Ankle Boots
Everyone is saying block heels are back, but did they ever really leave? When paired with colored jeans, they look as modern as can be.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.