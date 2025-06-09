7 Shoes That Make Skinny Pants Look 2025 Instead of 2012
Whether or not we're all ready, skinny trousers are coming for our closets once again. After popping up on the spring 2025 runways at Prada, Sportmax, Proenza Schouler, and more, the silhouette is now starting to make its way onto the street and, therefore, onto our feeds. If the idea still shocks you, fret not, because I have several styling ideas that will have you warming right up to the silhouette in no time. The difference between making the trousers feel modern versus dated? It largely lies in which shoes you pair them with. And today, I'm giving you the full download on the best shoe pairings that will have your skinny trousers and cigarette pants looking peak 2025.
The key is to opt for shoes that are on-trend to bring the pants even more into the current season, like heeled thong sandals or Mary Jane flats. Going the classic route, however, you'll want to stick with sleek styles like shoes with pointed toes that will help elongate the look of your legs even more. Here, discover the seven best shoe pairings for the slim-fitted trousers that are chic, polished, approachable, and most importantly, forward.
1. Mary Jane Flats
Ballet flats are tricky because they can quickly veer into feeling "dated" with these pants, so going for more of a modern Mary Jane pair will ensure they feel fresh.
2. Heeled Thongs
Slim-fit pants go from boardroom executive to street-style icon when they're paired with heeled thong sandals. The two pieces have completely different vibes—one professional and one beachy—which is exactly why it works.
3. Slingbacks
As opposed to classic pumps that could come off as stuffy with skinny trousers, slingbacks bring so much polish to the pants while still feeling ultra-cool.
4. Complicated Sandals
As far as sandals go, strappy pairs—the more complicated, the better—look best.
5. Mules
Sleek mules with a pointed, closed toe bring a timeless quality to the trousers that make the pairing one you can wear now and in 10 years.
6. Point-Toe Flats
Pointed-toe flats are a failsafe option because the elongated shape helps visually lengthen the look of your legs and in my opinion is the most flattering type of flats to wear with slim pants.
7. Sleek Ankle Boots
Heeled ankle boots with a pointed or elongated toe shape are likewise best. Opt for a pair of boots that sit underneath the hem of your pants so there's no skin showing between the two.
Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.
-
Linen Pants! Full Skirts! Long Shorts! Zara Has Every Single Chic Bottoms Trend—40 Picks That Are Worth Your Attention
Good luck picking just one.
-
I'm in My 20s, and Jennifer Aniston Is in Her 50s—We're Both Sidelining Blue Jeans for This Cool 2025 Alt
You should too.
-
32 Shoes From the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale That Are Bound to Sell Out
Shoe refresh ahead.
-
Jorts Are Trending—7 Stylish Shoes to Wear With Them
Ready to try them this summer?
-
I Couldn't Help But Notice That L.A.'s Coolest Dressers Always Wear This Shoe Trend With Black Trousers
If you guessed ballet flats, you'd be wrong.
-
If You Hate Flip-Flops, Try the Viral Sandal Trend Everyone With Good Taste Is Wearing This Summer
You can trust me.
-
I'm a Shopping Director—10 Shoe Silhouettes I Love RN (and How to Style Them)
Sandals, sneakers, heels, and more.
-
From A-Listers to the F1 Paddock—Inside the Meteoric Rise of 2025's It Sneakers
Let's ride.