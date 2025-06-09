7 Shoes That Make Skinny Pants Look 2025 Instead of 2012

best shoes to pair with skinny pants

(Image credit: @anna.porte)

Whether or not we're all ready, skinny trousers are coming for our closets once again. After popping up on the spring 2025 runways at Prada, Sportmax, Proenza Schouler, and more, the silhouette is now starting to make its way onto the street and, therefore, onto our feeds. If the idea still shocks you, fret not, because I have several styling ideas that will have you warming right up to the silhouette in no time. The difference between making the trousers feel modern versus dated? It largely lies in which shoes you pair them with. And today, I'm giving you the full download on the best shoe pairings that will have your skinny trousers and cigarette pants looking peak 2025.

The key is to opt for shoes that are on-trend to bring the pants even more into the current season, like heeled thong sandals or Mary Jane flats. Going the classic route, however, you'll want to stick with sleek styles like shoes with pointed toes that will help elongate the look of your legs even more. Here, discover the seven best shoe pairings for the slim-fitted trousers that are chic, polished, approachable, and most importantly, forward.

1. Mary Jane Flats

@jacquelineyschiu wearing High Sport skinny pants with Mary Jane flats

(Image credit: @jacquelineyschiu)

Ballet flats are tricky because they can quickly veer into feeling "dated" with these pants, so going for more of a modern Mary Jane pair will ensure they feel fresh.

Stuart Weitzman Supermoto Mary Jane Flats
Stuart Weitzman
Supermoto Mary Jane Flats

Tory Burch Mary Jane Ballet Flats
Tory Burch
Mary Jane Ballet Flats

Reyes Mary Jane
Dolce Vita
Reyes Mary Jane

Hawaii Flat
Tony Bianco
Hawaii Flat

2. Heeled Thongs

Anna Porte wearing skinny pants with thong heels

(Image credit: @anna.porte)

Slim-fit pants go from boardroom executive to street-style icon when they're paired with heeled thong sandals. The two pieces have completely different vibes—one professional and one beachy—which is exactly why it works.

Cable Thong Sandal
Proenza Schouler
Cable Thong Sandal

Heeled Sandals
ZARA
Heeled Sandals

MANGO, Heeled Sandals With Metallic Detail
Mango
Heeled Sandals With Metallic Detail

Tracie Sandal
Steve Madden
Tracie Sandal

Tony Bianco Topaz Thong Heels
Tony Bianco
Topaz Thong Heels

3. Slingbacks

@symphonyofsilk wearing slingbacks with skinny pants

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

As opposed to classic pumps that could come off as stuffy with skinny trousers, slingbacks bring so much polish to the pants while still feeling ultra-cool.

Classic Leather Slingback
Toteme
Classic Leather Slingback

Slingback Buckle Shoes
ZARA
Slingback Buckle Shoes

Jil Sander Slingback Pumps
Jil Sander
Slingback Pumps

Lou Slingback Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump
BLACK SUEDE STUDIO
Lou Slingback Pointed Toe Kitten Heel Pump

4. Complicated Sandals

@endlesslyloveclub wearing strappy sandals with cigarette pants

(Image credit: @endlesslyloveclub)

As far as sandals go, strappy pairs—the more complicated, the better—look best.

Loulou Leather Sandals
KHAITE
Loulou Leather Sandals

Kitten Heel Strappy 50 Sandal
LE MONDE BÉRYL
Kitten Heel Strappy 50 Sandal

Leather Kitten Heel Sandals
ZARA
Leather Kitten Heel Sandals

Carnelian Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Carnelian Sandal

5. Mules

Sylvie Mus wearing skinny pants and mules

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Sleek mules with a pointed, closed toe bring a timeless quality to the trousers that make the pairing one you can wear now and in 10 years.

Maysale 50 Buckled Velvet Mules
MANOLO BLAHNIK
Maysale 50 Buckled Velvet Mules

Croc Embossed Wedge Mule
TOTEME
Croc Embossed Wedge Mule

Modellerie Pointed Toe Mule
Prada
Modellerie Pointed Toe Mule

Zubi Kitten Heel Mule
Tony Bianco
Zubi Kitten Heel Mule

6. Point-Toe Flats

Anne-Laure Mais wearing skinny pants and point-toe ankle boots

(Image credit: @sabinasocol)

Pointed-toe flats are a failsafe option because the elongated shape helps visually lengthen the look of your legs and in my opinion is the most flattering type of flats to wear with slim pants.

Celina Pointed Toe Slingback Flat
Linea Paolo
Celina Pointed Toe Slingback Flat

The Pointe Flat
MARGAUX
The Pointe Flat

Leather Slingback Ballet Flats
ZARA
Leather Slingback Ballet Flats

Scarlet Pointed Toe Flat
Nordstrom
Scarlet Pointed Toe Flat

7. Sleek Ankle Boots

Anne-Laure Mais wearing skinny pants and point-toe ankle boots

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Heeled ankle boots with a pointed or elongated toe shape are likewise best. Opt for a pair of boots that sit underneath the hem of your pants so there's no skin showing between the two.

Nevada Ankle Stretch 40 Boot
KHAITE
Nevada Ankle Stretch 40 Boot

Aeyde Sofie Nappa Leather Black Boots
Aeyde
Sofie Nappa Leather Black Boots

Lauren Boot
RAYE
Lauren Boot

Carolina Boot
Flattered
Carolina Boot

Anna LaPlaca
Senior Editor

Anna is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who has been a member of the Who What Wear team for over seven years, having begun her career in L.A. at brands like Michael Kors and A.L.C. As an editor, she has earned a reputation for her coverage of breaking trends, emerging brands, luxury shopping curations, fashion features, and more. Anna has penned a number Who What Wear cover interviews, including Megan Fox, Julia Garner, and Lilly Collins. She also leads the site’s emerging travel vertical that highlights all things travel and lifestyle through a fashion-person lens.

