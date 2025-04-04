I Just Ran to My Computer to Track Down Jennifer Lawrence's Trendy Flats

Like any wise New Yorker, Jennifer Lawrence undoubtedly has a closet full of flat shoes. While I have not seen her closet, based on my exhaustive coverage of all of her latest shoes, I pretty much know this to be true. Week after week, Lawrence is photographed walking around the city wearing the latest It shoes or sneakers, which often contributes to said shoe selling out soon after. She just has that kind of power.

The latest flat shoes that I'm sure many will run to locate after catching wind of them (just as I did) are a pair of T-strap pointed-toe flats. So, the trend is T-strap and the brand is Toteme—one Lawrence has worn on repeat occasions. The T-strap shoe trend has mostly been discussed in the form of heels, but as Lawrence just showed, a flat version of it may be the way to go. It's just as elegant as a pair of heels but with all the benefits of a comfortable flat. Lawrence paired hers with an oversized sweater, silky midi skirt, and The Row's Lady bag. A very Jennifer Lawrence outfit, if you will.

Keep scrolling to shop Lawrence's exact Toteme flats if you want to invest in this elegant trend, as well as a few more of my favorite T-strap flats.

Jennifer Lawrence wearing a tan sweater and The Row Lady Bag

(Image credit: Ulices Ramales/Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lawrence: The Row bag; Toteme

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

