I Refuse to Buy More Than 3 Jackets This Fall—These Are the Trends That Made the Cut

Like many, fall is my favorite season by a mile. And because of this, I tend to overdo it when it comes to shopping this time of year. As soon as the boots, sweaters, jeans, and yes, jackets hit the new arrivals sections of my favorite retailers, my willpower is out the window. But this year, I’ve decided to make some changes—starting with jackets.
Outerwear is one of those categories that doesn’t cycle in and out of style quite as quickly as other types of fashion items, so I tend to hang on to my jackets for years. Because of this, I don’t really need to invest in every jacket trend there is each fall, tempting though it may be. So for fall 2025, I refuse to buy more than three jackets. The trends I’ve narrowed it down to are versatile and only mildly trendy, so I know I’ll still be enthusiastic about wearing them long after this particular fall.
If you want to know what I think are the top three jacket trends to buy this fall, keep scrolling to see them in action on cool fashion people, and shop them for the jacket section of your closet.
Stand-Collar Jackets
Call them what you want—stand collar, funnel neck, turtleneck—these jackets are the definition of chic. Every outfit they're paired with becomes infinitely more cool and elevated in an instant. And whether you choose to go with a sporty technical fabric (such as nylon) or an elegant classic one (such as wool), you can't go wrong. I can't decide so I might have to add both to my wardrobe.
Shop My Stand-Collar Jacket Picks
ZARA
Minimal Short Trench ZW Collection
Such an elite jacket for such a great price.
COS
A-Line Trench Coat
I don't know why I haven't ordered this yet after thinking about it daily for a week.
MANGO
High-Neck Leather Jacket
No shirt needed.
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend High Neck Coat
As elegant as it gets.
Toteme
Zipped Country Jacket Bark
The 2025 version of the waxed barn jacket trend.
The Frankie Shop
Baxter Lustrous Track Jacket
This The Frankie Shop new arrival is sure to sell out quickly.
Checked Jackets
Recent collections by The Row and Bottega Veneta have moved checks into the forefront this season. What once was a classic print is now trendy. For the most part, check print can be found in the form of car coats, barn jackets, and trenches, in keeping with the English countryside aesthetic. And predict this trend will fly out of stock.
Shop My Checked Jackets Picks
Reformation
Beck Trench
Reformation never fails to make the coolest version of every trend that I want.
Toteme
Oversized Checked Jacket Beige/Black
Toteme is always worth saving up for.
Sézane
Gabriel Coat in Beige, Black, and Camel Checks
I love the swingy shape of this one.
J.Crew
Barn Jacket in Plaid Double-Faced Cotton
Booking my trip to Oxfordshire.
ZARA
ZW Collection Faux Leather Collar Short Trench Coat
The contrast collar makes it look so expensive.
Madewell
Double-Breasted Trench Coat in Plaid
A classic with a twist.
Oversized Leather Bomber Jackets
The leather bomber jacket trend isn't new for fall 2025, but it's set to be bigger than ever this season. It's a piece that looks as cool with sweatpants as it does a satin slip skirt. If I had a dollar for every cool influencer or fashion person I've seen wear a leather bomber this year, I could buy one of these jackets.
Shop My Oversized Leather Bomber Jacket Picks
RÓHE
Leather Bomber Jacket
This Scandi brand is a Who What Wear editor favorite.
Banana Republic
Oversized Distressed Leather Bomber Jacket
I could not be more obsessed with the olive green color of this one.
NOUR HAMMOUR
Dalma Jacket
Nour Hammour is the leather jacket goal.
ZARA
Suede Leather Jacket
I just tried this on and it's even better in person.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.