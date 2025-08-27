I Refuse to Buy More Than 3 Jackets This Fall—These Are the Trends That Made the Cut

Influencers wearing fall 2025 jacket trends
(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck; @annabelrosendahl; @_jeanettemadsen_)
Like many, fall is my favorite season by a mile. And because of this, I tend to overdo it when it comes to shopping this time of year. As soon as the boots, sweaters, jeans, and yes, jackets hit the new arrivals sections of my favorite retailers, my willpower is out the window. But this year, I’ve decided to make some changes—starting with jackets.

Outerwear is one of those categories that doesn’t cycle in and out of style quite as quickly as other types of fashion items, so I tend to hang on to my jackets for years. Because of this, I don’t really need to invest in every jacket trend there is each fall, tempting though it may be. So for fall 2025, I refuse to buy more than three jackets. The trends I’ve narrowed it down to are versatile and only mildly trendy, so I know I’ll still be enthusiastic about wearing them long after this particular fall.

If you want to know what I think are the top three jacket trends to buy this fall, keep scrolling to see them in action on cool fashion people, and shop them for the jacket section of your closet.

Stand-Collar Jackets

Call them what you want—stand collar, funnel neck, turtleneck—these jackets are the definition of chic. Every outfit they're paired with becomes infinitely more cool and elevated in an instant. And whether you choose to go with a sporty technical fabric (such as nylon) or an elegant classic one (such as wool), you can't go wrong. I can't decide so I might have to add both to my wardrobe.

Influencer wearing a stand-collar jacket

(Image credit: @_jeanettemadsen_)

Elsa Hosk wearing a stand-collar jacket in Iceland

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Checked Jackets

Recent collections by The Row and Bottega Veneta have moved checks into the forefront this season. What once was a classic print is now trendy. For the most part, check print can be found in the form of car coats, barn jackets, and trenches, in keeping with the English countryside aesthetic. And predict this trend will fly out of stock.

Influencer wearing a checked trench coat

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Influencer wearing a checked trench coat

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Oversized Leather Bomber Jackets

The leather bomber jacket trend isn't new for fall 2025, but it's set to be bigger than ever this season. It's a piece that looks as cool with sweatpants as it does a satin slip skirt. If I had a dollar for every cool influencer or fashion person I've seen wear a leather bomber this year, I could buy one of these jackets.

Influencer wearing a leather bomber jacket

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Influencer wearing a leather bomber jacket

(Image credit: @fakerstrom)

