Black Tights Are Classic, But *This* Niche Fall Trend Will Get You More Compliments

When it comes to fall fashion, black tights are as essential as a pumpkin spice latte. They're reliable, chic, and go with absolutely everything. But if you're looking to turn heads and gather compliments faster than you can say "apple picking," Emily Blunt just showed us the secret weapon: colored tights. And not just any color, but a bold, unapologetic red.
For the London premiere of her film The Smashing Machine, Blunt redefined what hosiery can do for an outfit. Instead of opting for the expected sheer or opaque black, she donned a vibrant pair of crimson, polka-dotted Calzedonia tights. She paired them with a dramatic David Koma dress and heels, and the effect was simply mesmerizing.
The red tights didn't just complement her look; they made the look. They added a jolt of unexpected color, a playful yet sophisticated twist that elevated her entire red carpet ensemble from polished to utterly unforgettable. This niche trend is perfect for anyone looking to inject some personality into their fall wardrobe. While black tights fade into the background, colored tights demand attention in the best possible way.
Keep scrolling to shop Emily Blunt's red Calzedonia tights, plus several similar styles to try this season.
On Emily Blunt: David Koma dress; Calzedonia tights; Anya Magnificent earrings
Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks.