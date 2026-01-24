Hold Up! Don’t Be Surprised If These 12 Adidas New Arrivals Blow Up Soon

It's no secret that Adidas has been on a legendary run over the last few years. I'm personally always down to grab a new pair because they go seamlessly with so much of my wardrobe. If you, too, are looking for a new pair of sneakers to start 2026 off fresh, then you've come to the right place. I've dug through the newest arrivals over at Adidas and curated a little selection of some elite pairs I personally would love to own.
Are you looking for a fun pop of color? Maybe a pair of sneakers with some unique qualities. Well, there's everything and more ahead for every type of sneaker lover. Keep scrolling to discover your new favorite pair of Adidas today.
Yellow sneaks provide a fun pop of color.
Animal print is a big trend for 2026.
Leopard Print Handball Spezial Shoes
If you prefer the Spezial silhouette, the cool leopard print color way comes in this style too!
Gazelle Indoor Shoes
You can't go red with a vibrant red shoe.
Handball Spezial Shoes
A little love in the form of a shoe anyone?
I have these in my cart already.
Handball Spezial Mig Shoes
Leather Spezials just hit different.
This iteration of Tokyos is cool and unique.
Sage is such a peaceful relaxing color way.
Handball Spezial Shoes
The yellow stripes are everything.