Suddenly, Everyone Is Wearing Blouses—But Only the Chicest People Are Wearing Them in This Colour

If your spring wardrobe tends to revolve around white tees and black blouses, consider this your cue to shake things up. This season, the chicest dressers amongst us are swapping these wardrobe basics for blouses in uplifting, sunlit shades of yellow.
Picking up where last year’s butter yellow obsession left off, this trend re-emerges with a broader, more expressive outlook. While soft, creamy tones remain a favourite, fashion people are now embracing the full spectrum, ranging from delicate primrose hues through to richer, sunshine brights.
Surprisingly versatile, this shade pairs beautifully with blue denim, but for a more grounded take, style it with deep brown trousers or dark-wash jeans to add depth and contrast. Or, if you’re leaning into the season’s lighter mood, double down with head-to-toe yellow or crisp white jeans for a clean, directional look.
Unsurprisingly, the celebrity style circuit has embraced the shade—Iris Law, among them. And, as ever, retailers have followed suit. From high-street favourites to luxury labels, yellow blouses in every shade imaginable are currently flooding new-in sections, making it easier than ever to tap into the trend.
Scroll on to discover my edit of the chicest styles to shop now.
Shop Yellow Blouses and Tops:
Marks & Spencer
V-Neck Ruffle Detail Long Sleeve Blouse
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
H&M
Frill-Trimmed Cotton Blouse
Style with jeans or a chic day-to-day look.
Reformation
Zita Top
I'm banking this ahead of the summer months.
Asos
Scoop Neck Long Sleeve Top
The butter yellow colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Mango
Strapless Knitted Top
Whilst I love this in the yellow, it also comes in chocolate brown.
Massimo Dutti
Long Flowing Asymmetric Top
This looks so much more expensive than it actually is.
Nobodys Child
Yellow Broderie Milkmaid Jersey Top
Whilst I love this in yellow, it also come in letterbox red.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.