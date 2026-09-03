Goodbye Sambas—5 Sneaker Trends I’m Buying This Fall and 5 I’m Retiring

Over the past year or two, I've amassed a well-rounded collection of Adidas Sambas—black-and-red, bright green, even metallic silver. Because, to be honest, I'm never one to resist a buzzy trend, especially when sneakers are involved. But given the speed of today's trend cycle, it was only a matter of time before my trusty Sambas were pushed to the back of my closet in favor of fresher styles. And this fall, a new crop of sneakers are earning their spot in my rotation.
No, I'm not telling you to bid farewell to your Sambas—because if there's anything we've learned about fashion, it's that trends always make their way back eventually. (We've all gotten rid of pieces only to regret it years later.) I'm simply suggesting putting them, along with a handful of other sneaker trends, on the back burner this fall. Ahead, I'm sharing the five styles I’m buying this season—and the ones I'm retiring for now.
Buying: Canvas
Retiring: Mesh
This fall's sneaker trends oscillate between bold and minimal, with canvas sneakers falling firmly into the latter camp. After Prada sent the pared-back style down its spring 2026 runway, the look quickly caught on among the fashion set—particularly Gen Z style stars like Olivia Rodrigo. Their understated appeal makes them an easy match for fall staples like cashmere sweaters and dark-wash jeans.
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BJÖRN BORG
Unisex Smash Sneakers
Veronica Beard
Truett Sneakers
Keds
Champion Sneaker
H&M
Cotton Canvas Sneakers
Madhappy x Converse
Chuck 70 Ox
Buying: Embellishments
Retiring: Prints
Dial up the drama this autumn with an embellished sneaker, whether adorned with rhinestones, studs, or other eye-catching details. We can thank Miu Miu for popularizing the trend—just look to the luxury label's embellished Trail Grip sneakers. If those are out of your price range, plenty of other brands are offering their own spin on the trend.
Miu Miu
Trail Grip Embellished Sneaker
Autry
Windspin Flowers Sneakers
Simone Rocha
Ballerina Grip Sequined Sneakers
SHUSHOP
Pandora Studded Low Top Sneaker
PUMA
Clyde Charm Sneakers
Buying: Skater Silhouettes
Retiring: Sneakerinas
Did someone say skater girl fall? Yes, Y2K-coded skate shoes, championed by Vans, are quietly staging a comeback this season. Opt for an edgy checkerboard style or more minimal neutral pair. Avril Lavigne would surely approve.
Jacquemus
Les Féfé Skate Sneaker
bloomingdales
Classic Slip On Sneakers
Vince
Blair Slip-On
Valentino Garavani
X Vans Authentic Low Top Sneaker
Nike
Slip Skate Shoes
Buying: Chocolate Brown
Retiring: Black
If you thought the chocolate brown color trend was over, think again. This fall, the rich shade is making its way into our sneaker rotations, thanks to brands like Nike, Alo, and Reformation. I can already picture myself pairing chocolate brown kicks with cuffed denim and a V-neck sweater in the coming months.
Nike
Cortez Shoes
ALOHAS
Tb.24 Sneaker
Reformation
Terra Sneaker
Alo Yoga
Alo Sunset Sneaker
Toteme
Leather-Trimmed Shell Sneakers
Buying: Satin
Retiring: Metallic
If there's one footwear trend that's only just getting started, it's satin shoes. Though satin ballet flats have been making the rounds in recent months, I predict sneakers rendered in the lustrous fabric will be just as coveted this fall. Name a prettier shoe—I'll wait.
Kelsey is a Los Angeles–based fashion, lifestyle, and beauty writer with more than six years of experience. She began her career in 2019 as an intern at The Zoe Report, where she later held roles including Editorial Assistant, Fashion & Beauty Writer, and Associate Fashion Editor. Kelsey also spent time at Shopbop as a copywriter, shaping homepage, email, and social media content for the retailer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Business Management from The Fashion Institute of Technology. Her work has also appeared in Vogue, Glamour, Byrdie, InStyle, Refinery29, WWD, Footwear News, and Coveteur.