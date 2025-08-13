6 Autumn Shoe Colours That'll Make You Look Elegant, Rich and Like You've Got Your Life Together

Autumn has always been my favourite season, from the comfort food to cosy TV shows and, of course, the fashion. The textures, the layers, the richness of the colour palette—it all feels like a reset after months of relying on linen—for me, autumn presents the opportunity to experiment more with your looks. So, you can imagine how into charting the biggest autumn/winter 2025 fashion trends I was.
In researching our seasonal trend report, I was reminded of the fact that shoes are the easiest, most effective way to tap into the new season. You can still wear pieces you've owned for years, but switch your shoe in a shade that’s trending now and the whole look instantly feels refreshed and current.
While black shoes will always have a place—they're dependable, chic and endlessly versatile—I’m leaving them out of this conversation entirely. They don't need my endorsement and I'm pretty sure you're already well stocked in that department. Instead, I’m focusing on the shoe colour trends that are standing out most for autumn 2025.
I’ve been tracking the runways and comparing what I've found to social media posts from people whose style I admire, and I can confidently say these are the shoe colours that keep reappearing. They’re wearable, yes, but each brings a point of difference—whether it’s a hit of vibrancy or a rich, grounding tone—that makes an outfit feel relevant, put together and stylish.
So here they are—the six autumn 2025 shoe colour trends worth noting.
6 Autumn 2025 Shoe Colour Trends That Are Just So Elegant
1. Navy
Style Notes: A sophisticated alternative to black, navy works across both classic and more modern shoe styles. It’s a quietly distinctive choice that can complement an array of colour palettes—I can already see myself wearing navy slingbacks with cream trousers, or midnight-blue-toned knee-high boots with my favourite camel coat.
Shop the Trend:
LOEFFLER RANDALL
Leonie Bow-Embellished Leather Flats
Prada
Saffiano Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
John Lewis
Helm Suede High Vamp Ballerina Pumps
2. Sand
Style Notes: A softer take on neutral footwear, sandy beige tones offer warmth while still pairing effortlessly with a wide range of looks. It’s a shade that works in everything from suede boots to leather pumps, seen in collections from Chloé to Prada.
Shop the Trend:
AEYDE
Clara Leather Pumps
H&M
Perforated Leather Ballet Pumps
ASOS DESIGN
Nourish Knotted High Heeled Sandals in Buttermilk
3. Plum
Style Notes: Sitting between berry and violet, plum is a rich shade that feels inherently autumnal. While the lines between it and burgundy can blur somewhat, rest assured both feel very relevant for 2025. However, with a more purply undertone, plum just pips red-tinged burgundy to the post in terms of trendiness.
Shop the Trend:
LE MONDE BERYL
Mica Gathered Leather Ballet Flats
MANGO
Pointed Heel Sandals
LORO PIANA
Sergio Leather Loafers
4. Red
Style Notes: Statement-making yet surprisingly versatile, bright red shoes have been appearing across everything from heels to flats. The shade adds instant personality to an outfit and works particularly well as a focal point. Ferragamo and Lanvin have both showcased standout styles in this hue by way of v-shaped vamps—definitely something to keep an eye out for as a silhouette trend in its own right.
Shop the Trend:
ZARA
Leather Strap Sandals
CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN
Condorocombo 55 Patent-Leather Knee Boots
M&S Collection
Suede Bow Ballet Pumps
5. Gold
Style Notes: Gold footwear is here to prove that it shouldn't be saved for best or fancy events; its presence on the runway is so widespread, it basically serves as a neutral. With the ability to add instant polish to any piece—think jeans, denim skirts and capris—I have a feeling that, once you go gold, you'll find it hard to go back to anything less fabulous.
Shop the Trend:
THE ROW
Stella Metallic Crinkled-Leather Ballet Flats
Massimo Dutti
Gold High-Heel Slingback Shoes
ZARA
Metallic-Effect Heel Slingback Shoes
6. Brown
Style Notes: Rich and timeless, chocolate brown is a shade that transitions seamlessly between smart and casual, and seasons apparently. Not content with dominating the style agenda this summer, brown hues remain very much a thing as we head into autumn. Whether in polished leather or soft suede, it brings a depth to footwear that emulates black but provides a very chic point of difference.
