It might feel far away, but 2027 will be here sooner than you're probably ready for, which is why I'm starting the preparation process for the year ahead. Fortunately, fashion's timeline makes it easy to maintain a future-forward mindset, with spring and summer's collections already having debuted, giving us the perfect 2027 blueprint to plan our wardrobes around. Sure, the actual pieces that debuted this September and October won't hit stores for a few more months, but the style set moves quickly, and many of the trends that found success during fashion month are already easily sourceable, both on the retail and resale markets.
From the new It print to the year's most important fashion item (hint: it's skirts), everything you need to know to walk into 2027 with a wardrobe full of timely, intentional pieces is just a scroll away. What jewelry trend to invest in? That's covered. So is the color that everyone's talking about. Plus, discover the Chanel-backed styling technique that has fashion people finally benching minimalism. Call me a psychic, and this story is my crystal ball. In it, you'll discover every top fashion trend of 2027. Except here, there are no gimmicks—just hand-selected buys that even your chicest friends probably don't know about yet.
Top Fashion Trends of 2027
Gilded Age
Sure, purple, cobalt blue, and aquamarine were all prominent on the spring/summer 2027 runways, but no color made quite as big of a splash as gold—the shinier and more extravagant the design, the better. Saint Laurent did it best, with Anthony Vaccarello delivering one of his strongest collections to date for his final Paris Fashion Week show of his tenure at the house. Everything was gold, from the dresses to the giant chandelier that hung above each exquisitely dressed model as they graced the catwalk. With Chanel and Ralph Lauren also backing metallics for 2027, the stage was set for gilded gold's epic takeover.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Chanel
Bouton de Camélia Ring
THE ROW
Noor 90 Pumps
Liberowe
Cora Metallic Jacket
Kinda Chaotic
Tame styling and muted color palettes have officially been put to rest. Sorry to all the minimalists out there, but maximalist fashion has taken over, and things are getting kind of chaotic ahead of 2027. At Chanel, Dries Van Noten, and Jil Sander, clashing prints and colors were styled together in outfits that two years ago would have felt jarring but today feel just right for our moods. We're feeling good, and dressing for the feeling means not holding back. If you want to wear yellow-and-blue patterned boots with a mint-colored floral skirt and a red-and-black collared top, do it! No one's going to stop you here.
As we look forward to the New Year, many designers are simultaneously peering into their rearview mirrors, taking inspiration from the archives and paying homage to the creatives that came before them. At Chanel, Matthieu Blazy closed the spring/summer 2027 show with a classic black tweed skirt suit, modeled by Dyanira Hurbuscher, who carried Coco Chanel’s very own 2.55 flap bag. At Schiaparelli, Daniel Roseberry recreated a fuchsia-colored vest by Elsa Schiaparelli circa 1941, using the same veggie embroidery but placing it on a sculpted black evening jacket. Vintage lovers, now's the time to start digging. You never know what historic piece will be referenced next.
Chanel
Small Flap Bag
Prada
Single-Breasted Overcoat
gucci
Large Boston Bag
A Proper Strand
Not sure where to start in the jewelry department? If you take a look through Chanel's spring runway show, one genre will stick out: long strands of pearls and beads to make a strong, stylish impression. Magda Butrym and Celine, too, put away the chokers of old in favor of statement strings of interesting baubles with the ability to finish any look. A long pearl necklace like the ones at Alace, Alice Betts's jewelry brand, is a great place to start. Though, you can't go wrong with a splash of color.
Chanel
Long Necklace
Chanel
Coco Crush Supple Necklace
Chanel
Long Pendant Necklace
Skirt People
ICYMI, spring 2027 is the season of the skirt, with Prada making the final call at its spring/summer 2027 show in Milan. But it wasn't just the Italian brand backing skirts over pants for the year ahead. Dries Van Noten, Jil Sander, Chanel, and more made skirts the star of the show on the runway during fashion month, with embellished, embossed, and colorful styles far outperforming the minimalist pencil skirts of 2026. We love those, too, but there's a time and a place, and 2027 is all about loud, lavish skirts!
Prada
Tweed Midi Skirt
Veda
Elle Leather Skirt
Zw Collection
Embroidered Midi Skirt
The New Print
No, leopard print will never be "out," but if you want to look in the know in 2027, set aside some room in your wardrobe for another animal print that's quietly been capturing the hearts of every fashion person. I'm talking about Dalmatian-print pieces like Prada's reissued loafers (as seen on Carolyn Bessette Kennedy), Reformation's pony-hair Inez Clutch, and Róhe's knee-length skirt—all three of which are already seconds away from selling out. Tom Ford, Alaïa, Celine, and more brands have, too, released Dalmatian-print buys worth tracking down.
prada
Printed Loafers
RÓHE
Calf Hair Skirt
Reformation
Inez Clutch
A Year of Rest and Relaxation
Let's be honest for a second: It's been a stressful few years. What everyone needs is a year of rest and relaxation, which means pajamas are the new gowns. We will have to leave the house sometime, though. Fortunately, when we do, we can now maintain a consistent comfort level thanks to brands like Colleen Allen, Lanvin, Liberowe, and more, all of which have crafted pieces that look like expensive, luxury pj's made to be worn in and out of your residence. Think jacquard robes, slippers, and slip dresses.
Eliza Huber is currently the Associate Editorial Director at Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2021 as a fashion editor after spending four years as a writer at Refinery29. At WWW, she launched Go Sports, the publication's sports vertical, and published seven (and counting) quarterly issues tied to the WNBA, Formula One, the Olympics, and the US Open. She also created two franchises, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on new seasonal trends, up-and-coming designers, and celebrity style.