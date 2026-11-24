The holiday season is officially here and with that there is something so special about receiving a beautiful, made “just for you” gift during the season. This year, there are so many ways to take gift giving a little further. Forget the predictable gifts and try something that feels like the ultimate luxury.
Whether it’s a handbag personalized with your initials, a one-of-a-kind piece of fine jewelry, or even a luxury car designed to your exact specifications, customization is having a major moment. And when it comes to taking personalization to the next level, few brands do it quite like Bentley. Nearly every detail of a Bentley can be made to order, down to the paint color, the leather, and the embroidery on the seats, which makes it the automotive equivalent of haute couture. After all, what could be more luxurious than owning something that nobody else has?
As someone who has always loved the little details that make an outfit, I’m particularly drawn to this shift toward more thoughtful, individualized items. And with the gifting season in full swing, there’s no better time to invest in something meaningful, whether you're treating yourself or shopping for someone special.
A Personalized Handbag
I don't know anyone who wouldn't love a beautiful handbag as a gift, but a personal touch makes it feel even more special. You carry it every single day, so it might as well have your initials on it. Longchamp, Louis Vuitton, and Abbode all make customizing so easy.
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Strathberry
Kite Hobo
Abbode Embroidery
Monogram Croc Pouch
longchamp
My Pliage Tote Bag
Louis Vuitton
Cosmetic Pouch
Monogrammed Knitwear and Luxury Accessories
Cashmere scarves, sweaters, and accessories are such great pieces to gift to someone special. When you add initials it makes for such a sophisticated, thoughtful gift idea. Personally, I love gifts that combine beautiful craftsmanship with something practical because they can be worn throughout your everyday life.
Abbode Embroidery
Monogram Waffle Set
ROYCE New York
Personalized Utility Bag
Brooks Brothers
Ultimate Merino Wool Turtleneck
Bespoke Fine Jewelry
Jewelry has always been one of the best things to personalize, and for good reason. A necklace with your initials, a custom signet ring, or an engraved bracelet turns an already classic gift into something sentimental you'll wear for years.
Ring Concierge
Engravable Lab Diamond Tennis Bracelet
Pandora
Engravable Open Bangle
tiffany
Heart Tag Bead Bracelet
Ring Concierge
Engravable Diamond Rectangle Pendant
A Personalized Luxury Fragrance
Fragrance is already a wonderful personal gift to give or receive. Scent evokes memories and is even more special when it is customized. While I love a beautifully engraved bottle, a bespoke scent created and selected during a private consultation to reflect someone's personality is an even more thoughtful gift.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.