Dylan Efron ran the New York City Marathon in three hours and 28 minutes. That’s an average pace of 7:52 per mile—impressive for seasoned marathoners, let alone trainees and first-timers. A background in endurance sports certainly helps. He’s completed multiple marathons, various triathlons, and even full Ironmans (once ranked in the top 1% of his age group). Off-duty, he stays active, sharing his love for rock climbing, cycling, surfing, and the like.
Efron is a true athlete, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t accept help where he can find it. On race days, he takes advantage of every aid station along a 26.2-mile route (even if it’s just to pour a cup of cool water over his head). He opens an energy gel every 30 minutes. And after he crosses the finish line, he turns to a one-and-done serum to help his skin recover from sun and wind. Ahead, read WWW’s exclusive interview with Efron, in which he talks about skincare, his unconventional eight-mile training philosophy, race-day recovery, and more.
Olay
Super Serum
Efron partnered with Olay ahead of the NYC Marathon to promote the brand’s Super Serum, a 5-in-1 formula that hydrates, smoothes, firms, brightens, and evens the skin. While it would be easy to write off another celebrity skincare endorsement, it’s obvious that Efron is 1) genuinely excited about the product, and 2) actually uses it as part of his crowded work and training schedule. "In general, the things I'm passionate about are really easy for me to talk about, and [skincare] is my new little passion," he says. "Olay is a brand I've known forever. It's tried and trusted for me. I grew up with it."
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While he admits that the world of skincare (and yes, it’s a whole world) is somewhat new to him, he’s happily exploring it with help from the iconic drugstore brand. "Some of the people I follow have much more involved routines. It's vitamin C, oil, collagen, peptides, and all these other things. I live out of a suitcase half the time, so with the Olay Super Serum, I'm getting five of those ingredients right out of the gate."
His first foray into skincare was via eye patches—a true gateway product. "It started with eye patches, and now I can't go a morning without them," he laughs. "It's like coffee for my eyes. I wake up and put them on." Even though he uses them almost every morning, he has yet to find a favorite set. In fact, it’s clear the question strikes a skincare chord—the man has opinions. "I've done a lot of experimenting with them. I was even joking that I want to start my own because I like certain things about different brands. I like the ones that come in a circular case with a bunch of patches because they're great for everyday use and you're not wasting plastic. However, the shape of them is terrible. They're too wide in some places and too narrow in others. I also like the ones that have hyaluronic acid. I feel like there's a combination of things I'm looking for: the right shape, good ingredients, and individual packaging."
Olay
Super Cream Face Moisturizer With SPF 30
Beyond eye patches, Efron is down to experiment in other areas of his skincare routine. His previous bare-bones routine consisted of moisturizer and lip balm. Now, though, he’s venturing into things like vitamin C and retinol. “I vividly remember when I was trying a new moisturizer with vitamin C. I didn't think much of it, but I got about five comments on how good my skin looked. I was like, ‘All right, this stuff works.’ Now I'm fully invested.”
Since then, he’s expanded his routine to add some heavyweight active ingredients. “AHAs and retinol are the two ingredients I'm newest to. They can make your skin more vulnerable to the sun. When I use those ingredients, I have to switch into science mode and remind myself, ‘All right, I'm putting this on, so make sure to put on SPF in the morning."
Still, he sticks to the Super Serum for his AM skincare routine. “With the amount of running I've been doing, I use it right after I go for a run and shower. It helps my skin bounce back,” he says. “I put it on before moisturizer and sunscreen. I have a bunch of different tinted sunscreens I like. The good thing about the moisturizer I pair with it, the Olay Super Cream Moisturizer, is that it already has SPF 30 in it. Then I do add additional tinted sunscreen on top of that.”
Efron says his new passion for skincare was born partly out of necessity, as endurance training is as tough on the skin as it is on the body. “I think it's the sun exposure, the double showering, and the sweat,” he says. “It really beats your skin up. I remember when I was biking a lot, my eyes were getting messed up because of the sun exposure. My cornea was actually getting burned because I wasn't wearing sunglasses.” The same goes for running. “Running means spending a lot of time outside and getting a lot of sun exposure. It really dries out your skin and sucks the life out of it,” he says.
His training schedule, though not as time-consuming as it used to be, is still impressive. “About 10 years ago, I was ranked in the top one percent of my age group for Ironman,” he says. “Life has changed a lot in the last 10 years, though, and I don't have the time I used to have to train.” These days, he swears by an unconventional marathon-training philosophy. “I like this theory of no long runs. I see everybody doing these 20-mile runs, but personally, I don't get anything out of that. It takes me a week to bounce back, and my Achilles gets a little sore. I don't think 20-mile runs are good for you, and I'd rather save that effort for the marathon itself.”
He theorizes that he gets the most benefit out of speed training: “Running fast is the best way to get a good marathon time,” he says. That’s why, believe it or not, he caps his longest run at eight miles. He admits it’s an “ambitious” training philosophy, but he’s sticking to it. “You just have to grit it out. A 20-mile run isn't necessarily going to prepare you for that. No matter what, you just have to grit it out on race day.”
Having run so many races already, Efron is an obvious source of expertise for first-time runners. His advice ranges from the practical to the profound. “The day before, I really like compression socks for a marathon. Anything that helps keep the blood flowing in your legs is great. I also like my Therabody massage gun to keep my muscles loose, along with foam rolling. That's probably my biggest thing. The night before a marathon, I'm going to be stretching and foam rolling all night.” Outside of that, it comes down to mental preparation (and bathroom strategy). “Your body knows what it's about to do, and you have to trust that it's going to prepare itself. I think you should wake up early, let your body get ready, and don't panic or miss your chance to use the bathroom because you've heard the horror stories,” he laughs.
During the race, Efron says it’s important to manage energy. “During that first hour, I'll try to have some type of bar, like a Bobo's bar or something that's high in carbs and easy to get down. Then, I take a gel every 30 minutes. Toward the end of the race, I'll start taking ones with caffeine. I think that really helps give me the energy to finish.”
Most of all, though, Efron tells first-time marathoners to take advantage of every aid station along the route. “When I pass an aid station, something I learned during my triathlon days is to grab the first cup of water and dump it on my head. Your body is emanating heat, and your heart rate is going up. I'll take that cold water, dump it on my head, and immediately feel a boost of relief. Then I'll drink the water, followed by Gatorade. I'm taking full advantage of every water station to hydrate and get in my supplements. I think that's key in a race that long.”
Science in Sport
Beta Fuel + Nootropics Energy Gel, Lemon & Lime
After the race, it’s all about recovery, both for the body and skin. “Going back to my eight-mile theory, I think that's where I pay for it,” he says. “ I think the people who are putting in 100-mile weeks and really training hard won't be as banged up as me.” After “limping” back home, Efron showers and puts his legs up against the wall. “A lot of people use high-compression pants, which I love, but the easiest hack is to lie with your butt against the corner of the room and your legs up the wall. I think that has always helped me after a race, just to get the blood flowing back out of my legs.”
Last but not least, he applies the Super Serum to revitalize his skin after hours of environmental pollution, sweat, and exertion. It might not be the most obvious marathon recovery step, but he says it’s worth it. “I think as long as someone is open to learning and willing to try something, they're going to see the benefits. Being open to something a little untraditional is good in life.”
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.