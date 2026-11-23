Welcome toSecond Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, cofounder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
Yet Karten began her career far from the digital world. She started in human resources at a food-delivery startup. She (naturally) shifted into running the company’s social channels, discovering her passion for connecting brands with audiences online.
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That experience led her to Bon Appétit magazine, where she joined as social media manager. Her work quickly stood out. She rose to associate director of social media and earned a Webby Award for her contributions, a clear mark of excellence in the field. In 2020, Karten took the leap into freelance social media consulting. Shortly after, she launched Link in Bio, a Substack dedicated to the practical realities of working in social media. What began as a focused newsletter grew rapidly. Today, it reaches more than 120,000 subscribers—a testament to the value and clarity of her insights.
Beyond Link in Bio, she has expanded her growing community by speaking at events and consulting with brands on social media strategy. Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Karten has turned hands-on experience into a platform that helps others navigate the same industry she once entered by chance.
As a former New Yorker, now a “Miamian,” Adrienne Faurote is a fashion, beauty, and wellness writer. With over a decade in the industry, Faurote has held positions at esteemed publications such as Marie Claire US, becoming an authoritative voice in the fashion and beauty world.