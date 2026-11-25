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The Biggest Luxury Fashion Trends of 2026 (and What’s Next) - YouTube
If you're tired of seeing TikToks on your FYP about "quiet luxury" being the trend you need to add to your wardrobe, you may be in luck.
"I think 'quiet luxury' is one of those phrases we're kind of sick of hearing about, and I think we can finally leave it behind," Who What Wear's Kristen Nichols said of this year's luxury report.
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In 2026, the fashion industry ushered in a new era of bold styles, with personality-driven looks at the center.
"This was the year that individuality and personality-driven fashion took center stage through new pieces people were buying, vintage pieces people were sourcing," Nichols said.
In the latest episode of The Who What Wear Podcast, Nichols shares the designers that stood out this year, the emerging designers to watch out for, and more.
To read excerpts from the full interview, scroll below.
Can you tell me some of the biggest shifts you've noticed in the past year in the luxury space?
I think "quiet luxury" is one of those phrases we're kind of sick of hearing about, and I think we can finally leave it behind.
This was the year that individuality and personality-driven fashion took center stage through new pieces people were buying, vintage pieces people were sourcing.
I think we'll see that even more through next year as well.
I also want to hear about key brands that have shaped the landscape this year and why they were successful from your point of view.
I was reflecting on what we were discussing last year, and it was the shift of every designer stepping into a new house, and there were so many, but I think one of the biggest success stories was Matthieu Blazy at Chanel.
What's interesting about what's happening there is he's really just ushering in this new generation of shoppers with all of his print and color and kind of irreverence.
There's a playfulness that I think is very core to Chanel, but we didn't see as much in the past years.
What are the other names you think that are getting their market share of the luxury conversation that are a bit more emerging?
I think, specifically, in New York, we're seeing this new wave of younger designers, which to me is so exciting because I think in the aughts there was a lot of this, and then it kind of died down a little bit.
Now there's really this fresh wave of new talent. One of the most exciting brands in New York right now, I think, is Kallmeyer.
I think she started out maybe a little bit more pared back and minimal, but it's been interesting to see her brand really evolve.
I was at her show in New York this September, and she had just these really beautiful romantic organza fabrics, beaded jackets, and I really just loved the collection.
Conner Ives
Pleated Knit Top
KALLMEYER
Emilee Fringed Skirt in Pique Deco
Then I think a few other names that come to mind, especially coming off of the CFDA Awards are Rachel Scott [of Diotima], who won Womenswear Designer of the Year, and then Colleen Allen, who won Emerging Designer of the Year.
I think that they deserve all the awards. They're so talented. People are so excited about them and what they're doing. All three of these actually are female designers. It's an exciting moment.
Diotima
Cuerpo Dress
Colleen Allen
Victorian Fleece Jacket
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.