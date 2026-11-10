Everyone Will Be Wearing These Winter Outfit Formulas by the End of 2026

Winter dressing is about to get a lot more interesting. As 2026 comes to a close, fashion people are leaning into outfit combinations that feel fresh without requiring an entirely new wardrobe. Think unexpected layering, interesting proportions, and a mix of classic staples with trend-forward pieces. The best looks aren't necessarily the most complicated, either. In fact, some of the chicest winter outfits come down to just a few well-chosen pieces styled together in a way that feels current.
While there's no shortage of winter trends to experiment with, certain outfit formulas are already standing out as ones we'll be seeing everywhere in the coming months. From relaxed tailoring paired with cozy knits to statement outerwear styled with everyday basics, these combinations strike the right balance between practical and fashion-forward. There are also plenty of opportunities to play with texture, color, and accessories, whether that means incorporating a little faux fur, experimenting with winter whites, or swapping your usual footwear for something less expected.
Ahead, discover the winter outfit formulas worth copying before the end of 2026. Each one offers a fresh approach to getting dressed for colder weather, with styling ideas that are easy to recreate using pieces you may already own. Consider this your guide to the combinations fashion people will be wearing on repeat this winter.
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11 Best Winter Outfit Formulas
Get the look: Turtleneck sweater + Silk pants + Oversized bag + Sleek sunglasses + Flats
ZARA
Turtleneck T-Shirt
DONNI.
The Silk Stripe Crop Pants
Get the look: Bambi-print jacket + Jeans + Pointed-toe boots
Superdown
Leah Jacket
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean
Get the look: Fringe jacket + Green jeans + Zebra shoes
Show Me Your Mumu
Santa Barbara Jacket
MANGO
Mid-Rise Balloon Jeans
Get the look: Baseball T-shirt + Leather skirt + Pointed-toe heels
Gap
Organic Cotton Vintagesoft Raglan T-Shirt
4th & Reckless
Carys Skirt
Get the look: Fitted leather jacket + Jeans + Leather tote + Ballet flats
superdown
Copen Faux Leather Jacket
MOTHER
The Bookie Sneak Bootcut Jeans
Get the look: Polished black jacket + Cropped trousers + Silk scarf + Loafers
Superdown
Jennifer Lace Up Blazer
Free People
Set On Your Slim Trousers
Get the look: V-neck sweater + T-shirt + Jeans + Flats
Banana Republic
Lightweight Cashmere V-Neck Sweater
Madewell
Mylie Flats
Get the look: Long printed coat with faux-fur collar + T-shirt + Jeans + Pointed-toe heels
Unreal Fur
Cuvee Rose Coat
FEMME LA
G63 Slingback Pumps
Get the look: Sweater + Silk skirt + Black heels + Long necklace
Madewell
The Arden Crewneck Sweater
Reformation
Layla Silk Knee Length Skirt
Get the look: Plaid button-down shirt + Black jeans + Flats + Oversized sunglasses
Favorite Daughter
The Boyfriend Shirt
Rails
Topanga Jeans
Get the look: Faux-fur trimmed coat + T-shirt + Jeans + Loafers