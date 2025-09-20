There’s a lot that happens during New York Fashion Week: a packed calendar of shows, dinners, and events, endless cab rides across Manhattan, and, of course, an onslaught of outfit planning. As editors, we treat the week as both research and dress-up. It’s the perfect excuse to dig deep into our closets, debut new finds, and road-test the pieces that have been sitting on our wish lists—plus, find new ways to style it all and document for our Instagram stories.
This season, our team leaned into everything from maximalist statements to redefining minimalism, with a fashion week wardrobe that turned heads. I was left with many link requests from my coworkers and had to ask them where they got their best looks. Ahead, we’re sharing the highlights of what we wore to NYFW Fall 2025 and the items we’re now officially hunting down for the season ahead after seeing every runway.
Bobby Schuessler, Shopping Director
What He Wore
"I've been talking about this oversize sweater from COS nonstop. It's beyond chic and incredibly soft. I paired it with relaxed trousers from Vince for an elegant yet laid-back moment."
COS
Chunky Pure Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater
Vince
High-Waist Pleated Trouser
Saint Laurent
Le Loafer leather loafers
"A suede blazer is one of my fall staples and I've also been very into ties (this Chanel tie was a gift from my husband and is divine). To keep the ensemble fuss-free, I opted for jeans instead of trousers."
Vince
Suede Blazer
AGOLDE
Fusion Jean
Brooks Brothers
Button-Down Collar Dress Shirt
"You can't deny the chicness of an oversize shirt with a sweater around the shoulders. The Anine Bing longline trousers added a touch of polish to this look, as did the stunning Margaux bag from The Row (sourced from Fashionphile)."
Tom Ford
Bronson Sunglasses
Vince
Faux-Leather-Trim Italian Cotton Oversized Button-Front Shirt
ANINE BING
Trent Trouser
Banana Republic
Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater
What He's Shopping Next
"After going through the shows I saw, I want to add in even more color to my wardrobe (cerulean was everywhere!), as well as a funnel-neck jacket (still going strong for spring 2026 as I saw in Altuzurra and Tibi)."
Shop:
Leset
Kyoto Anorak
Sierra Mayhew, Fashion Editor
What She Wore
Burgundy is everywhere this season and I wanted to put together a look that was an ode to just how much I love this colorway. I didn't expect to feel like the ultimate girl boss in this look but I really did. It was all in the power accessories.
L'AGENCE
Kumi Cropped Jacket
neiljrodgers
kristy slingback
L'AGENCE
Arlette Vegan Leather Midi Skirt
DEMELLIER
The Hudson Textured-Leather Tote
JENNY BIRD
Sundra Collar
JENNY BIRD
Mega Faye Knockers
Lace is another trend that was all over the street style crowd at fashion week and there were endless ways to style it. I found this dress to be the perfect way to make a statement and bold nod at the lace trend. It felt like the ultimate fashion girl move and styling it with the boots I can walk in for miles was a no brainer.
Helsa
The Marchioness Midi Dress
Dolce Vita
Gyra Boot
A lot of people loved bubble skirts this summer but when it comes to styling them for fall, are at a lost for words, I'm hear to show you how to do it. A blazer pairs better with a bubble skirt than any summery top you can imagine. It's a fun update on the classic skirt suit.
Baum und Pferdgarten
Bolie Jacket
Baum und Pferdgarten
Sikita Skirt
What She's Shopping Next
A lot of designers this season convinced me to go all in on feminine silhouettes. Glamorous skirts, tulle, pretty pumps—anything that screams, "I'm a girl in the '60s." If I'm not walking around dressed up like the style reincarnation of Jackie O by 2026, I'll be slightly displeased.
ALAÏA
Silk-Cloqué Midi Skirt
St. Agni
Classic Fold Heel
Nikki Chwatt, Associate Editor
What She Wore
"Every year during New York Fashion Week, I stick to denim because it's my go-to comfort wear for running around all day. Plus, it's super easy to dress up or down with just a few additions or subtractions. So, for the NYFW spring/summer 2026 season, it shouldn't be a surprise that two of my favorite outfits featured elevated denim looks. One was a chic ensemble with baggy blue jeans from J.Crew, paired with a vintage suede fringe jacket, a high-V-neck tank top from Zara, Bottega Veneta black leather shoulder bag, and Source Unknown wedge thong sandals."
SourceUnknown
Arch Wedge Sandal
jcrew
Slouchy Jean
Bottega Veneta
Small Solstice
"The other was a high-waisted gray straight-leg jean from DL1961, which I styled with a white ribbed tank from Aritizia, a long black car coat from Jil Sander, sheer burgundy pointed toe heels from Britt Netta, and a snakeskin-print bag from Verafied. Although I'd be lying if I said I wasn't looking to add more denim to my collection, like indigo and khaki jeans, two of the It denim washes for fall 2025, after seeing a handful sophisticated street-style looks from fashion insiders."