Whitney Leavitt's Marchesa Gown for the Tony Awards Was Beyond Her Wildest Imagination

Rounding out an incredible, record-breaking run as Roxie Hart in the Broadway musical Chicago, Whitney Leavitt turned up at last night's 79th annual Tony Awards, proving once again that she is a star and the audience loves her. Before hitting the stage for one last Roxie Hart performance in a showstopping opening number celebrating the musical's 30th anniversary, Leavitt graced the Tonys' navy-blue carpet in a breathtaking Marchesa gown that had our jaws on the floor. For the actress's first major red carpet appearance, it was 10s across the board.
A nod to Old Hollywood glamour, the Marchesa number featured a '50s-inspired silhouette complete with a blush tulle skirt and sculptural black bodice. The strapless neckline beautifully complemented Leavitt's 19th century Fred Leighton jewels, including a mine-cut diamond necklace and earrings, and a polished, slicked-back bun took inspiration from Audrey Hepburn. The final look was utterly elegant.
Following the big night, Leavitt shared all the fashion and beauty details exclusively with Who What Wear.
Latest Videos From
First, what was the vision/mood you had in mind for your Tony Awards red carpet look?
It was truly such an honor to be attending and to be a part of the Tony Awards, my first major award show! From the start, I had envisioned doing something vintage inspired that honored Old Hollywood. Specifically, I wanted a gorgeous neckline that could be accentuated with jewelry that would give the look a classy edge. My incredible stylist Eliza Yerry is so collaborative, and we worked together on this vision. It was a dream seeing it come to life. One of the most unexpected moments of the evening was meeting Georgina Chapman. She graciously came over to thank me for wearing one of her beautiful designs and shared some kind words. I was genuinely surprised and so touched. It felt like one of those special, serendipitous moments you never forget.
Tell us about the look you ultimately chose and why you love it.
Marchesa, my goodness. It was better than anything I had pictured in my head! I love the structure and mixing of the textiles. The silhouette of the dress resembles the silhouettes worn in the 1950s and '60s, which is exactly what I was hoping for. We paired it with 19th century Fred Leighton jewels that elevated it even further and gave the look some edge.
Any nods to Roxie Hart?
Wearing diamonds is always a nod to Roxie Hart! After spending so much time in her world, I associate a little extra sparkle with her. Roxie is glamorous and confident, so diamonds felt like the perfect way to channel a bit of that energy.
What's your personal red-carpet-dressing philosophy?
I think fashion should be fun, but I always want to feel like myself and wear looks that are a reflection of me. Especially as a mom, I like to take the opportunity of a red carpet to really go all out, and I love making a statement, but it always still needs to feel like me. [I'm] always looking for elegant and sophisticated with a modern touch.
What's a great styling trick you've learned recently?
I have decided that the trick is more about how you wear something and less about what you wear.
What does your typical red carpet skincare prep look like?
The night before a big event, I always do a collagen face mask. [Experiment's] Molecular Mesh Moisturizer is also a game changer. Moisture, moisture, moisture!!!
What was the direction for your glam look? Did you and your team look to any specific references?
I knew I wanted an updo to highlight the neckline of the dress, and I always prefer softer makeup. We were going for an Old Hollywood, Audrey Hepburn–inspired look.
You just completed your record-breaking run as Roxie Hart in Chicago. Looking back, what's a moment from your run that stands out to you?
Being on Broadway was beyond my wildest dreams. I'll forever be grateful to this incredible community for embracing me. One of the most meaningful moments during my run was being able to bring my kids to the theater and onstage during rehearsals. Of course, performing as Roxie Hart was a dream come true, but sharing that journey with my family made it even more special. I always want to show them that it's okay to dream big and go after things that might feel intimidating or out of reach.
Some of your wildest dreams are coming true! So what's next?
Big things are happening at Leavitt Media House! We are currently developing some new projects and can't wait to share more soon.
Jessica Baker has 16 years of experience in the digital editorial fashion and entertainment space. She is currently the Executive Director, Entertainment at Who What Wear where she ideates, books, writes, and edits celebrity and entertainment features.