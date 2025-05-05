Yep, Rihanna Just Revealed Her Pregnancy Minutes Before the Met Gala

In F/W 25 Miu Miu, no less.

Rihanna at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala: &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York, New York.
(Image credit: Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images)
By
published
in News

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who revealed that they are pregnant with their third child together just minutes before the Met Gala. The musician and beauty mogul arrived at the Carlyle ahead of the event, co-hosted by A$AP Rocky (as well as Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams, and LeBron James), wearing none other than the same brand she famously rocked throughout her first pregnancy, Miu Miu (you know the crystal look).

This time around, she rocked a sporty two-piece skirt-and-pullover set from Miuccia Prada's F/W 25 collection, which debuted back in early March during Paris Fashion Week. With the gray co-ord, she carried a fur stole (embellished with a brooch) and wore matching gray knee-high socks and pumps, as well as a black cloche hat.

Rihanna at The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025 in New York, New York.

(Image credit: Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images)

On Rihanna: Miu Miu hat, top, skirt, stole, and socks

Miu Miu F/W 25

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The couple currently has two children together, RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose, both of whom were announced in iconic fashions. The news of Rihanna's first pregnancy hit newsstands when she and A$AP Rocky held a photoshoot in Harlem in January 2022, with the "We Found Love" singer donning a hot pink coat, low-rise jeans, and a belly chain. We found out about her second pregnancy on stage at the Super Bowl in February 2023, where she wore a custom, red Loewe jumpsuit.

A$AP Rocky has already arrived on the carpet, leaving us to assume that Rihanna will follow suit soon in another ensemble. Stay tuned—we'll be sure to update you as soon as she arrives.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸