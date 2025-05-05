Yep, Rihanna Just Revealed Her Pregnancy Minutes Before the Met Gala

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who revealed that they are pregnant with their third child together just minutes before the Met Gala. The musician and beauty mogul arrived at the Carlyle ahead of the event, co-hosted by A$AP Rocky (as well as Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo, Pharrell Williams, and LeBron James), wearing none other than the same brand she famously rocked throughout her first pregnancy, Miu Miu (you know the crystal look).

This time around, she rocked a sporty two-piece skirt-and-pullover set from Miuccia Prada's F/W 25 collection, which debuted back in early March during Paris Fashion Week. With the gray co-ord, she carried a fur stole (embellished with a brooch) and wore matching gray knee-high socks and pumps, as well as a black cloche hat.

(Image credit: Steve Eichner/WWD via Getty Images)

On Rihanna: Miu Miu hat, top, skirt, stole, and socks

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The couple currently has two children together, RZA Athelston Mayers and Riot Rose, both of whom were announced in iconic fashions. The news of Rihanna's first pregnancy hit newsstands when she and A$AP Rocky held a photoshoot in Harlem in January 2022, with the "We Found Love" singer donning a hot pink coat, low-rise jeans, and a belly chain. We found out about her second pregnancy on stage at the Super Bowl in February 2023, where she wore a custom, red Loewe jumpsuit.

A$AP Rocky has already arrived on the carpet, leaving us to assume that Rihanna will follow suit soon in another ensemble. Stay tuned—we'll be sure to update you as soon as she arrives.