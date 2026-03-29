My Entire Vibe Right Now is Undone but Polished—5 Looks That Fit the Bill

There’s just something undeniably sophisticated about a look that feels effortless yet considered at the same time. I’m trying to emulate this in my own personal style and refine my wardrobe to achieve that undone yet polished look—the kind of outfit that feels simple, but still looks elegant.
Don’t be mistaken, looking polished doesn’t have to mean looking formal, either. The whole idea is that these looks are rooted in core, basic pieces that the majority of us actually already own in our wardrobe, but styling them in a way that feels elevated and thoughtful. Think jeans with an oversized blazer or a baggy white t-shirt loosely tucked into tailored trousers. It’s the juxtaposition of the structured pieces mixed with looser, softer styles to really create that nonchalant feel. Accessories play a vital role too, from sunglasses to belts; every detail matters for the overall aesthetic to really give that undone, polished finish.
If that's the vibe you're going for this spring, I’ve rounded up five of my favourite undone yet polished looks that I’m going to be using as my own inspiration.
Undone Yet Polished Looks to Copy:
1. Blazer + Shirt + Straight-Leg Jeans
Style Notes: Aïda’s look is a go-to of mine when I don’t know what to wear but want to feel stylish and put-together. One of the things I love about it is that all of the pieces are capsule wardrobe essentials, so it’s so easy to recreate with items you already own. I love the fact that she’s kept her accessories gold and tied in the hardware of her bag with her shoes, belt and jewellery for an overall cohesive finish.
Shop the Look:
MANGO
Double-Breasted Suit Jacket
A camel blazer is such a versatile piece.
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend: Fine Poplin, White
A boyfriend shirt has a more relaxed fit.
COS
Column Straight-Leg Jeans
Cos jeans are some of my favourite on the high-street.
Charles & Keith
Metallic-Bar Pointed Slingback Pumps
A pointed slingback instantly elevates a look.
Missoma
Savi Triple Ridge Hoop Earrings
These will easily slot into your every day jewellery rotation.
2. Leather Jacket + Cami Top + Tailored Trousers
Style Notes: While Caroline’s look may feel a bit more out there compared to the others, it’s a great example of how to really elevate a tailored trouser so they’re less corporate and more chic and cool. While we’ve got four different colours at play here, it's not done in a way that feels overwhelming, and I love the softness of the lace mixed with the structure of the trousers and leather jacket.
Shop the Look:
H&M
Jacket
I'd size up to achieve a similar look to Carolines.
ZARA
Zw Collection Lace-Trimmed Camisole Top
The asymmetric hem allows that lace detail to be visible under the jacket.
The Frankie Shop
Gelso High-Rise Wide-Leg Pants
I own these trousers and get so much wear out of them.
KHAITE
Simona Leather Shoulder Bag
Khaite handbags are so sought after and it's clear why.
Alaïa
Cube 75 Suede Wedge Mules
The softness of the blue compliments the grey so nicely.
3. Suede Jacket + Black Jeans + Trainers
Style Notes: Polished, undone looks don’t have to equate to heels – Débora shows us exactly how to wear it with trainers yet still feel elevated. Tying in the brown suede jacket with the brown suede trainers gives that seamless finish, and opting for a black jean rather than washed black or grey makes such a difference. It all comes down to those finer details in the finishes to achieve the sleek feel.