The "Weird" But Forward Way Fashion People Are Styling Their Sweaters for Fall 2025

It seems impossible, as of late, to scroll online without stumbling upon some debate, even about the more "superfluous" things happening in fashion. Admittedly, it's what makes the internet, well, the internet. We've all come to relish live-tweeting our thoughts about what celebrities are donning on the red carpet, new creative director appointments, or the biggest trends of the season, all while sitting comfortably on our couch in sweatpants.
Love it or hate it, we're living in one of the most polarizing periods in recent history; that's no more apparent than with the reemergence of one specific styling trend: dresses over pants. Yes, really. While we might have thought that this controversial styling trend was a relic of the early aughts, collections from S/S 2024 through S/S 2026 have proven otherwise.
The "ugly" styling combo, which was first spotted at The Row, Ferragamo, Gucci, and a few other fashion houses, was one we all once swore off. But suddenly, it looked, dare we say, stylish—or at the very least interesting—again. While some might attribute this styling trend's return to a heady dose of nostalgia (that almost teeters into Stockholm syndrome territory) or even to a growing disposition among the masses to use sartorial choices to stand out on social media, it was actually simple silhouette updates that made it stick. Skinny jeans were replaced with wide-leg pants, cotton dresses for lace slips, and even other pragmatic layers were added into the mix.
The result? A series of runway looks that gave a new generation a contemporary way to incorporate this formerly contentious outfit formula into their lives. And boy, have they done just that.
We've seen the style set quickly find new ways to wear dresses over pants, the latest version being to pair them with their trending sweaters, too. It's a little peculiar, we know, but it's quickly become so popular that it's bound to become the way to wear sweaters for the rest of 2025. But if you're unsure whether you'd want to wear this "weird" styling trend, let us share our case for you to test it out.
Ahead, we share eight fall outfit ideas, styling tips, and shopping recommendations that serve as a masterclass in how to wear sweaters over dresses and denim. If you don't come to love this trend by the end of this story, at least you'll be able to stand 10 toes down in your loathing.
How to Wear Sweaters Over Dresses and Denim
WEAR: Black sunglasses + gray oversize crewneck sweater + whi lace slip dress + black baggy jeans + two-tone flip-flops + black bowler bag
Styling Notes: At face value, the first benefit of testing out this styling trend is that you can get more wear out of your summer staples before winter. For example, you can wear your favorite lace slip dress on a crisp fall day if layered over a pair of baggy jeans and under a contrasting oversize crewneck sweater. Bonus points if you finish off your look with a pair of flip-flops to create an outfit from head to toe that challenges traditional notions of what one "should" wear in the fall.
Aritzia
Plush Cashmere Oversized Crew Sweater
Not to be dramatic, but Aritzia's cashmere is out of this world.
The Frankie Shop
Elvina Lace Trim Slip Dress
You'll wear this slip dress well into the spring.
Agolde
'90s Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
Every wardrobe needs a pair of black straight-leg jeans.
Ancient Greek Sandals
Saionara Jelly Flip Flop
Yes, flip-flops can be worn in the fall!
Jacquemus
Le Turismo Leather Bowling Bag
A girl can dream.
WEAR: Gray turtleneck + white slip dress + black wide-leg jeans + white pointed-toe pumps + black shoulder bag
Styling Notes: If you can't fathom wearing flip-flops in the fall, much less styling a dress over denim, we recommend going back to the basics. The easiest way to make this trend feel more approachable for your everyday life is to turn to wardrobe essentials, such as a neutral turtleneck sweater, white slip dress, black wide-leg jeans, pointed pumps, and a minimal shoulder bag. Ultimately, by choosing to style your staples altogether in this way, you'll take some of the "controversy" out of this trend (in a good way).
Massimo Dutti
100% Cashmere Knit Vest
So cozy.
Intimissimi
Silk Slip With Lace Insert Detail
You can shop this slip dress in nine other colorways.
Everlane
The Mid-Way Jean in Washed Black
Everlane's denim is worth the investment.
Tony Bianco
Cherry Pump
"She's a lady, whoa, whoa, whoa."
COACH
Swing Zip Bag
Calling all '90s minimalists: This Coach shoulder bag is made for you.
WEAR: White crewneck sweater + black lace slip dress + white baggy jeans + gold jewelry + black mesh flats
Styling Notes: If you were looking for further evidence that wearing dresses over denim, with the addition of knitwear, can be chic, look no further than the outfit above. You can make this traditionally over-the-topstyling formula feel a bit more streamlined by opting for separates in shades of black and white. Pairing a white cashmere sweater with a black lace slip dress and white baggy jeans will make your look stand out without going over the top. Of course, if you feel it's missing that something special, you can finish off the look with fun accessories, such as mesh flats and sculptural jewelry.
Gap
Cashsoft Crewneck Sweater
You'll wear this sweater all the time.
ZARA
Asymmetric Lace Dress
The asymmetrical hemline on this dress makes it the perfect layering piece.
ALIGNE
High Rise Straight Leg Jeans
Our editors love Aligne's denim.
Le Monde Beryl
Luna Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats
We're still into mesh flats over here!
Jenny Bird
Sees Ring
If you were to look up the term "wearable art," you'd find a photo of this ring.
WEAR: Two-tone aviator sunglasses + brown turtleneck + white lace slip dress + brown suede belt bag + black baggy jeans + suede sneakers
Styling Notes: While opting for black-and-white separates is the simplest way to ease into this styling trend, it's not necessarily the most exciting. Enter the ensemble above as an alternative. You can still wear your fall staples while making a statement simply by embracing alternative neutral shades and different textures. Start by swapping your black or white sweater for a chocolate brown one. Next, add a slip dress with unique details (think embroidery, opacity, or color). Lastly, opt for other statement-making accessories such as suede sneakers, a belt bag, or oversize aviators. It's a surefire way to make this styling formula stand out.
Nordstrom
Wool & Cashmere Turtleneck Sweater
Espresso martinis have nothing on this decadent sweater.
Urban Outfitters
Out From Under River Ruffle Lace Trim Slip Dress
The opacity of this slip will draw even more attention to your denim.
Citizens of Humanity
Ayla Baggy Mid-Rise Jeans
Another great pair of jeans!
PUMA
Speedcat OG Sneaker
All the fashion girls are obsessed with Speedcat sneakers right now.
Elisa Johnson
Jane Mini Sunglasses
You'll feel like a main character in these two-tone aviators.
WEAR: Black sunglasses + white blazer + white cashmere T-shirt + white slip dress + black wide-leg jeans + black pointed mules + black frame bag
Styling Notes: While embracing different colors, textures, and accessories is a surefire way to make this eye-catching styling combo stand out even further, there are moments when you might need your outfit to be on the chill side. Luckily for you, that's where the formula outlined above comes in handy, as leaning into layering is the ultimate way to strike a delicate balance between an outfit that is understated but still unique. You can make your minimal separates stand out by styling them together—specifically by pairing a lightweight cashmere T-shirt with a matching blazer, a slip dress, and contrasting black denim. You'll have an outfit that's as eye-catching as it is elegant.
MANGO
Double-Breasted Suit Blazer
Don't be afraid to wear white well into the winter.
ZARA
Combination Lingerie T-Shirt
The built-in lace detail means you don't have to worry about layering.