The "Weird" But Forward Way Fashion People Are Styling Their Sweaters for Fall 2025

(Image credit:  @christietyler; @@dinahansen;  @nlmarilyn)
It seems impossible, as of late, to scroll online without stumbling upon some debate, even about the more "superfluous" things happening in fashion. Admittedly, it's what makes the internet, well, the internet. We've all come to relish live-tweeting our thoughts about what celebrities are donning on the red carpet, new creative director appointments, or the biggest trends of the season, all while sitting comfortably on our couch in sweatpants.

Love it or hate it, we're living in one of the most polarizing periods in recent history; that's no more apparent than with the reemergence of one specific styling trend: dresses over pants. Yes, really. While we might have thought that this controversial styling trend was a relic of the early aughts, collections from S/S 2024 through S/S 2026 have proven otherwise.

The "ugly" styling combo, which was first spotted at The Row, Ferragamo, Gucci, and a few other fashion houses, was one we all once swore off. But suddenly, it looked, dare we say, stylish—or at the very least interesting—again. While some might attribute this styling trend's return to a heady dose of nostalgia (that almost teeters into Stockholm syndrome territory) or even to a growing disposition among the masses to use sartorial choices to stand out on social media, it was actually simple silhouette updates that made it stick. Skinny jeans were replaced with wide-leg pants, cotton dresses for lace slips, and even other pragmatic layers were added into the mix.

The result? A series of runway looks that gave a new generation a contemporary way to incorporate this formerly contentious outfit formula into their lives. And boy, have they done just that.

A sweater styling trend is shown in a close photo of a woman&#039;s outfit, where she&#039;s standing in a hotel room wearing a gray sweater over a white lace dress worn over black jeans styled with black kitten heel pumps

(Image credit: @deborabrosa)

We've seen the style set quickly find new ways to wear dresses over pants, the latest version being to pair them with their trending sweaters, too. It's a little peculiar, we know, but it's quickly become so popular that it's bound to become the way to wear sweaters for the rest of 2025. But if you're unsure whether you'd want to wear this "weird" styling trend, let us share our case for you to test it out.

Ahead, we share eight fall outfit ideas, styling tips, and shopping recommendations that serve as a masterclass in how to wear sweaters over dresses and denim. If you don't come to love this trend by the end of this story, at least you'll be able to stand 10 toes down in your loathing.

How to Wear Sweaters Over Dresses and Denim

A sweater styling trend is shown in a photo of a woman&#039;s outfit, where she&#039;s standing inside her home against a white wall, wearing an oversize gray crewneck sweater over a white lace slip dress styled over black baggy jeans with red and black flip flops, black sunglasses, and a black handbag

(Image credit: @hannamw)

WEAR: Black sunglasses + gray oversize crewneck sweater + whi lace slip dress + black baggy jeans + two-tone flip-flops + black bowler bag

Styling Notes: At face value, the first benefit of testing out this styling trend is that you can get more wear out of your summer staples before winter. For example, you can wear your favorite lace slip dress on a crisp fall day if layered over a pair of baggy jeans and under a contrasting oversize crewneck sweater. Bonus points if you finish off your look with a pair of flip-flops to create an outfit from head to toe that challenges traditional notions of what one "should" wear in the fall.

A sweater styling trend is shown in a photo of a woman&#039;s outfit, where she&#039;s standing on a stoop in New York wearing a gray sleeveless turtleneck sweater over a white slip dress layered on top of wide-leg black jeans with white pointed pumps and a black bowler bag

(Image credit: @christietyler)

WEAR: Gray turtleneck + white slip dress + black wide-leg jeans + white pointed-toe pumps + black shoulder bag

Styling Notes: If you can't fathom wearing flip-flops in the fall, much less styling a dress over denim, we recommend going back to the basics. The easiest way to make this trend feel more approachable for your everyday life is to turn to wardrobe essentials, such as a neutral turtleneck sweater, white slip dress, black wide-leg jeans, pointed pumps, and a minimal shoulder bag. Ultimately, by choosing to style your staples altogether in this way, you'll take some of the "controversy" out of this trend (in a good way).

A sweater styling trend is shown in a photo of a woman&#039;s outfit, where she&#039;s standing inside her home in a hallway with a table and art behind her, wearing a white crewneck sweater over a black slip dress layered on top of white baggy jeans with black flats

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

WEAR: White crewneck sweater + black lace slip dress + white baggy jeans + gold jewelry + black mesh flats

Styling Notes: If you were looking for further evidence that wearing dresses over denim, with the addition of knitwear, can be chic, look no further than the outfit above. You can make this traditionally over-the-top styling formula feel a bit more streamlined by opting for separates in shades of black and white. Pairing a white cashmere sweater with a black lace slip dress and white baggy jeans will make your look stand out without going over the top. Of course, if you feel it's missing that something special, you can finish off the look with fun accessories, such as mesh flats and sculptural jewelry.

A sweater styling trend is shown in a photo of a woman&#039;s outfit, where she&#039;s standing outside on a sidewalk, leaning against a brick wall, wearing oversize two-tone aviator sunglasses with a brown turtleneck sweater that&#039;s layered over a white lace dress and baggy black jeans, styled with a belt bag and suede tan sneakers

(Image credit: @dinahansen )

WEAR: Two-tone aviator sunglasses + brown turtleneck + white lace slip dress + brown suede belt bag + black baggy jeans + suede sneakers

Styling Notes: While opting for black-and-white separates is the simplest way to ease into this styling trend, it's not necessarily the most exciting. Enter the ensemble above as an alternative. You can still wear your fall staples while making a statement simply by embracing alternative neutral shades and different textures. Start by swapping your black or white sweater for a chocolate brown one. Next, add a slip dress with unique details (think embroidery, opacity, or color). Lastly, opt for other statement-making accessories such as suede sneakers, a belt bag, or oversize aviators. It's a surefire way to make this styling formula stand out.

A sweater styling trend is shown in a photo of a woman&#039;s outfit, where she&#039;s standing outside in front of a storefront wearing a white blazer over a white cashmere t-shirt layered over a white slip dress with black wide-leg jeans, black pointed heels, and a black frame bag

(Image credit: @indiraci)

WEAR: Black sunglasses + white blazer + white cashmere T-shirt + white slip dress + black wide-leg jeans + black pointed mules + black frame bag

Styling Notes: While embracing different colors, textures, and accessories is a surefire way to make this eye-catching styling combo stand out even further, there are moments when you might need your outfit to be on the chill side. Luckily for you, that's where the formula outlined above comes in handy, as leaning into layering is the ultimate way to strike a delicate balance between an outfit that is understated but still unique. You can make your minimal separates stand out by styling them together—specifically by pairing a lightweight cashmere T-shirt with a matching blazer, a slip dress, and contrasting black denim. You'll have an outfit that's as eye-catching as it is elegant.