In London and Lisbon, Fashion People Are Stirring the Pot by Wearing These Anti-Fall Shoes

a flip-flop outfit for fall, shown in a collage of women&#039;s street style photos
(Image credit: @deborabrosa; @nlmarilyn;  @mimixn)
Indulge us for a moment: Picture an idyllic fall day. What comes to mind? Beyond envisioning the more "typical" imagery that's associated with this time of year, there's an often overlooked element that visually embodies our transition into a new season: footwear. Frankly, we can't think of any other items that have become as visually synonymous with the start of autumn as boots, loafers, and the occasional sneaker. Flip-flops, though? Hardly a fall staple, or so we thought. While many of us have already mentally relegated sandals to a relic of the near past, there's a rising set of style renegades who have chosen to find ways to continue to wear them (despite summer being long dead). Whether intentional or not, the style crowd's slow embrace of these summer shoes has stirred the pot online, leaving many wondering, "Um, so is this really a new trend?" And, if so, how do you wear flip-flops in the fall?

The answer to the former is entirely up to personal opinion, but the second is arguably easier to address than one might think. We've seen a deluge of styling inspiration crop up on the internet, pairing the open-toe silhouette with everything from trench coats and relaxed trousers to leather bomber jackets, suede skirts, and double-denim outfits. It's proof that flip-flops can be as fall-forward as any other footwear.

If you're still not convinced about wearing these sandals beyond the summer, keep reading. Ahead, we've laid out a blueprint for buying a little more time with this beloved footwear by rounding up 10 outfit ideas, styling tips, and shopping recommendations. If you thought that flip-flops were the visual antithesis of fall, prepare to have your mind entirely changed.

a flip-flop outfit for fall, shown in a photo of a woman standing outside, leaning against a gray wall, wearing a black box hat with a black V-neck sweater, a long tassel necklace with a creme stone, black tailored trousers, a black barrel handbag, and tan and black flat thong sandals

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

WEAR: Black box hat + black V-neck sweater + long tassel necklace + black trousers + black handbag + two-tone flip-flops

a flip-flop outfit for fall, shown in a photo of a woman standing inside an apartment with white walls and wool floors, wearing black sunglasses with a gray oversized sweater styled over a white lace dress that&#039;s layered over baggy black jeans and styled with a black handbag and black and red flip-flops

(Image credit: @hannamw )

WEAR: Black sunglasses + oversize gray crewneck sweater + white lace dress + black baggy jeans + black handbag + two-tone flip flops

a flip flop outfit for fall shown in a photo of a woman walking down a sidewalk in Lisbon wearing black sunglasses with a long black maxi coat styled over a black t-shirt and matching black straight-leg trousers worn with a black Jil Sander clutch bag and black thong flat sandals

(Image credit: @johannapiispaa)

WEAR: Black sunglasses + black maxi coat + black T-shirt + black straight-leg trousers + black handbag + black leather flip-flops

a flip-flop outfit for fall, shown in a photo of a woman walking down the sidewalk in London wearing a long tan suede coat styled over a black crewneck sweater with white trousers and a black cardigan tied around the waist, worn with black flip-flop sandals, black sunglasses, and a white tote bag

(Image credit: @theannaedit)

WEAR: Black sunglasses + tan suede trench coat + black crewneck sweater + black cardigan + white trousers + white tote bag + black flip-flops

a flip-flop outfit for fall, shown in a photo of a woman walking down the street in New York wearing a cropped chocolate brown trench coat over a black crewneck sweater styled with black trousers, a gray and white snakeskin east-to-west bag, and black thong sandals

(Image credit: @mimixn)

WEAR: Brown cropped trench coat + black crewneck sweater + black trousers + snakeskin shoulder bag + black flip-flops

a flip-flop outfit for fall, shown in a photo of a woman standing on a sidewalk against a brick wall wearing black sunglasses with a denim blazer, silver bean cord necklace, a white tank top, light-wash wide-leg jeans, black flip-flops, and a black hobo tote bag

(Image credit: @ingridedvinsen)

WEAR: Black sunglasses + denim blazer + cord Necklace + white tank top + relaxed jeans + black hobo bag + black flip-flops