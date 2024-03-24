I Thought This Shoe Was “Out”, But Fashion People Won’t Stop Wearing It

There's no denying that the boho trend is on the up this season. Ushered in by Chloé's resoundingly successful A/W 24 runway collection that was shown at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, the past few weeks have seen fashion people become overcome with a desire to style up frilly hemlines, voluminous silhouettes and clogs on repeat.

Swept up in this boho renaissance is the underrated but enduringly chic suede boot trend. I know what you're thinking—we're just easing out of winter, so why are we talking about boot? Hear me out. Even in the heights of summer, boots come in very handy in any Brit's footwear collection. Let's face it., our weather is pretty unpredictable at the best of times, so boots never really become surplus to requirement. Personally I love seeing people wearing boots in the warmer months; there's something indescribably cool seeing someone step out in some tasteful knee-highs and denim shorts, or giving floaty minidresses structure with a cowboy boot.

Influencer styles brown suede boots.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

However, one thing I would say is that leather boots can feel quite stark against the lighter fabrics and palettes of spring and summer. That's what makes a suede pair such an insightful choice. The tactile fabric is much softer than its hide leather sibling. I also find hues of beige and tan look far more expensive in boot form when suede comes into play.

So yes, while it might sound surprising that suede boots are on the uptick, between the boho trend we're seeing crop up and the demand for chic spring shoes reaching its peak, it's little wonder suede boots are now appearing across high street and designer retailers. In fact, I've seen more suede boots on social media this past week than I have over the last four or so months combined, so I know it's a thing.

Influencer @_santinaharrison styles the suede boots trend.

(Image credit: @_santinaharrison)

Available in light creams, rich browns and deep black colours, the boot can compliment a variety of looks. Styling well with denim skirts and jeans throughout the spring, as well with poplin dresses throughout the summer months, we're expecting to see a lot more of the versatile shoe this season.

From Isabel Marant's elegant ankle boot, to Staud's cowboy inspired style, there are a plethora of options on the market to suit your preference. So, read on to discover the suede boots we love right now.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST SUEDE BOOTS:

Suede boots
Sezane
Gabrielle Low Boots

This also comes in taupe and black.

Orly Western Boot
Reformation
Orly Western Boot

The 50mm heel will add some extra height without any discomfort.

Draper Suede Boots
Hush
Draper Suede Boots

The slouchy cut instills and effortless look.

Dallas Suede Cowboy Boots
Khaite
Dallas Suede Cowboy Boots

These also come in a black leather style.

suede boots
Sezane
Colette Thigh High Boots

Thigh high boots are set to make a big return later this year.

Western Wally Suede Cowboy Boots
Staud
Western Wally Suede Cowboy Boots

The supple suede will slowly mould to fit your foot perfectly.

Suede Leather Ankle Boots - Women
Mango
Suede Leather Ankle Boots

This slouchy boot will style well with jeans or long cotton dresses.

Stiletto Suede Knee Boots
Paris Texas
Stiletto Suede Knee Boots

This light beige shade will style so well with denim.

Duerto Suede Boots
Isabel Marant
Duerto Suede Boots

I'll always come back to Isabel Marant for the formidable suede boots.

Suede Boots
Arket
Suede Boots

Tuck into jeans or style with a long cotton skirt.

