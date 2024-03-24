I Thought This Shoe Was “Out”, But Fashion People Won’t Stop Wearing It

There's no denying that the boho trend is on the up this season. Ushered in by Chloé's resoundingly successful A/W 24 runway collection that was shown at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, the past few weeks have seen fashion people become overcome with a desire to style up frilly hemlines, voluminous silhouettes and clogs on repeat.

Swept up in this boho renaissance is the underrated but enduringly chic suede boot trend. I know what you're thinking—we're just easing out of winter, so why are we talking about boot? Hear me out. Even in the heights of summer, boots come in very handy in any Brit's footwear collection. Let's face it., our weather is pretty unpredictable at the best of times, so boots never really become surplus to requirement. Personally I love seeing people wearing boots in the warmer months; there's something indescribably cool seeing someone step out in some tasteful knee-highs and denim shorts, or giving floaty minidresses structure with a cowboy boot.

However, one thing I would say is that leather boots can feel quite stark against the lighter fabrics and palettes of spring and summer. That's what makes a suede pair such an insightful choice. The tactile fabric is much softer than its hide leather sibling. I also find hues of beige and tan look far more expensive in boot form when suede comes into play.

So yes, while it might sound surprising that suede boots are on the uptick, between the boho trend we're seeing crop up and the demand for chic spring shoes reaching its peak, it's little wonder suede boots are now appearing across high street and designer retailers. In fact, I've seen more suede boots on social media this past week than I have over the last four or so months combined, so I know it's a thing.

Available in light creams, rich browns and deep black colours, the boot can compliment a variety of looks. Styling well with denim skirts and jeans throughout the spring, as well with poplin dresses throughout the summer months, we're expecting to see a lot more of the versatile shoe this season.

From Isabel Marant's elegant ankle boot, to Staud's cowboy inspired style, there are a plethora of options on the market to suit your preference. So, read on to discover the suede boots we love right now.

