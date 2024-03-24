I Thought This Shoe Was “Out”, But Fashion People Won’t Stop Wearing It
There's no denying that the boho trend is on the up this season. Ushered in by Chloé's resoundingly successful A/W 24 runway collection that was shown at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month, the past few weeks have seen fashion people become overcome with a desire to style up frilly hemlines, voluminous silhouettes and clogs on repeat.
Swept up in this boho renaissance is the underrated but enduringly chic suede boot trend. I know what you're thinking—we're just easing out of winter, so why are we talking about boot? Hear me out. Even in the heights of summer, boots come in very handy in any Brit's footwear collection. Let's face it., our weather is pretty unpredictable at the best of times, so boots never really become surplus to requirement. Personally I love seeing people wearing boots in the warmer months; there's something indescribably cool seeing someone step out in some tasteful knee-highs and denim shorts, or giving floaty minidresses structure with a cowboy boot.
However, one thing I would say is that leather boots can feel quite stark against the lighter fabrics and palettes of spring and summer. That's what makes a suede pair such an insightful choice. The tactile fabric is much softer than its hide leather sibling. I also find hues of beige and tan look far more expensive in boot form when suede comes into play.
So yes, while it might sound surprising that suede boots are on the uptick, between the boho trend we're seeing crop up and the demand for chic spring shoes reaching its peak, it's little wonder suede boots are now appearing across high street and designer retailers. In fact, I've seen more suede boots on social media this past week than I have over the last four or so months combined, so I know it's a thing.
Available in light creams, rich browns and deep black colours, the boot can compliment a variety of looks. Styling well with denim skirts and jeans throughout the spring, as well with poplin dresses throughout the summer months, we're expecting to see a lot more of the versatile shoe this season.
From Isabel Marant's elegant ankle boot, to Staud's cowboy inspired style, there are a plethora of options on the market to suit your preference. So, read on to discover the suede boots we love right now.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST SUEDE BOOTS:
The supple suede will slowly mould to fit your foot perfectly.
This slouchy boot will style well with jeans or long cotton dresses.
I'll always come back to Isabel Marant for the formidable suede boots.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
-
The Nordstrom Spring Sale Has So Many Chic Shoes—I'm Losing It Over These Finds
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm Saving This '90s Supermodel's Airport Looks for All My Travel Days in 2024
Each one is comfortable and super chic.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Gisele Bündchen Wore a Trench Coat With Nothing But Knee-High Boots During NYFW
No one does it like her.
By Eliza Huber
-
Give Your Closet Instant *Rich* Vibes With These 30 Pieces From the Nordstrom Sale
Bring on the compliments.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I'm Revamping My Closet With These 5 Elevated Basics for a Chic Winter Wardrobe
You'll wear these for years to come.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Emma Stone Just Wore the 4-Piece Outfit Combo That Never Fails to Impress
It's an easy A.
By Drew Elovitz
-
I'm Not Allowed Anymore Shoes This Season, But Someone Needs to See These
Editor-approved flats, heels, sneakers, and loafers.
By Natalie Cantell
-
I Need Victoria Beckham to Explain How She Got Through TSA in These Stilettos
This is a pressing matter.
By Eliza Huber